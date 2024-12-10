Ben Affleck has ‘no interest’ in dating & he’s ‘still adjusting to the single life’

Here are some photos of Ben Affleck on the set of RIP on Monday. He was enjoying a cigarette and some kind of beverage during a set break. Ben has been relatively quiet in recent months, ever since Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce. I mean, Ben’s PR has put some stuff out there and there’s been some minor “crisis management,” post-divorce-filing, but mostly he’s just let J.Lo manage the fallout herself. Well, Ben’s PR decided to answer the question no one is asking: is Ben ready to start dating now?

Ben Affleck has “no interest” in dating right now, a source exclusively tells Page Six. The “Batman” star, 52, is “focused on numerous projects he’s working on” and is “still adjusting to the single life” amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the insider shares. “Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment.” The insider adds, “Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at.” Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from the Oscar winner earlier this year — notably on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, which they held after eloping in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. According to the insider, “Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids and his career.” A rep for Affleck did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. As Page Six previously reported, production has also “slowed” on Affleck and pal Matt Damon’s upcoming crime thriller, “RIP,” amid the actor’s divorce. “With Ben’s divorce and everything going on in his personal life, production on the film has slowed and there’s no release date at the moment,” a source told us. “They’re still working on the project, but there’s not a firm deadline with any of it.”

I still want to know if he was really seeing or sleeping with Kit Kennedy earlier this year. J.Lo certainly thinks he was, and those rumors just went away, without anyone explicitly denying them. Anyway, I have a two-fold guess about Ben. I think he probably does enjoy being single/divorced and protecting his peace in a more managed way. I also think he’s probably already sleeping with other women, it’s just nothing serious and he’s keeping it pretty discreet.

Meanwhile, J.Lo posted this amazing video over the weekend. No matter what happens to her or around her, she stays working and looking great.