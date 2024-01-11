Virginia Giuffre said Jeffrey Epstein paid her $15K to sleep with Prince Andrew

February will be the two-year anniversary of Prince Andrew settling out of court with Virginia Giuffre. Her civil case against Andrew would have proceeded to trial, and Andrew’s lawyers quickly made the deal with Giuffre as soon as the judge refused to toss the case out. Reportedly, the settlement was eight figures, anywhere between $11-16 million. There might have been a one-year gag order attached, but overall, Virginia was able to negotiate from a place of real strength. It was the same when she got a settlement from Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 (for $500K plus something undisclosed in legal documents) and a settlement from Ghislaine Maxwell in 2017 for an undisclosed amount of money. Virginia has spent decades trying to get justice for herself and Epstein’s other victims, and her journey through the legal bureaucracy is a huge part of the newly unsealed Epstein files. Now we also know that Epstein initially paid the then-teenaged Virginia to sleep with Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre claimed that she was paid thousands of dollars by convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, according to court documents unsealed in New York City on Tuesday. Giuffre made the allegation during a videotaped January 2016 deposition in Florida court as part of a lawsuit against former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. She spoke as a non-party in a lawsuit filed against Dershowitz, Epstein’s former attorney, by her lawyers Bradley J. Edwards and Paul G. Cassell. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Giuffre was asked if she was “paid 10 to $15,000 by or on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein for having sex with Prince Andrew?” in a time frame identified as 2011. “Yes, I did receive $15,000. I don’t know what equivalent that is to pounds. I received it in American dollars,” she replied, referring to the difference in British and American currency. Giuffre was then asked if she paid taxes on the money, and she said no.

[From People]

“Giuffre was then asked if she paid taxes on the money, and she said no.” Imagine trying to nail a human trafficking victim/survivor on tax fraud. And she was probably only 16 or 17 years old at the time she was “paid” to sleep with Prince Andrew. “Where are your W-2s from when you were being internationally trafficked at the age of 15??” Good lord, no wonder Virginia has been able to run circles around so many of these people. Anyway, once again, good for Virginia. She really has spent decades putting it all on the record and fighting these awful people.