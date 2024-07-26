Stanley is releasing limited edition floral cups for $60



Fasten your seatbelts, man your battle stations, gird your loins: Stanley is about to unleash a new series of their ubiquitous-yet-also-status-symbol tumblers, in a limited edition collaboration with fashion brand LoveShackFancy. For those who need a refresher, the last time Stanley had a limited edition release, the exclusive colors offered were pink and red (for Valentine’s Day!) and were available only at Target for $45 apiece. Was the hefty price tag a turn off? Hell no! There were stampedes, there was grand theft, and there was even a slew of Target employees fired for buying the cups before the public could. All that hullabaloo for… a water bottle. So yeah, I’m bracing for locusts or armageddon or the rapture to descend on August 6 when the LoveShackFancy-patterned tumblers arrive, in FOUR different floral patterns, each with a bow-shaped straw-topper. Oh, and these babies are $60 a pop!

Stanley is partnering up with LoveShackFancy to bring four limited-edition tumblers to fans. While Stanley has previously collaborated with several brands and celebrities, including Starbucks and Olivia Rodrigo, this is their first-ever fashion partnership. The 40 oz. tumblers come in four vintage-inspired prints based on LoveShackFancy’s ruffly and floral clothing: Happy Thoughts, Ribbon Rosa, Everblooming Rosettes and Blooming Heirloom. The two brand names are marked in metallic gold writing to note the special collection. Happy Thoughts is a lavender print with large, floating pink and purple flower bunches. Ribbon Rosa features pink stemmed roses on a white background. Everblooming Rosettes is a baby blue pattern with bouquets of blue and light pink flowers and leaves. Blooming Heirloom has stripes of pink roses and spots on a light pink background. The girly details don’t stop at the prints. Each tumbler’s straw has a cover with a colorful rubber bow that matches the pattern. The special Quencher H2.O FlowState Tumblers will be available on Aug. 6 for $60 — but they aren’t announcing the release time yet. Eager fans can sign up to be notified when the collection goes live on the Stanley and LoveShackFancy websites. They will also be available for purchase in LoveShackFancy stores on Aug. 6. Limited-edition Stanleys are known to cause chaos in stores. On Jan. 3, a Target-exclusive Starbucks and Stanley pink tumbler drew crowds to the department stores. Fans lined up outside and rushed past fellow shoppers, according to viral TikToks showing the mayhem. After the cups sold out nationwide in days, resellers listed the tumbler for upwards of $200 on resale sites like eBay.

[From People]

Don’t hate me, but I’m actually kinda diggin’ these patterns! They’re grandma’s shabby chic wallpaper, to be sure, but hey, everything old is new again. If ever I were to defect from my Bubba (which I’m not!), it would be for the purple Happy Thoughts or blue Everblooming Rosettes prints. And though the bow shape is rather twee, it is a smart, useful feature to be able to plug the straw. But for $60? No way, rosé. Not unless the secret behind Stanley’s prowess is that it turns water into effervescent sparkling wine inside the cup. Then I’ll take one in every color.

This just in! Stanley now says that the release time on August 6 will be 9am PST / 12pm EST.