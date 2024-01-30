SNL takes on the Stanley Cup craze in their Big Dumb Cups skit

Many of you brought this up in the comments to yesterday’s story, but SNL did a great takedown of the Stanley Cup craze in last weekend’s episode. Guest host Dakota Johnson was joined by Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman in a skit called “Big Dumb Cups” that really did hit all the notes. They mocked its size, the risk of exposure to lead, the aggressive and occasionally illegal attempts being made to obtain a Stanley, and that infamous viral video of a car exploding but the cup surviving, including the ice cubes therein. Plus, you know, the utter inanity that comes with following a fad. From the Today Show’s reporting:
The sketch opened with the three actors saying the requirements for owning the Stanley: driving a big car, being between the ages of 12 and 70, going to Target every day and being “physically or at least spiritually” blond.
During the four minute sketch, Johnson, Gardner and Fineman joke about the beverage carrier, making subtle references to its recent headlines, all while repeating in unison, “Big dumb cup.”
After one audible slurp, Fineman remarked, “Mm! You can really taste the bacteria!” while Gardner added, “I’m getting lead.”
Last week, Stanley responded to claims that the product contains lead, telling TODAY.com that lead is used in the manufacturing process, but the cup needs to become damaged to expose the lead.
According to the Stanley spokesperson, the circular stainless steel barrier found at the bottom of each beverage container covers a pellet that contains lead. This pellet seals the cup’s vacuum insulation and is not accessible unless the barrier comes off in possible but “rare” cases.
In another quip, Fineman said, “If your car explodes, you won’t survive. But your big dumb cup will.”
The comedian was referring to a Nov. 2023 viral video of a car fire in which the entire vehicle was burnt to ruins, but the Stanley cup remained unscathed — and still had ice in it.
The trio then poked fun at the cup’s claim to not leak, its various mainstream branding moves and its massive size.
“If I’m not sipping, I’m peeing,” Gardner added.
As the three exchange quips about the tumbler, the cup Johnson is holding keeps getting ridiculously larger until it ends up being the size of her entire body.
“Physically or at least spiritually blond,” was just one of many excellent lines. Other stand outs were “This is the cup that says ‘I’m a virgin. But I also have six kids,’” and “Is there a void in your life? Fill it with cup.” Aside from nailing actual features of the 40 oz Stanley — like yes, if you’re drinking that much water you ARE going to the bathroom all the time — I equally enjoyed the farcical bits. “It’s also an air fryer!” I can’t wait to see if/how Stanley responds, because SNL made no attempts to hide the brand name. “This is the cup that says ‘We still made over $750 million in sales last year.’”
Favorite line – “it holds almost a full bottle of Josh- get in there, Josh!”
Same for me! This was the only sketch that I really laughed at. Otherwise, Dakota seemed very off.
Besides Justin Timberlake completely hijacking her hosting (coming in on her monologue with Jimmy Fallon), doing a skit and two LONG songs, Dakota seemed unprepared like she didn’t try to remember her lines at all. Most of the skits were pretty bad but her clothes and host pictures were nice.
This was pretty good, but The Do Not Destroy sketch was the best out of the whole show. Nepo truce had me rolling on the floor laughing !
I think some people are just better at this than others and Dakota’s not very good at it. Goes to show that her best bit was pre-filmed.
The only Stanley Cup I care about lives at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
I’m a Canadian living in Scotland and couldn’t figure out why the Stanley Cup was available in Target!
Canadian living in Switzerland and I was so confused at first too! Like why is Lord Stanley on sale at Target?
Canadian here. I also wondered why there were cups called Stanley Cups that had nothing to do with hockey. The NHL should have copyrighted that name.
OMG I was so confused when this craze started because I’d see headlines and wonder why the Stanley Cup was being passed around.
Glad to see SNL poking fun at yet another asinine American trend of status symbol consumption displayed through an over-priced consumer product. They nailed it!
