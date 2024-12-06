Princess Kate commissioned a Charles Mackesy illustration for her Christmas program

The Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event happens tonight. We’ll have coverage of it on Sunday, it’s not breaking news or anything. I actually think everyone needs to stop with the “first time Kate has done such-and-such since chemotherapy” framing. She’s been out and about enough since June, we need to stop infantilizing Kate incessantly. She’s a month away from her 43rd birthday, you know? As for the Christmas caroling event, in years past, Kate has done one or two photoshoots ahead of the event, sometimes even making a video in which she says words about Christmas. This year, she did not do any of that. Instead, Kensington Palace commissioned a British artist to create an illustration for the program:

The Princess of Wales’s carol concert will feature a bespoke illustration by Charlie Mackesy, honouring those who have helped others through tough times by “being by their side when they need it most”.

Mackesy, who is known for his sentimental drawings about love and bravery, has been commissioned by Kensington Palace for the cover of the carol concert’s Order of Service. The image, which will be shared with the congregation of Westminster Abbey during the event on Friday, shows a group of people walking to the service in the snow with their arms around each other.

The theme of the Princess’s carol concert this year is love, kindness and empathy in times of difficulty. Kensington Palace said it would be a moment to reflect upon the “importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives”.

Mackesy, who is best known for his illustrations and 2019 book about ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’, said: “Love, empathy and kindness are important messages for us all. As the theme of The Princess of Wales’ carol service this year, it was very special to have been asked to create the illustration for the Order of Service. I hope it reminds us of the beauty of being there for each other at Christmas.”

[From The Telegraph]

I’m including the program image below, Kensington Palace posted it on their social media pages. I actually find it cool that KP commissioned something special, but it does beg the question of why Kate couldn’t/wouldn’t do her normal little pre-event photo-op where she’s decorating the trees or talking on camera about this or that. As I was looking at the message – “How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything” – I was reminded of how Prince William threw his sick wife under the bus for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, program image courtesy of Charles Mackesy for Kensington Palace.

22 Responses to “Princess Kate commissioned a Charles Mackesy illustration for her Christmas program”

  1. Maxine Branch says:
    December 6, 2024 at 7:38 am

    Taxpayers money flushed down the drain

    Reply
    • Square2 says:
      December 6, 2024 at 9:27 am

      Yes! She keeps spending money on thing that’s only “important” to herself (the cancer free video, this drawing, etc.) and did few for cancer related organizations and charity. (Except sing that poor teenage girl with cancer for PR.) So, it bears to asking: Did she really has cancer or is she so totally without any sympathy & empathy?

      Reply
  2. Nlopez says:
    December 6, 2024 at 7:38 am

    She looks like Miss Minchin, in the Shirley Temple version of The Little Princess, in that black outfit. Kate is not a happy woman.

    Reply
  3. janey says:
    December 6, 2024 at 7:41 am

    I was thinking perhaps she’s not allowed to speak in public anymore or on camera (hence not attending the gala dinner thing), but then the cancer free video had a voice over and she would be allowed as many re-takes as necessary so I’m not sure why she hasn’t done her twee pre-recorded video for the carol service. she never used to miss an opportunity to centre herself.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      December 6, 2024 at 7:47 am

      I keep alternating between theories as to who and why wants her furmly in the background. Now I feel like it’s Charles. He wants his short reign be about him. He himself wants to be the face of the monarchy like his mother was. And if Kate is out and about 200 times a year (i know) then it’s all about her and her kids. William prefers it this was too, probably.

      Reply
  4. Duchess of Hazard says:
    December 6, 2024 at 7:42 am

    I am glad for the artist! He’s been around for years and his sweet drawings with pen were the toast of Instagram when it was easier to find things and people.

    I am just glad that in the age of AI we are still commissioning craftspeople to do things.

    Reply
    • Starla Dear says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:06 am

      Me too. The drawing is beautiful and I love the text.

