Travis Kelce really did give Taylor Swift a diamond ‘TNT’ friendship bracelet

The only thing better than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s very cute relationship is how mad right-wingers are about them. Taylor and Travis are attractive white celebrities with relatively wholesome public images. Taylor also votes for Democrats, and Travis is pro-vaccine. So… Republicans are big mad. Fox News is apoplectic. There are so many salty dudes crying over “the Taylor Swift Super Bowl,” like it wouldn’t be a major coup for the NFL to get the biggest pop star in the world to attend the Super Bowl. Anyway, in case you want to revel in the Traylor joy a little bit more, People Mag had this exclusive:

Taylor Swift is a perfect fit for Travis Kelce and his close-knit family, a source tells PEOPLE. Swift and Kelce, both 34, set the internet ablaze on Sunday when the singer joined her beau on the field after he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game in Baltimore. The couple shared a sweet kiss as they celebrated with Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, “It was the best night ever,” and that the “whole family was so, so excited and riding a high,” after Kansas City secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. “Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane,” the source adds. Next, Kelce and the Chiefs will compete against the San Francisco 49ers, hoping for back-to-back Super Bowl wins on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. “To be going to Vegas now is indescribable,” says the insider. “Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special.” The source tells PEOPLE that Kelce “was feeling every single emotion” on Sunday. “Now he and the team are focusing on the Super Bowl.” According to the insider, “It’s going to be an intense couple of weeks,” as the Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl. But as Kelce gets through the grueling practices, he’ll have Taylor on his side. It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together. She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves.” And when the 12-time Grammy winner is spending time with Kelce and his family, “They don’t see her as ‘Taylor Swift’ the superstar,” says the source.

[From People]

I agree that Taylor was great about making it all about Travis and the Chiefs. She was so proud of him and she really was the “ideal” football WAG. Now, do I also hope that Travis goes full road-dog and spends part of his off-season traveling with Taylor on her tour post-Super Bowl? For sure.

Meanwhile, we got a confirmation on Taylor’s sparkly diamond “TNT” bracelet, which she wore to the Chiefs-Ravens game on Sunday. Swifties noticed it right away and the jewelry designer confirmed it – it is a custom piece made the company Wove, with designer Kendall Junck saying in a video that Travis wanted a “friendship bracelet” style which read “TNT.” He got a small bracelet for Taylor and a matching larger one for himself.

travis came up with the nickname TNT for him and taylor and ordered matching bracelets for them both 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qTHO5olGXV — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) January 29, 2024

