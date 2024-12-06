Princess Kate commissioned a Charles Mackesy illustration for her Christmas program

The Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event happens tonight. We’ll have coverage of it on Sunday, it’s not breaking news or anything. I actually think everyone needs to stop with the “first time Kate has done such-and-such since chemotherapy” framing. She’s been out and about enough since June, we need to stop infantilizing Kate incessantly. She’s a month away from her 43rd birthday, you know? As for the Christmas caroling event, in years past, Kate has done one or two photoshoots ahead of the event, sometimes even making a video in which she says words about Christmas. This year, she did not do any of that. Instead, Kensington Palace commissioned a British artist to create an illustration for the program:
The Princess of Wales’s carol concert will feature a bespoke illustration by Charlie Mackesy, honouring those who have helped others through tough times by “being by their side when they need it most”.
Mackesy, who is known for his sentimental drawings about love and bravery, has been commissioned by Kensington Palace for the cover of the carol concert’s Order of Service. The image, which will be shared with the congregation of Westminster Abbey during the event on Friday, shows a group of people walking to the service in the snow with their arms around each other.
The theme of the Princess’s carol concert this year is love, kindness and empathy in times of difficulty. Kensington Palace said it would be a moment to reflect upon the “importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives”.
Mackesy, who is best known for his illustrations and 2019 book about ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’, said: “Love, empathy and kindness are important messages for us all. As the theme of The Princess of Wales’ carol service this year, it was very special to have been asked to create the illustration for the Order of Service. I hope it reminds us of the beauty of being there for each other at Christmas.”
[From The Telegraph]
I’m including the program image below, Kensington Palace posted it on their social media pages. I actually find it cool that KP commissioned something special, but it does beg the question of why Kate couldn’t/wouldn’t do her normal little pre-event photo-op where she’s decorating the trees or talking on camera about this or that. As I was looking at the message – “How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything” – I was reminded of how Prince William threw his sick wife under the bus for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, program image courtesy of Charles Mackesy for Kensington Palace.
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches from the Royal balcony as veterans and dignitaries gather at the Cenotaph for the national service of commemoration for those lost to war, November 10 2024.,Image: 932642107, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 10/11/2024. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and Sophie ,Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 932704666, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 10/11/2024. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 932704778, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
State visit by The Amir of the State of Qatar, Ceremonial Welcome by The King and Queen, Horse Guards Parade
London 3 December 2024,Image: 942415676, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales ahead of the Emir of Qatar’s Ceremonial Welcome, Horse Guards Parade
Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani State Visit to London, UK – 03 Dec 2024,Image: 942438578, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales stands next to Prince William, Prince of Wales, as Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani visit Buckingham palace in London, Britain, December 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mina,Image: 942538766, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mina Kim/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
MccLi0012021 . Daily Telegraph
NMA ROTA !!
DT News
Catherine, Princess of Wales
State visit by The Amir of the State of Qatar, Ceremonial Welcome by The King and Queen, Horse Guards Parade
London 3 December 2024,Image: 942538814, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon/Avalon
-
Taxpayers money flushed down the drain
Yes! She keeps spending money on thing that’s only “important” to herself (the cancer free video, this drawing, etc.) and did few for cancer related organizations and charity. (Except sing that poor teenage girl with cancer for PR.) So, it bears to asking: Did she really has cancer or is she so totally without any sympathy & empathy?
She looks like Miss Minchin, in the Shirley Temple version of The Little Princess, in that black outfit. Kate is not a happy woman.
She is so not empathetic or kind
I was thinking perhaps she’s not allowed to speak in public anymore or on camera (hence not attending the gala dinner thing), but then the cancer free video had a voice over and she would be allowed as many re-takes as necessary so I’m not sure why she hasn’t done her twee pre-recorded video for the carol service. she never used to miss an opportunity to centre herself.
I keep alternating between theories as to who and why wants her furmly in the background. Now I feel like it’s Charles. He wants his short reign be about him. He himself wants to be the face of the monarchy like his mother was. And if Kate is out and about 200 times a year (i know) then it’s all about her and her kids. William prefers it this was too, probably.
I am glad for the artist! He’s been around for years and his sweet drawings with pen were the toast of Instagram when it was easier to find things and people.
I am just glad that in the age of AI we are still commissioning craftspeople to do things.
Me too. The drawing is beautiful and I love the text.
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy was given to me by a friend when I lost my Dad. It’s sweet and gentle–I’m also happy for the artist.
Yeah, it’s nice to see the artist spotlighted.
Same, it’s beautiful and meaningful. I think however the words were directed at her mother – the one person in the world she just can’t quit, and who was by her side the entire time during all that went on this year. Definitely not William!
Yes, credit to the artist for a beautiful drawing and much credit to whomever thought to commission the work. This close to the holidays I agree we should all put aside the snark and just express the kindness that this card invites us to do. It’s not about being a royalist or anti-monarchist; it’s just good sometimes to relax and enjoy what we have.
“How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything”
–
When this week she was caught shrugging Williams hand off her shoulder.
Again.
Not to mention the irony of this coming from the royals, who very clearly are not at the side of their own countrymen. This is a family that is on the public dole AND making billions from being slumlords and taking suitcases of money. Yet they do nothing for their country.
“As I was looking at the message – “How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything” – I was reminded of how Prince William threw his sick wife under the bus for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.”
Not only did Harry’s brother throw his sick wife under the bus with that Frankenphoto that got *kill* notices from several agencies.
The much worse moment for me — and I’m sure for a lot of others too — was *not* being by her side for that video of her sitting aline on the bench, looking miserable, that made a lot of people feel sorry for FakeyKatie “Sick Note” Missington. The bad editing of the video didn’t help.
” How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything” For me, that’s such a shamelessly hypocritical statement from K (and W) who repeatedly threw M (and H) under the bus in order to elevate her (their) public image.
Listen, Mumblina is back in her bohemian bag again…
I guess an IG video of her walking in a frost covered clearing to a winter sun wasn’t an option this time.
I personally love Charles Mackesy and after losing our son in childbirth I found a piece of healing in his art. So I’m never going to chastise him.
Mumblina is another matter.
Her comms team just must not love either her or their job because the “theme” and rollout have both been well, *sigh* that’s it, it’s been “sigh” like.
Urgh I find his work so smaltzy…but maybe I’m just an old grump.
I’ll offer something nice: the drawing is sweet and lovely.
Charlie Mackesy sold about a million of copies of his first book. I have a copy. Camilla has used him to launch her poxy book club and now Kate. They are riding on his coattails for relevance
I think the drawing is lovely and appropriate for the occasion.
That said….I am both sick of how KP has dragged out this concert event and sort of impressed. The constant posting about it, the invitations, the drawing, the attempt to link this to other church concerts in england, etc. Kate is so desperate to make this event bigger than what it actually is and like William with Earthshot, its overkill.
a lovely christmas concert at Westminster Abbey could be a nice ending to the year for the royals. But it has to be more than that, it has to be Kate comforting the nation, Kate the brave cancer survivor, etc.
@Becks1 all this North Korean elevation of a pleasant Carol Concert into something akin to Live Aid is a tone deaf move. It is her carol concert and yet Will does the reading each year , never her? It is weird that foreign events for Will are routinely described as his Super Bowl moment and now all this OTT promotion of Kate presiding over a carol service which will warm the cockles of the entire nation so our OAPs won’t miss their winter fuel allowance??
?