A magnetic key holder, bathroom caddies and a sunrise alarm clock



From CB: I was so convinced by Rosie’s post about E.L.F. dupes that I bought a bunch of E.L.F. products. I really like the Poreless Putty Primer and my favorite purchase is the E.L.F. Lash n Roll mascara. It gives great coverage and long-looking lashes and it doesn’t clump at all! Plus it’s vegan and doesn’t irritate my eyes. And the Halo Glow makes my skin look amazing, but I’ve been using that for a while. Here are some more things that Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

A little magnetic key holder so you’ll always know where your keys are



From CB: This under $8 magnetic key holder is shaped like a cute cloud so it will go with most decor. It easily sticks to a wall and has a strong magnet to hold multiple sets of keys. This listing has over 10,500 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it holds a lot of weight and they wish they’d bought it sooner. “The magnet that is inside the cloud is very strong and holds my ~2 lb key chain with ease. Instead of using the provided adhesive I attached with 2 command strip adhesives without peeling off the adhesive covering of the cloud.” “It’s cute, easy to install, and the the adhesive on this has surprised me. It has hold my car keys, house keys and my husband’s keys (work, house, and car keys) at the same time without it falling off the wall.”

A timed safe so you can lock up snacks, phones, credit cards and more



From CB: The kitchen safe is designed to help you resist temptation by providing space for things like phones, snacks, credit cards, medication and other items. You put your items in, set the timer and can’t open it until time is up. The kitchen safe comes in different sizes and colors and has 7,500 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it works great and has helped them change their habits. “I love using this product to stop myself from going on my phone so much. Once you start implementing this into your daily routine, you will see many changes for the better in your life! Especially if using for your phone, you learn to be away from it and to not focus on the stresses that phones can create.” “Bought this as a way to keep from smoking too often. It works very well because once you set the timer and lock the box That’s It. You can’t negotiate with the box or beg the box to open, there’s nothing you can do but just wait and do something else. Pretty happy with this so far BUT i have only had it for like 6 months, we will see how it holds up.”

A five pack of stick on caddies that you can use in your bathroom or kitchen



From CB: These bestselling bathroom caddies come in nine different finishes and metallic options, all rustproof. You get five total caddies: two large for your products, two small for things like sponges and soap, and a tall medium size for toothbrushes. The black set is on sale for $20 and the other colors are all under $26. These have over 10,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they hold a lot of weight and that they stay put, are easy to set up and make their bathroom much more organized. “I was a little unsure about the adhesive but after a month it’s still holding up just fine. Looks really nice in my shower and organizes everything I need. Great product, holds several heavy shampoo bottles, has lots of places to hang scrubbers and looks nice and clean.” “The reviews were absolutely correct and we can’t say enough great things about them. They’re sturdy, they hold all we have in the shower and we’re still left with more room for a few more. The hooks come in handy to store the loofahs and the glue backing strips are super sturdy!”

An alarm clock that gently wakes you up by simulating the sunrise



From Rosie: This alarm clock simulates the sunrise by gradually getting brighter over your preferred period of time before the alarm goes off. You can choose from several different colors and seven natural sounds if you’d like to be gradually woken up to ‘nature.’ It has a 4.3 star rating, almost 25,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love the positive effect it has on how they wake up in the mornings. “The artificial sunlight works great and the light it produces looks very natural. It’s also nice that you can set the sunlight to start anywhere between 10 – 60 minutes before the alarm goes off. The artificial sunlight really helps, and on most mornings I feel well-rested when my alarm goes off instead of confused and groggy.” “I absolutely love this clock! You can adjust the brightness of the display, the wake up light, the volume, choose the alarm tone from several options. It’s perfect for people who cannot stand the blaring usual alarm tones.”

A set of affordable silicone cases for your Apple AirTags



From Rosie: I bought the four-pack Apple AirTags that CB spotlighted last fall when they were on sale. I went to the Apple Store to pick up cases for them and balked when I saw how expensive they were! I found these at a much more affordable price, with good reviews. They come in a four-pack and there are nine different options for color packs. They’re usually $10, but right now, they’re on sale for $9 with an additional 10% off coupon applied at checkout. They have a 4.5 star rating and more than 9,300 reviews on Reviewmeta. Users say they work well for the price. “For those seeking a reliable, visually appealing, and budget-friendly alternative to secure their Apple AirTag, this compatible case holder is a fantastic choice.” “These lovely bright rings are easy to find. The airbag snaps in and stays securely. They work well. I have not lost an airtag in six months of use.” “I had recently decided to get airtags for a few of my stuff like car keys and backpacks. These airtag holders are just what I needed for my keys. Definitely recommend!”

An affordable, 10-color eyeshadow palette



From Rosie: I think eye makeup is so much fun! This 10-color palette has a range of warm and cool tones, from soft mattes to shimmery glitters to create versatile looks. It’s also waterproof and cruelty-free. There are 11 different color palette options to choose from and each one is under $10. Right now, there’s also an additional 5% off coupon if you buy two. This palette has a 4.2 star rating, more than 3,900 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love the colors and ease of use. One review also mentions that it does not bother their sensitive eyes. “The eyeshadow lasts all day, and I have received many compliments now that I am wearing eye make up again. In fact, I have ordered another color selection. Good value and great product.” “For a lower-priced eyeshadow pallet, this works well. The colors are nice, blend easily, and it lasts.” “This eye shadow palette has become my new favorite. This shadow is smooth and blends really well. I also have sensitive eyes and sometimes have issues with shadows making my burn a little and turn red throughout the day. This shadows does not do that.”

A weighted hula hoop to help you work your core



From Rosie: This hula hoop workout looks like it could be a fun challenge. It’s designed to work your core, hips, arms, and legs. There’s a weighted silicone ball to keep in the air and it’s adjustable for all different waist sizes. It comes in four different colors, each under $30 with an additional 10% off coupon. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 1,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who have bought it love how easy and fun it makes their workouts. “There are so many exercise hoops out there, and not all are created equal. This is one of the good ones. It is sturdy, relatively comfortable, and while it does make noise as you exercise, it isn’t excessively loud.” “Works great once you learn how to use it! It’s an easy workout. You can really feel the effects on most of the muscle groups. Wonderful for people like me that are breaking free from a sedentary life.”