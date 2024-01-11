Are Stanley cups worth the $35 to $45 (and up) price tag?



This Stanley cup phenomenon is wild, y’all. Who would’ve thought that in 21st century America the most coveted possession would be… a water cup. A $35-$45+ water cup. This all must be a large-scale human behavioral research project, and we’re the lab mice, right? It has to be. A quick recap: a 40 oz. tumbler made by the 111-year-old brand Stanley has been touted so much on social media, particularly TikTok, that it’s whipped up a buying frenzy. The mania was further stoked by a limited edition run of the Stanley Quencher model, made in collaboration with Starbucks and sold exclusively at Target in two colors. The cups come in a plethora of colors and styles online from Stanley’s own site, but people HAD TO HAVE those two colors only available at Target. So with kids asking Santa for these cups for Christmas, and adults jumping counters to snag them off the shelves, the question must be asked: are Stanley cups really worth the price tag?

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState model is most popular: The 40 fl. oz stainless steel, vacuum-sealed tumbler retails for $45. It features a no-spill lid and tapered base to fit into cup holders. One of the main draws for why consumers love their trusty cups is that they’re made to keep drinks cold for hours. Per the website, the Quencher in particular can keep beverages hot for up to 7 hours, cold for 11 hours and iced for a whopping two days. The infamous car fire video: Late last year, a TikTok user went viral for detailing how her Stanley tumbler incredibly stayed intact during a car fire. Danielle, who goes by the username @danimarieIttering on TikTok, shared a video showing her vehicle’s mostly-charred interior from the blaze. In the cupholder sat her orange Stanley cup, which was seemingly untouched, minus some ash and debris that had fallen on top of it. Even more remarkably, the cup “still had ice” inside — and Danielle shook it to prove it. The video drew attention from the brand’s global president Terence Reilly, who offered to send her some new cups — and a new car. The perfect Galentine’s gift? The products became Target’s hottest commodity after the food and beverage container brand released two Target-exclusive Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers. The tumblers come in Cosmo Pink and Target Red and are a part of the brand’s ‘Galentine’s Collection.’ “Made to gift, a card label is included while a tiny heart adorns the Stanley logo. With a pop of pink and the perfect shade of red, let’s celebrate your gal pal by spreading the love,” a description of the tumblers on Target’s website reads. Although the holiday is over a month away, the double-wall vacuum-insulated tumblers priced at $45 have sold out online and across Target stores nationwide after their initial Dec. 31 drop. ‘All for a Stanley?’: One video of the initial drop shared on TikTok by a customer in El Paso, Texas, showed a crowd of people running towards the tumbler at the store’s center. The social media user added the caption, “Getting trampled for a Target Stanley Valentine’s Cup.” The comment section contained mixed reactions, with one individual writing, “I love Stanley, but I will not do this for a cup.” Another person commented, “All for a Stanley?” Another video on TikTok filmed at a Target in Goodyear, Arizona, explained that tumblers sold out in less than four minutes. The video showed people of all ages rushing to grab one from the store’s display stand. One TikTok user commented, “Stanley definitely knows what they are doing. Everyone and their mom wants one. IDK I still can’t wrap my head around paying that much for a cup.” According to Delish, the tumblers are already up on resale sites like eBay, listed at prices up to $240.

[From People]

True story: I was walking the aisles of my mother’s local Target last week, before I clued in to the Stanley cup craze. I looked at the cup and thought, “Eesh, what a boring, box-like water bottle.” Granted, I was judging solely on looks, not knowing anything about its function. I didn’t even pick it up to see the brand, I was so underwhelmed. Now I’m trying to wrack my brain to remember the precise shade of pink, wondering if it was the Valentine’s Day special Cosmo Pink. Did I unknowingly walk past a resale profit of $200?!! Sounds like me.

By all accounts, the Stanley Quencher appears to be a cup that is excellent at keeping your beverage at the desired temperature, hot or cold, for extended periods of time. But like I said on Tuesday, I’m getting that performance from my (fabulously-hued) Bubba for nearly half the price. No one will ever persuade me to spend $45 on a water tumbler. I’m also the kind of girl who finds the excessive hoopla a turn off rather than a reason to buy in. And finally, I could accept a water bottle as a Galentine’s gift if it were personalized in some way that was meaningful to the friendship. But my overall take is, gosh that’s a sad gift for the holiday of love.