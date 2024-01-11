Princess Anne praised for carrying her own bags as she disembarked in Sri Lanka

While Princess Anne doesn’t get a lot of attention during her tours and trips, I would imagine most countries, especially commonwealth countries, are welcoming to Anne and her low-drama energy. Anne is currently on the Windsors’ first royal tour of 2024. She arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday and she’s flying back to Britain on Friday or Saturday. This is a no-nonsense tour with Anne, her husband Tim and their very small staff. She doesn’t need hours for hair and makeup. Of course not. Just wear a sensible bun and some flats and let’s get to work. Anne’s arrival in Sri Lanka ended up getting headlines because she was photographed carrying her own bags off the plane.

The Princess Royal has been welcomed to Sri Lanka with a dazzling performance by traditional dancers – and in true Princess Anne style, she took it all in her stride by carrying her own bags off her commercial plane. The no-nonsense princess was photographed in a warm jacket, trousers and sensible shoes as she thanked SriLankan Airlines staff before walking off the plane carrying two heavy bags. Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, her husband, followed, also holding a couple of bags, as the couple began an official three-day visit celebrating the UK’s ties with the Commonwealth country. The Princess is famously businesslike on her tours, as in everyday life, with a packed schedule of events covering as much ground as possible in each day. She travels with a compact team of staff, known for their organisational skills, and tries to visit as many of her patronages as possible on any overseas visit as well as representing Britain. The Princess, 73, is now known as the King’s “right-hand woman” thanks to her support for her brother, and her reputation as one of the hardest-working royals in the King’s slimmed-down monarchy. The trip is the Royal family’s first overseas tour of 2024. The Princess is visiting the country at the request of the Foreign Office and will begin a whistle-stop tour to mark the UK’s bilateral relations with the nation, including a meeting later with Ranil Wickremesinghe, the president, and Maithree Wickremesinghe, the First Lady.

[From The Telegraph]

Anne is 73 years old and she runs circles around William and Kate in every sense. Since QEII passed away, we’ve also seen how much King Charles relies on Anne, that she is his “rock,” possibly more than Camilla. Anyway, I know her thing is being no-nonsense and unfussy, but I would love it if someone could convince her to wear a different style of sunglasses. These are so unflattering. She would look good with some oversized square-framed Jackie O-style sunglasses.