Travis Kelce really did give Taylor Swift a diamond ‘TNT’ friendship bracelet

The only thing better than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s very cute relationship is how mad right-wingers are about them. Taylor and Travis are attractive white celebrities with relatively wholesome public images. Taylor also votes for Democrats, and Travis is pro-vaccine. So… Republicans are big mad. Fox News is apoplectic. There are so many salty dudes crying over “the Taylor Swift Super Bowl,” like it wouldn’t be a major coup for the NFL to get the biggest pop star in the world to attend the Super Bowl. Anyway, in case you want to revel in the Traylor joy a little bit more, People Mag had this exclusive:
Taylor Swift is a perfect fit for Travis Kelce and his close-knit family, a source tells PEOPLE. Swift and Kelce, both 34, set the internet ablaze on Sunday when the singer joined her beau on the field after he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game in Baltimore. The couple shared a sweet kiss as they celebrated with Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.
A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, “It was the best night ever,” and that the “whole family was so, so excited and riding a high,” after Kansas City secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. “Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane,” the source adds.
Next, Kelce and the Chiefs will compete against the San Francisco 49ers, hoping for back-to-back Super Bowl wins on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.
“To be going to Vegas now is indescribable,” says the insider. “Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special.”
The source tells PEOPLE that Kelce “was feeling every single emotion” on Sunday. “Now he and the team are focusing on the Super Bowl.” According to the insider, “It’s going to be an intense couple of weeks,” as the Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl. But as Kelce gets through the grueling practices, he’ll have Taylor on his side. It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together. She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves.”
And when the 12-time Grammy winner is spending time with Kelce and his family, “They don’t see her as ‘Taylor Swift’ the superstar,” says the source.
I agree that Taylor was great about making it all about Travis and the Chiefs. She was so proud of him and she really was the “ideal” football WAG. Now, do I also hope that Travis goes full road-dog and spends part of his off-season traveling with Taylor on her tour post-Super Bowl? For sure.
Meanwhile, we got a confirmation on Taylor’s sparkly diamond “TNT” bracelet, which she wore to the Chiefs-Ravens game on Sunday. Swifties noticed it right away and the jewelry designer confirmed it – it is a custom piece made the company Wove, with designer Kendall Junck saying in a video that Travis wanted a “friendship bracelet” style which read “TNT.” He got a small bracelet for Taylor and a matching larger one for himself.
travis came up with the nickname TNT for him and taylor and ordered matching bracelets for them both 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qTHO5olGXV
— Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) January 29, 2024
I’m always a skeptic, but they look really cute together and seem to have a supportive relationship, so more power to them, and I hope they’re both happy.
I wonder if he will attend the Grammy’s with her. And I could totally see him joining her on numerous tour dates. If he’s smart, he could milk some opportunities from it. Expand his reach internationally.
He can’t go to the Grammy’s. They have practice all week, including Sunday (they get today and tomorrow off) and then leave for Vegas on Monday. He is working.
As a football fan, I’m actually hoping that he doesn’t go to the Grammys. From what I understand, those 2 weeks between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl are intense: lots of practices, game film studies, and media events. And Travis is a popular and clutch player for the Chiefs so he’d be knee-deep in all of that. I’m not even a Chiefs fan, but I would want him to concentrate on achieving back-to-back Super Bowl wins with his team.
Plus, if he went to the Grammys and then played poorly at the Super Bowl, he and Taylor would never hear the end of it, and that would suck.
Jewelry. I like jewelry and they seems happy. Fine by me.
Oh, he had matching TNT bracelets made for both of them, OK. Cute.
Well it’s way cuter than that gaudy opel ring that turned out to be a gift from M Tellers’ wife. I think Travis probably has pretty good taste and is a good gift giver.
A friend of mine said she got the vibe that Taylor is more into Travis after watching them on the filed and I DISAGREE. Please chime in with your opinions lol
No she was just being respectful of his space and his victory. She didn’t want to hog the limelight but he didn’t let go over her as he greeted other people and that was really cute.
I disagree, too! I think they are mostly equally into each other, but he is more labrador, and she’s a bit more guarded in public interactions
I feel like he’s always looking for her to take the lead in how public to be. Like after the concert kiss in BA, he was just standing there and she ran to him and kissed him in public. Similarly, after this game, there was video/audio going around where it seemed like he held back on kissing her due to the cameras and it sounds like she said that she didn’t care.
Stephanie
To quote her after being told said ‘f### them ‘ and went back to the pda
Nope! They are both all in. His face lit up at the sight of her and he didn’t want to let her go even to hug his dad. They both just looked at the other like that was their whole world. They are both so in love.
Disagree. He does compartmentalize to be successful at his job and talks about that. But the mics picked him up saying many I love yous and that he loves her so much it’s not funny, hugging her as he had to leave.
