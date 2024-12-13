Stanley issues a recall on two travel mugs that have a burn risk with their lids



Stanley cups are making news again, but not for a reason they’re happy about. No, they haven’t launched another fab film collaboration or limited edition pattern. Unfortunately, the company has issued a recall on two of their travel mugs, the Switchback and Trigger Action, because a fault in the design of the lids has led to global burn incidents. It may be only these two styles, but after eight years on the market for each one, the total comes to 2.6 million products that are being recalled. If you have a Stanley, the best way to be sure your cup is safe is to check the bottom for the Product Identification Number (PIN). If it’s one of the 11 numbers included in the recall (three for the Switchback, eight for the Trigger Action, all numbers included below), then first: STOP using the cup immediately! And second, contact Stanley to submit a claim for a free replacement. Here’s what you need to know:

Stanley is recalling 2.6 million Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs due to a burn hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says. The CPSC said the mugs have a flaw in the lid where the threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach, open, and pose a burn hazard. According to the CPSC, Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., where the recalled travel mugs’ lids detached during use. The lid failures resulted in 38 people being burned worldwide, including two in the U.S. The CPSC said 11 consumers required medical attention. The recalled double-walled mugs were sold in various colors, including white, black, and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz., and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug. A full list of recalled product numbers is below. The mugs were sold across the United States at various retailers, including Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Target, from June 2016 through December 2024. Anyone who thinks they may have one of the recalled mugs should look at the bottom of their mug and find the Product Identification Number. If the number matches any of the 11 recalled product numbers below, they should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid. Switchback: 20-01436, 20-01437, 20-02211 Trigger Action: 20-02030, 20-02033, 20-02034, 20-02745, 20-02746, 20-02779, 20-02825, 20-02957 Customers can call 866-792-5545 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com and submit a recall claim or obtain more information.

[From NBC 4 Los Angeles]

Luckily, this recall doesn’t affect the Quencher, the particular cup style that people go feral to nab at Target at the center of the Stanley phenomenon. I mean, can you imagine the mayhem that would ensue if those things had to be recalled? They cause plenty of mayhem anyway when in perfect working condition! Still, if I had any kind of Stanley (which I don’t, I’m still faithful to my Bubba!) I would check the bottom of the cup to confirm the PIN, just for the peace of mind. Stanley even makes it really easy on their claim page, with pictures of the Switchback and Trigger Action and a diagram showing where to find the PIN. So please check! You can do it right now, I’ll wait… Because no big dumb cup is worth getting a burn over. I wouldn’t think it was worth getting into a stampede, risking my job, or committing grand theft over either, but pop culture has made it its mission in 2024 to prove me wrong on this point.

Drink responsibly this holiday season! Plus, you know, forever after that. And check your Stanleys for the PIN! I’ve said it eleventy times so it would stick.