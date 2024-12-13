‘Hot Ones’ studio ‘First We Feast’ sold by Buzzfeed for $82.5 million



In an era in which society has moved away from legacy broadcast media and onto streaming platforms, there have been some great, independent, interview-style shows popping up via YouTube. One of the absolute best shows to come from YouTube is Hot Ones, which is produced by the studio First We Feast and now has more than 14 million subscribers and many more million views per episode. I’m sure you’ve all watched at least one episode. It’s a fantastic show with well-researched questions. Sean Evans is an amazing host.

Buzzfeed bought First We Feast back in 2021 as a part of a larger media acquisition of a company called Complex Networks. In February 2024, the company sold Complex Networks off but kept First We Feast. Well, Buzzfeed needed to reduce more of its debt, so it just sold First We Feast to a group of investors, including Evans, Chris Schonberger (FWF’s founder), Crooked Media (Pod Save America), Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment (Good Mythical Morning), and George Soros’ Soros Fund Management. The deal was for $82.5 million. Schonberger will serve as CEO while Evans will become the company’s first chief creative officer.

BuzzFeed announced a deal to sell First We Feast, the studio behind the popular YouTube chicken-wing-eating celebrity talk show “Hot Ones,” for $82.5 million in cash to a group of investors. The consortium of buyers includes First We Feast founder Chris Schonberger and “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, alongside podcast media company Crooked Media, Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment and Soros Fund Management, the investment firm founded by billionaire financier George Soros. First We Feast said additional investors will be announced at a later date. “Hot Ones,” first launched in 2015, now has more than 14 million subscribers on YouTube and 4 billion views to date on the platforms. Hosted by Evans and “known for its deeply researched questions,” the show has featured dozens of high-profile guests including Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Lawrence, Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Holland, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Millie Bobby Brown, Paul Rudd, Margot Robbie, David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Earlier this year, First We Feast was engaged in talks with Netflix to produce live “Hot Ones” shows for the streamer. With BuzzFeed’s sale, First We Feast will become an independent company led by Schonberger, who will assume the role of CEO, and Evans, who is taking on the newly created position of chief creative officer in addition to his ongoing tenure as host of “Hot Ones.” Sarah Honda, SVP of operations and brand strategy, will continue to oversee operations and serve as a co-executive producer of “Hot Ones” and SVP of client partnerships Brendan Kelly will continue to head up brand partnerships and ads sales for the business. Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter in First We Feast’s history,” Schonberger said in a statement. “Being part of this incredible journey has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Our proven expertise in developing compelling formats, iconic IP, and best-in-class interviews makes us uniquely positioned to build on the brand’s momentum and supercharge our growth.” The new investment in First We Feast will let it expand into new areas, Schonberger said, including new platforms, live events and talent acquisitions. Evans, who noted that he hosted the very first episode of “Hot Ones” in March 2015, said, “As we approach the 10th anniversary of ‘Hot Ones’ next season, I’m constantly amazed by the passion and loyalty of our fans, who have made this journey so special. Not only is ‘Hot Ones’ a hit show, but it’s an experience — a cultural touchpoint that audiences want to be a part of, whether they’re watching, tasting the sauces, or sharing in the challenge with friends.” He added: “The future is spicy, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

That group of investors is interesting. Soros and Rhett & Link’s financial involvement didn’t surprise me at all. Crooked Media did a little bit, though, because Pod Save America’s interview with VP Kamala Harris’ campaign team a few weeks ago broke the “news” about why we never got that Harris/Walz Hot Ones appearance, which is that the show didn’t want to get political. I’d love to know what went on behind-the-scenes there because this deal had to have been in the works when it was recorded. (FWIW, I don’t think their involvement is anything other than another financial investment, so I don’t think we’re going to be seeing any sudden hard political turn from FWF.)

Anyway, good for Evans and Schonberger! They’re living the dream right now. The first content that will be produced post-sale is the Hot Ones annual holiday special on December 19. I hope First We Feast is super successful as its own independent entity. And while I don’t think they’re going to suddenly get political, I do wonder what new and creative shows they’ll produce now and whether or not any of the current shows will change now that they don’t answer to a parent company. It sounds like they’ve got some big plans to expand the brand and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next.