My elderly father says he believes Kelce is a bully on the football field and plays dirty and he worries for Taylor. He has always found a bully is a bully throughout their life. Take his take for what it is worth.
I think this might be what serotonin feels like? They’re cute, he’s consistently pleasantly surprised me with his reactions to media and fans.
The first press conference where they asked him about paparazzi and instead of saying some disparaging macho thing, which I was fully expecting, he had a well thought answer that included Taylor as being important to protect. I started listening to his podcast with his brother, it’s the only one hosted by men that I listen to, and it’s consistently funny and positive. Travis is a master of shade, which I don’t think he gets enough credit for 😂
Anyway, yay love 😂
Yea like the time they were putting nfl players in Harry Potter houses and ultimately said Arron Rodgers was Slytherin lololol
I started listening to their podcast recently too, and I don’t listen to ANYTHING about sports. But I enjoy their podcast. I like the way they interact with each other. They have such a positive energy, even through their commercials. They’re not afraid to cry on the mic about things they care about. They even make talking about football interesting. It feels like they care about and respect the women in their lives, they love the sport of football and doing their best at it, while being team players. I dunno, it’s an unexpected addition to my podcast listening experience and I kind of love it. It makes me love Travis and Jason even more.
I love their podcast and I am not a podcast listener normally. They are such good examples of healthy masculinity. They are not afraid to cry or to say I love you, they talk openly about their emotions, the have so much love and respect for each other and the women in their lives. Jason crying on the field and encouraging Travis and showing how proud he is of him hit me in the feels.
They are doing a world of good expressing their emotions so openly. They are giving other men permission to do the same.
They both cried unashamedly on their podcast after the last Super Bowl, talking about how proud they were of their mom navigating the insane media attention. They joke about the Kelces being criers — it’s great.
Somebody said it on tiktok really well – she doesn’t look like Taylor Swift when she’s with him, she looks like Tay!
And she is really, really good at keeping the focus on him, she literally went back when he was with Jason. Why do I know all of this, LOL
I think its a cute and romantic gesture telling the world they’re dynamite (TNT).
Despite the constant coverage, I’m starting to like this relationship. Hope it works out bc the spotlight will only get more intense.
I think it says something about Taylor’s character that the whole team and staff seem to love her — she seems like a genuinely nice, un-diva-like person. Who tips really, really well — an attribute that warms this former server’s heart.
I think I’ve shared this before, but my nephew’s boyfriend confirmed that she’s a good tipper and just very thoughtful and down-to-earth in general. He used to work as a busser at a restaurant here in NYC that Taylor frequented, and after he brought out clean replacements for her party’s dropped flatware while their server was busy, she had the manager pass along a tip for him just for that. Apparently she also once wrote a personal “get well soon” note to a server she liked who was injured in a car accident and had to miss a few days of work.
That’s so nice, Miranda!
I don’t want to reignite the whole tipping debate, but tipping well and treating servers well are real indicators of character in my book.
I love that he got them matching bracelets! The fact that he bought himself a diamond tennis bracelet with his and his girlfriend’s initials is so special to me. They just bring so much joy and positive energy and I love watching them.
I can’t wait for them to get married. They are going to make beautiful babies together.
I know. On one hand, I know it’s intrusive to comment like that, but on the other… Their babies are going to be SOOOO beautiful.
Also, when watching shirtless Jason Kelce at the Buffalo game, I was very amused that we live in a world where he is most likely going to be the best man at Taylor Swift’s wedding.
The tallest babies.
Okay they’ve won me over. I was a holdout but I’ve capitulated. I’ve never been into athletes myself but I have to say this boyfriend is a lot more fun to cheer on than cheering on a serious thespian and watching him get into character.
Agreed – I love the nickname! Cute.
Love how sweet they are to each other, nothing but good feelings all around.
They are truly adorable. And I am truly impressed at how well Taylor managed to get out of the spotlight to let him have the focus, to give him moments with his family. Even though he didn’t seem to want that haha.
But I did find it interesting because it seems like that has been a point of contention in her other relationships, but look at that she is more then willing to step back and support. I mean she will always be more of the draw and more famous but she isn’t actively looking for the attention. I guess she just needed to find a secure man.
I oddly love this couple and I have never cared about any of her relationships.
TNT – it’s dynamite…TNT – it’s outta sight! (AC/DC song for the younguns haha). If he could sing Fight For Your Right…then I totally see him singing this song to her!
Go TNT!
But,
NINERS!
He came up with that as it came from either Hoda or Robyn as they were going thru all the name pairings and said TnT was the best
They look so cute together and I really hope that they last for a very long time because her fans are not very nice to her ex boyfriends some of her exes are still recovering from their madness.