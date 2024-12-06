Princess Kate commissioned a Charles Mackesy illustration for her Christmas program

The Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event happens tonight. We’ll have coverage of it on Sunday, it’s not breaking news or anything. I actually think everyone needs to stop with the “first time Kate has done such-and-such since chemotherapy” framing. She’s been out and about enough since June, we need to stop infantilizing Kate incessantly. She’s a month away from her 43rd birthday, you know? As for the Christmas caroling event, in years past, Kate has done one or two photoshoots ahead of the event, sometimes even making a video in which she says words about Christmas. This year, she did not do any of that. Instead, Kensington Palace commissioned a British artist to create an illustration for the program:

The Princess of Wales’s carol concert will feature a bespoke illustration by Charlie Mackesy, honouring those who have helped others through tough times by “being by their side when they need it most”. Mackesy, who is known for his sentimental drawings about love and bravery, has been commissioned by Kensington Palace for the cover of the carol concert’s Order of Service. The image, which will be shared with the congregation of Westminster Abbey during the event on Friday, shows a group of people walking to the service in the snow with their arms around each other. The theme of the Princess’s carol concert this year is love, kindness and empathy in times of difficulty. Kensington Palace said it would be a moment to reflect upon the “importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives”. Mackesy, who is best known for his illustrations and 2019 book about ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’, said: “Love, empathy and kindness are important messages for us all. As the theme of The Princess of Wales’ carol service this year, it was very special to have been asked to create the illustration for the Order of Service. I hope it reminds us of the beauty of being there for each other at Christmas.”

I’m including the program image below, Kensington Palace posted it on their social media pages. I actually find it cool that KP commissioned something special, but it does beg the question of why Kate couldn’t/wouldn’t do her normal little pre-event photo-op where she’s decorating the trees or talking on camera about this or that. As I was looking at the message – “How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything” – I was reminded of how Prince William threw his sick wife under the bus for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.