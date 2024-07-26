Stanley is releasing limited edition floral cups for $60

Fasten your seatbelts, man your battle stations, gird your loins: Stanley is about to unleash a new series of their ubiquitous-yet-also-status-symbol tumblers, in a limited edition collaboration with fashion brand LoveShackFancy. For those who need a refresher, the last time Stanley had a limited edition release, the exclusive colors offered were pink and red (for Valentine’s Day!) and were available only at Target for $45 apiece. Was the hefty price tag a turn off? Hell no! There were stampedes, there was grand theft, and there was even a slew of Target employees fired for buying the cups before the public could. All that hullabaloo for… a water bottle. So yeah, I’m bracing for locusts or armageddon or the rapture to descend on August 6 when the LoveShackFancy-patterned tumblers arrive, in FOUR different floral patterns, each with a bow-shaped straw-topper. Oh, and these babies are $60 a pop!
Stanley is partnering up with LoveShackFancy to bring four limited-edition tumblers to fans. While Stanley has previously collaborated with several brands and celebrities, including Starbucks and Olivia Rodrigo, this is their first-ever fashion partnership.
The 40 oz. tumblers come in four vintage-inspired prints based on LoveShackFancy’s ruffly and floral clothing: Happy Thoughts, Ribbon Rosa, Everblooming Rosettes and Blooming Heirloom.
The two brand names are marked in metallic gold writing to note the special collection.
Happy Thoughts is a lavender print with large, floating pink and purple flower bunches. Ribbon Rosa features pink stemmed roses on a white background. Everblooming Rosettes is a baby blue pattern with bouquets of blue and light pink flowers and leaves. Blooming Heirloom has stripes of pink roses and spots on a light pink background.
The girly details don’t stop at the prints. Each tumbler’s straw has a cover with a colorful rubber bow that matches the pattern.
The special Quencher H2.O FlowState Tumblers will be available on Aug. 6 for $60 — but they aren’t announcing the release time yet. Eager fans can sign up to be notified when the collection goes live on the Stanley and LoveShackFancy websites. They will also be available for purchase in LoveShackFancy stores on Aug. 6.
Limited-edition Stanleys are known to cause chaos in stores.
On Jan. 3, a Target-exclusive Starbucks and Stanley pink tumbler drew crowds to the department stores. Fans lined up outside and rushed past fellow shoppers, according to viral TikToks showing the mayhem. After the cups sold out nationwide in days, resellers listed the tumbler for upwards of $200 on resale sites like eBay.
Don’t hate me, but I’m actually kinda diggin’ these patterns! They’re grandma’s shabby chic wallpaper, to be sure, but hey, everything old is new again. If ever I were to defect from my Bubba (which I’m not!), it would be for the purple Happy Thoughts or blue Everblooming Rosettes prints. And though the bow shape is rather twee, it is a smart, useful feature to be able to plug the straw. But for $60? No way, rosé. Not unless the secret behind Stanley’s prowess is that it turns water into effervescent sparkling wine inside the cup. Then I’ll take one in every color.
This just in! Stanley now says that the release time on August 6 will be 9am PST / 12pm EST.
They look sooo big, and once you put water inside they must be heavy too.
Maybe i don’t understand because i’m italian, but these things looks like the least practical object i ever seen.
Yes. And I’m not Italian.
Canadian here and I totally agree. Never mind spending $60 for basically a giant water bottle, I’m getting tired just thinking about hauling one around with me all day. (Tho maybe it counts as a workout hahaha,)
They are heavy.
I like them a lot if I’m going to one location and want my water – like I spend a lot of time at school volunteering, so I’ll bring one to school with me. Or I’ll take it to kids sporting events. Or I just drink out of it during the day. If I’m going for a hike or walking around downtown or whatever, I don’t bring it.
My sister bought it a few years ago before this madness. She was a teacher in a remote area with cold weather. Their public school didn’t have cafeteria where they can buy coffee or tea. So, she bought Stanley cup (a bigger version), she would make her hot tea or coffee at home and bring to the school to drink all day. They are very good quality and don’t leak into your backpack. From what I see, people are buying this to drink at home, which sounds weird to me, but I don’t know their circumstances.
Seems made to put in your car cupholder. We Americans spend a lot of time in our cars!
Olivia Rodrigo also just did a limited edition collab with them. You couldn’t buy them directly though. The fans applied for buying opportunity and they got selected randomly. I understand, her fans bought that like a merch from their favorite artist. But, it still doesn’t make sense to me why this is so popular 😂😂
The straw toppers are $1 at target in a bunch of different shapes! I don’t own a Stanley but I have a normal-sized metal tumbler I love to use for soda (ice melts slower, stays fizzy longer). I also have a toddler who tries to drink anything I have. It’s a win!
Are they still a thing? I saw this and realized I haven’t seen anyone fighting over them in a while. I find these fad crazies hilarious and I enjoy them from the sidelines but Ive never purchased anything, they actually turn me off from purchasing.
Amazon has some adorable Lily Pulitzer tumblers for much, much less. I dig these floral Stanleys but I have better uses for $60.
I guess because I live in the middle of a city and walk everywhere, I don’t understand the concept of carrying around a gigantic jug of water. If I happen to get thirsty during the time I’m out of my house, I just pop into a shop and buy a bottle of water.
I have a few Stanleys and love them (only one is the big tumbler with the straw, the others have flip-straws) but even I’m asking – how many Stanleys does one person need?
My new favorite though is from Brumate, I forget what it’s called but its the same idea as a stanley except the lid LOCKS so you can throw it in your bag and take it with you without leaking. It’s amazing.
Yeah I take public transportation no way I’m carrying something heavy like this.
I was laughing that the lady who designed them was the one who recently went viral for showing off her insane nyc townhouse that was all pink. Definitely her aesthetic!
I get the 30 ounce and it keeps my Diet Coke icy! If I can, I will be getting these, but I bet they sell out quickly. I love the floral patterns.
I highly recommend zojirushi. Mine has taken a beating, doesn’t leak and keeps hot drinks scalding hot almost indefinitely. The Stanley cups are just ugly, leaky and tippy (to me), but to each their own. The Stanley cup phenomena has been surreal at times. I went to a funeral service and each (female) member of the deceased had a different color Stanley cup. We live in strange times.
Oh, my; you mean they don’t come in funereal black?