Am wondering if the lead claim will actually impact the sale of these mugs in particular or if we will see people shift to another brand that seems ‘healthier’.
LOLOL, this made me laugh. Although I don’t think I’m spiritually blonde and I never go to Target, but I do have a few Stanleys.
One of the things I don’t get is why this sudden craze? I got my most-used one (The ubiquitous tumbler) over a year ago, and I felt they were super popular then. did the pink Target stanley just push pop culture over the edge here?
So I have the straw one like I said and it leaks, so I can’t just throw it in my purse (which is okay.) So when I go somewhere and I dont want to carry it, I bring it empty and fill it up at my destination – for example, I volunteer at my boys’ school for hours a week and I just bring it empty.
Last week I asked my 6th grader (who was with me) to fill it up for me at the water fountain. He was so embarrassed and was like, MOM ITS SO BASIC.
I said, my name is Becky, I have a zillion Lululemon cross bodies, and I still wear my Uggs from 12 years ago bc I’m on a waiting list for the Tazz slip ons.
WHAT PART OF ME IS NOT BASIC?!!?!?!?!
(hey at least I own it, lol.)
Amazing comment Becks1, the way you ended it… I’m dying over here. 🤣🤣🤣
Becks1, I think the WaterTok craze was a contributing factor to this fad. Those water recipes (powdered juice mixes) first made popular by gastric surgery patients who were on liquid diets set the trend.
Yeah. I’m small town basic. I have the tazz slip ons, a few Stanley’s. Etc. I don’t mind it. I’m not going to hate on something because it’s too popular. I think that is just as silly.
Chloe Fineman is hilarious. My husband and I are behind on episodes, and I just saw a thing she did before christmas wherein she performed the exact performance dance from save the last dance, and it was flawless and I fell out of my chair laughing
She is super talented but I’ve read she’s a Scientologist 🙁 but second gen if that makes a difference
From what I’ve read she’s all in and as militant about it as they come.
that is disappointing. and so strange
Sometimes I read too fast, I couldn’t figure out why SNL was talking about Stanley cups with no hockey involved! LOL – misread snl as nhl –
The crazy thing about this tumbler jug/cup fashion health fad is there are people with serious medical issues who need a specific amount of water all day. Which is what happened to me 6 months ago. So this whole thing is kind of awkward. I want to go up to everyone giving me and my water mug-jug a side eye and say ‘kidney stones are f*cking painful!’
So, enjoy your water and dilute your urine, it’s good for you. That is my medically unqualified PSA for today.
I just find this exhausting. Have an item lots of women like? Let’s make fun of it and shame them about it then!
Exactly! It’s a very pick-me vibe. I’m not like all those other basic women that like hats and cups that actually keep your soda cold! It doesn’t make someone less cool to not like what other people like. It doesn’t make you superior!
Hmmm… this most certainly is NOT Pick Me vibes. Doesn’t even fall into the realm of what that phrase means.
I don’t. Not when people are buying a different color/showing off their collection to match every outfit. It’s the same energy I give when I come across collections of Chanel bag videos (it’s like, you know there are other bags out there?); this is just a more affordable form of consumerism.
I’m not anti-“shopping for something that makes you happy” but more so the “sheep/trend/showing it off/making it your identity” mentality.
This. It sadly doesn’t get any sheepier than the Stanley. What will happen to all those buckets in a year or two? Even sheep won’t want them.
Tbh, that hat is more egregious than the cup trend. I have hated that hat with a passion since the day I saw it. Barf
I love a big ass cup. I won’t pay for a Stanley but I definitely have several big ass cups. I thought this skit was hilarious and don’t feel shamed at all as I sit over here enjoying my 40 oz of ice cold liquid goodness.
I missed the contains lead discorse, but even if it is encapsulated while in use, won’t it come out in landfills, incinerators, or whereever else this big dumb cup ends up when people are over them?