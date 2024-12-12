Kylie Kelce: ‘I cannot stand being pregnant. I don’t have a good time’

Embed from Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Kylie and Jason Kelce announced that they’re expecting their fourth daughter. Baby Girl #4 will join big sisters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennette, 20 months. Last Thursday, Kylie’s new podcast, “Not Gonna Lie” premiered. The episode has already surpassed Joe Rogan as the #1 podcast on both Spotify and Apple Charts, which is pretty cool.

During the first ep, Kylie did a segment called “Five-ish Questions” in which she answered a few questions that were taken from fans. The first question was about Bennette crying in the picture of the pregnancy announcement (she’s still upset because she doesn’t like to share her mama with anyone else) and the second one was about pregnancy in general. Kylie shared that she “cannot stand” being pregnant because she’s nauseous for most of it and rather than having cravings, she gets food aversions. Pregnancy is not a “good time” for Kylie.

“I always say I am so incredibly grateful to be able to get pregnant—unbelievably grateful,” she said in the Dec. 5 premiere episode of her new Wave Sports and Entertainment podcast Not Gonna Lie. “I have realized in my adult life that it is not as easy to get pregnant as we were originally led on to believe in high school.” However, Kylie—whose brother-in-law Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have already shown their love for the sweet news—continued, “But it is a means to an end when I tell you that I cannot stand being pregnant. I mean it. I don’t have a fun time.” Because for the 32-year-old, pregnancy comes with a number of uncomfortable symptoms. But Kylie isn’t the only Kelce family member to have mixed emotions about her pregnancy. In fact, her youngest, Bennett, has not yet come around to the fact she’s going to have a younger sister. “When I tell you that Benny feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling,” she said, “I mean that with my whole chest.” Kylie went on to explain that Bennett can get a little possessive of her mom. “When other babies or little kids come over and they try to sit in my lap, she physically removes them,” she shared. “So, we are about to ruin her day.”

[From E! News Online]

I’m sorry to hear that Kylie is so miserable while she’s pregnant. In terms of nausea, I was lucky with both of my pregnancies and only threw up once, with my second one. Similarly, my only food aversion was tapenade (and that son, funnily enough, now LOVES olives). Anyone have any really weird ones? I got so lucky in those regards. I was in a lot of physical pain with my younger son, though, and by the end, could barely sit up. I ended up having hernia surgery under my belly button when he was eight months old. Women really do go through so much with pregnancy, even the easier ones. I wish society would recognize this and respond with more compassion than it does now. Hopefully, this pregnancy will be an outlier for Kylie and she’s more comfortable.

I listened to the entire episode and it’s pretty good. She’s humble, funny, and likable. She also lightly trolled her husband’s podcast. I laughed when she joked that she and Jason “don’t have that formula” to make a boy. Kylie pledged to keep every episode under 45 minutes because she knows that a lot of women do not have time to listen to a podcast that’s hours long. I appreciate that! Kaitlin Olson is her guest for the second half of it. You can tell Kylie’s nervous and hasn’t quite found her footing yet, but it’s only the first episode. She’ll find her groove. I listened to it through the Podcasts App on my phone, but you can also watch it in video form here.