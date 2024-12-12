Kylie Kelce: ‘I cannot stand being pregnant. I don’t have a good time’

Embed from Getty Images
A few weeks ago, Kylie and Jason Kelce announced that they’re expecting their fourth daughter. Baby Girl #4 will join big sisters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennette, 20 months. Last Thursday, Kylie’s new podcast, “Not Gonna Lie” premiered. The episode has already surpassed Joe Rogan as the #1 podcast on both Spotify and Apple Charts, which is pretty cool.
During the first ep, Kylie did a segment called “Five-ish Questions” in which she answered a few questions that were taken from fans. The first question was about Bennette crying in the picture of the pregnancy announcement (she’s still upset because she doesn’t like to share her mama with anyone else) and the second one was about pregnancy in general. Kylie shared that she “cannot stand” being pregnant because she’s nauseous for most of it and rather than having cravings, she gets food aversions. Pregnancy is not a “good time” for Kylie.
“I always say I am so incredibly grateful to be able to get pregnant—unbelievably grateful,” she said in the Dec. 5 premiere episode of her new Wave Sports and Entertainment podcast Not Gonna Lie. “I have realized in my adult life that it is not as easy to get pregnant as we were originally led on to believe in high school.”
However, Kylie—whose brother-in-law Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have already shown their love for the sweet news—continued, “But it is a means to an end when I tell you that I cannot stand being pregnant. I mean it. I don’t have a fun time.”
Because for the 32-year-old, pregnancy comes with a number of uncomfortable symptoms.
But Kylie isn’t the only Kelce family member to have mixed emotions about her pregnancy. In fact, her youngest, Bennett, has not yet come around to the fact she’s going to have a younger sister.
“When I tell you that Benny feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling,” she said, “I mean that with my whole chest.”
Kylie went on to explain that Bennett can get a little possessive of her mom.
“When other babies or little kids come over and they try to sit in my lap, she physically removes them,” she shared. “So, we are about to ruin her day.”
I’m sorry to hear that Kylie is so miserable while she’s pregnant. In terms of nausea, I was lucky with both of my pregnancies and only threw up once, with my second one. Similarly, my only food aversion was tapenade (and that son, funnily enough, now LOVES olives). Anyone have any really weird ones? I got so lucky in those regards. I was in a lot of physical pain with my younger son, though, and by the end, could barely sit up. I ended up having hernia surgery under my belly button when he was eight months old. Women really do go through so much with pregnancy, even the easier ones. I wish society would recognize this and respond with more compassion than it does now. Hopefully, this pregnancy will be an outlier for Kylie and she’s more comfortable.
I listened to the entire episode and it’s pretty good. She’s humble, funny, and likable. She also lightly trolled her husband’s podcast. I laughed when she joked that she and Jason “don’t have that formula” to make a boy. Kylie pledged to keep every episode under 45 minutes because she knows that a lot of women do not have time to listen to a podcast that’s hours long. I appreciate that! Kaitlin Olson is her guest for the second half of it. You can tell Kylie’s nervous and hasn’t quite found her footing yet, but it’s only the first episode. She’ll find her groove. I listened to it through the Podcasts App on my phone, but you can also watch it in video form here.
I listened to it and enjoyed it. I don’t know very much about her. Having been introduced to the Kelces because of Taylor, I’ve listened to New Heights for probably a year–not every single episode though. What I know of Kylie is through the lens of the brothers–she’s strong, capable, a good mom and seems like a bad-ass. The podcast seems like a way for her to set records straight on her own life and have interesting conversations with other women.
I did not know she has a degree in communications! You can tell she’s a little nervous and doesn’t really like to talk about herself. But I think she’s put a lot of thought into what she wants out of the podcast, and I like that she doesn’t want to waste the precious time moms have.
On another note, Kylie’s podcast dethroned Joe Rogan’s podcast with the No 1. spot on Spotify this week. Blows my mind. I enjoyed the episode, but think that ranking might have more to do with how much people like her? Anyway I’m very happy that Joe got unseated by a woman like her.
I also hate pregnancy. I have three kids and I really love being a mom but pregnancy was terrible. I was sick with all three. I got preeclampsia in the first one and had 8 weeks of bedrest for high blood pressure with my third. Three C-sections. It was miserable. I am grateful like she is that it was easy to get pregnant.
Pregnancy is the worst! I retained so much water with my first, that I lost 40 lbs. in two weeks after giving birth. No joke. And my second was a week late, and I had to be induced. I felt so stretched I was in constant discomfort, and kept thinking about the alien that jumps out of people in the Alien movies. Having said that, I am very grateful for my two successful pregnancies. I’m grateful I was able to get pregnant naturally, and carry them to term with only discomfort and no serious complications.
My friend had morning sickness through the entirety of her pregnancy. She had to keep a big gulp cup in her car for the ride to work!
Overall my pregnancies weren’t horrible until the end, when I had horrible swelling with both (especially my first) and was just so uncomfortable. I only had a few instances of nausea and never threw up; my biggest symptoms were other GI issues (lol) and just being absolutely wiped out.
I still didn’t like being pregnant. There was a window maybe between 26-28 weeks when I felt cute and active and enjoyed it somewhat but that was very very brief. I just didn’t like having trouble getting up from the toilet because of my belly, didn’t like having to pee all the time, didn’t like the swelling, etc.
My mom had four kids and told me she loved being pregnant. I was like, “oh did you just feel completely normal the whole time?” and she said “oh no, I threw up every day for the entirety of each pregnancy” but she loved it because she ate whatever she wanted LOL.
So just to say – everyone is different. I dont think not enjoying pregnancy makes you a bad mother or means you don’t love your child, so I appreciate that women are being more open about how its not necessarily this magical glowing time.
I love it when it’s said out loud for the people in the back of the room. Not every woman feels a glow up when they’re pregnant. I was miserable. I felt miserable. I even made people around me miserable. It was not all “empowering feelings” and all that.
I really love when someone public can articulate this so well because a more nuanced approach to trying to conceive, pregnancy, birth and motherhood is so so needed.
I always hated how I felt like I was supposed to be grateful for everything at the expense of other feelings. OF COURSE I was grateful to get pregnant and stay pregnant and birth health babies. Of course. But it was not sunshine, lollipops and rainbows, and it continues not to be into motherhood!!
I wish I could have walked around in my third trimester with a tshirt on that said “don’t talk to me, this sucks” without being judged.
Gonna guess they will pick a name that ends in a T sound for this girl too (or maybe more in an “it” sound)? Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett? I’m not crazy about any of those names in general for boys or girls (one of my friends named her son Wyatt and I’m just meh about it) so I doubt I’ll like whatever name they end up picking. But I think Kylie has handled the media attention coming their way due to Travis getting with Taylor really well and I think I might listen to her podcast!