Greta Gerwig responds to Jo Koy’s offensive Barbie jokes at the Golden Globes

People are still talking about how badly Jo Koy bombed as the Golden Globes host on Sunday. One of the most offensive jokes – in an opening monologue full of terrible jokes – was Koy’s comment about Barbie, the most successful movie of 2023: “Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big boobies.” The producers cut to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s reaction to that joke and they both looked frozen and bewildered. Margot hasn’t said anything about Koy’s performance, but Greta was asked about it in an interview this week, and she spun it into Barbie’s favor:

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig isn’t letting Jo Koy’s Golden Globes jokes about the record-breaking film get to her. During an interview with BBC Radio on Wednesday, she gave her stamp of approval to the comedian’s polarizing comparison of “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” “‘Oppenheimer’ is based on the 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project — and ‘Barbie’ is about a plastic doll with big boobies,” he said during his opening monologue, rubbing some fans the wrong way. “Well, he’s not wrong,” Gerwig, 40, bluntly stated. “She’s the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on…And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll. The insight that [Barbie’s creator] Ruth Handler had when she was watching her daughter play with baby dolls, is she realized, ‘My daughter doesn’t want to pretend to be a mother. She wants to pretend to be a grown woman.’” Of course, she opposed the hundreds of fans who were disgusted by Koy’s “Barbie” jabs. Viewers rushed to social media to express their dismay with his comments during the Golden Globes, labeling them as sexist and claiming they proved the entire point of the “Barbie” movie, which was to highlight women’s struggles in a male-dominated world. “Saying ‘Oppenheimer’ was based on a great work and dismissing Barbie as a movie based on a doll with big boobs was so aggressively misogynistic in the face of all that Greta Gerwig and Margo Robbie accomplished it just turned me against Jo Koy the rest of the show,” one X user penned after hearing 52-year-old Koy’s opening monologue.

Yeah, Koy lost me with that as well, and it was one of the first jokes of his opening monologue! He said it with his whole chest, like he thought everyone in the room would agree with it and laugh because hahaha, isn’t it funny to dismiss women because they have boobs? Greta’s response is fine and the Barbie movie includes that too – that Ruth Handler created Barbie so little girls could dream about becoming astronauts and businesswomen and surfers and presidents. It’s really exhausting that the Barbie movie did this huge thing for the industry and it’s still being dismissed, marginalized and mocked.