      Reply
    • ML says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:10 am

      “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy was given to me by a friend when I lost my Dad. It’s sweet and gentle–I’m also happy for the artist.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:12 am

      Yeah, it’s nice to see the artist spotlighted.

      Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:26 am

      Same, it’s beautiful and meaningful. I think however the words were directed at her mother – the one person in the world she just can’t quit, and who was by her side the entire time during all that went on this year. Definitely not William!

      Reply
    • Alwyn says:
      December 6, 2024 at 9:00 am

      Yes, credit to the artist for a beautiful drawing and much credit to whomever thought to commission the work. This close to the holidays I agree we should all put aside the snark and just express the kindness that this card invites us to do. It’s not about being a royalist or anti-monarchist; it’s just good sometimes to relax and enjoy what we have.

      Reply
  5. Inge says:
    December 6, 2024 at 7:56 am

    “How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything”

    When this week she was caught shrugging Williams hand off her shoulder.

    Again.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:41 am

      Not to mention the irony of this coming from the royals, who very clearly are not at the side of their own countrymen. This is a family that is on the public dole AND making billions from being slumlords and taking suitcases of money. Yet they do nothing for their country.

      Reply
  6. Nanea says:
    December 6, 2024 at 7:57 am

    “As I was looking at the message – “How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything” – I was reminded of how Prince William threw his sick wife under the bus for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.”

    Not only did Harry’s brother throw his sick wife under the bus with that Frankenphoto that got *kill* notices from several agencies.

    The much worse moment for me — and I’m sure for a lot of others too — was *not* being by her side for that video of her sitting aline on the bench, looking miserable, that made a lot of people feel sorry for FakeyKatie “Sick Note” Missington. The bad editing of the video didn’t help.

    Reply
    • SURE says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:17 am

      ” How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything” For me, that’s such a shamelessly hypocritical statement from K (and W) who repeatedly threw M (and H) under the bus in order to elevate her (their) public image.

      Reply
  7. Jennifer says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:04 am

    Listen, Mumblina is back in her bohemian bag again…

    I guess an IG video of her walking in a frost covered clearing to a winter sun wasn’t an option this time.

    I personally love Charles Mackesy and after losing our son in childbirth I found a piece of healing in his art. So I’m never going to chastise him.

    Mumblina is another matter.

    Her comms team just must not love either her or their job because the “theme” and rollout have both been well, *sigh* that’s it, it’s been “sigh” like.

    Reply
  8. Boo says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Urgh I find his work so smaltzy…but maybe I’m just an old grump.

    Reply
  9. Roo says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:34 am

    I’ll offer something nice: the drawing is sweet and lovely.

    Reply
  10. Asantewaa says:
    December 6, 2024 at 9:01 am

    Charlie Mackesy sold about a million of copies of his first book. I have a copy. Camilla has used him to launch her poxy book club and now Kate. They are riding on his coattails for relevance

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    December 6, 2024 at 9:11 am

    I think the drawing is lovely and appropriate for the occasion.

    That said….I am both sick of how KP has dragged out this concert event and sort of impressed. The constant posting about it, the invitations, the drawing, the attempt to link this to other church concerts in england, etc. Kate is so desperate to make this event bigger than what it actually is and like William with Earthshot, its overkill.

    a lovely christmas concert at Westminster Abbey could be a nice ending to the year for the royals. But it has to be more than that, it has to be Kate comforting the nation, Kate the brave cancer survivor, etc.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      December 6, 2024 at 9:32 am

      @Becks1 all this North Korean elevation of a pleasant Carol Concert into something akin to Live Aid is a tone deaf move. It is her carol concert and yet Will does the reading each year , never her? It is weird that foreign events for Will are routinely described as his Super Bowl moment and now all this OTT promotion of Kate presiding over a carol service which will warm the cockles of the entire nation so our OAPs won’t miss their winter fuel allowance??
      ?

      Reply

