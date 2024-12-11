Tim Walz’s daughter Hope has a ‘Joe Rogan’ test for potential dates

Embed from Getty Images

One of the best things to come out of election season was America’s introduction to Gov. Tim Walz and the Walz family. As heartbroken and sickened as I still am over the outcome, I am still so grateful that we got to know the governor, his wife Gwen and their children Hope and Gus. Hope, 23, has always been featured in her dad’s social media videos. If you haven’t seen the video of them at the Minnesota State Fair, here you go. It’s a delight, just like this video of them trying to keep people from texting while driving.

Hope also maintains her own social media accounts. On a recent TikTok video, Hope shared that when it comes to dating, she and her friends have developed a “litmus test” to identify any red flags. That red flag? It’s whether or not a potential love interest is a fan of Joe Rogan. This includes listening to his podcast or following him on social media platforms like Instagram. This simple standard has not failed them yet.

I know that Joe Rogan’s podcast did not start out as being politically divisive, but it sure has ended up as a way to identify a potential douchebag or anti-science nut. If I were single, being a Republican would absolutely be my dealbreaker, but Hope and her friends are smart. The Rogan test casts a wider net because it not only identifies the likely Elon Musk fanboys, but also the apolitical ones who blindly believe that vaccines are bad and raw milk is good.

Hope’s litmus test kinda reminds me of Olivia Rodrigo’s super random first-date filter question about whether or not a guy wants to go to space. Hey, I get it. Obviously some losers may slip through the douchebag filter, but you gotta weed out the super annoying ones in any way you can. Every woman has her own set of standards and ways to figure out if she’s compatible with someone or not. I just feel bad for these women who are dealing with such a seemingly terrible dating pool right now.