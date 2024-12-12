“Austin Butler was cast as Patrick Bateman in the new ‘American Psycho'” links

Austin Butler will play Patrick Bateman in a new version of American Psycho, directed by Luca Guadagnino. Will Patrick Bateman sound like Elvis?? [JustJared]
Chris Pine’s girlfriend looks like Emma Radacanu in some angles. [LaineyGossip]
Wait, Benny Blanco has a net worth of $50 million? [Hollywood Life]
Mariah Carey got the flu during the Christmas szn! [Seriously OMG]
Tennessee Republicans want to hand out $5 million fines to abortion-pill providers. Yeah, Republicans are really mad about abortion pills. [Jezebel]
Scary secrets about various industries & professions. [Pajiba]
Cate Blanchett’s ugly tartan. [RCFA]
Are you watching Pop Culture Jeopardy? [Buzzfeed]
Spotlight on model Matthew Djordjevic. [Socialite Life]
A LEGO remake of The Substance. [OMG Blog]
I cannot for the life of me consider why American Psycho needed anther treatment, but if it attracts a new generation, I hope they don’t play down that Patrick Bateman worships Donald Trump. Milk that for all its worth.
Why on earth does that movie need remade? Stupid.
WHY? These remakes are SO tiresome. The original movie was quite good (so was the book although Ellison is pretty polarizing as an author) but even in 2000 it was dated in that it was depicting the 80s, a time period that felt very dated for obvious reasons.
I love Luca’s work but we do not need another American Psycho. And I don’t think Austin is good looking enough? Bale was so handsome in this movie. Overall, I don’t Austin he’s handsome but I know I’m in the minority. Talented as hell with very lovely charisma but meh in the looks department.
Chris Pine’s girlfriend does look like his daughter and I don’t even think that 29 is too young for a 44 year old. She just has a young face.
Ewww. Austin Butler looks like a hound dog – all droopy and saggy. Not my cup of tea. And not talented enough to put his take on Patrick Bateman up against Christian Bale. This is not a good idea.
Tennessee has a crisis number of adults with IDD living with elderly parents/relatives who can no longer provide proper care, a crisis of kids living with impoverished grandparents and great gandparents because of the multiple drug crisises that have ran across the state unimpeded by the Republikkkans who always figure out a way to profit from misery, a crisis of kids born with birth defects and lifelong health problems because of failures to regulate poluters on any level while failing to provide adequate healthcare and education, and a crisis of kids in foster care with no available providers to offer care. I am so ashamed of my home state.
You should be, and rightfully so, as I am for my home state of Texas. I live in California now.
Horrible senators, blackburn and cruz, you have those brave democrats that were kicked out but voted by in, texas has lovely Jasmine Crockett.
But yeah, a total embarrassment and shame all around.
IDK, I can see it! I think Austin is very handsome and he was really good as a sadistic creep in Dune 2. I also love anything Luca Guadagnino does (I still need to see Queer) so I’m here for this! I feel like his American Psycho will be the spiritual successor to Bones and All, which was nuts but enjoyable.
Abortion pills today, birth control tomorrow. And the wide range of other medications in between that are used to treat endometriosis, fibroids, menopause and ton of other hormone and uterine-related conditions will be caught in the bans.
Everything Project 2025 wanted is going to happen.
I had to take abortion pills twice because my body, on its own, wasn’t passing the two miscarriages I had.
As Julia Louis Dreyfuss playing Selina Meyer once said, “If men got pregnant, you could get an abortion at an atm.” If men got pregnant, abortion pills would be available over the counter, no questions asked.
Wait till the trumpie voters realized they lied about IVF and have no intention of protecting it. Ohh they will be big mad and I’m here to make popcorn.
If we’re able to maintain any semblance of states’ rights and keep abortion safe and legal in the states that have made the call (including plenty of red states), all people of child bearing age should move to states where abortion safe and legal. Let the brain drain do it’s thing to force the states letting women die into recognizing women as human beings.
If not, I would seriously consider sterilization rather than risking your health with pregnancy complications. I suspect we’re about to see a lot more adoptable babies.
also meds that treat autoimmune diseases and other meds that will be available to treat men but pharmacist’s will be able to refuse to dispense to women because they could possibly get pregnant (not just women who are pregnant) and those meds have teratogenic potential or could lead to pregnancy loss. There were some stories about women in red states who were not pregnant (some who weren’t even of childbearing potential) that were denied methotrexate for autoimmune diseases by pharmacists citing their concern that those women could get pregnant while using the medication
Excellent point and a good reminder that the goal here is to revert to a time when women had a childlike status in society. There’s no economic justification for limiting women’s roles in society. It’s based entirely on men grasping at the last vestiges of privilege. The irony being that most men alive today didn’t grow up with fathers as the primary or sole breadwinner in their home, and don’t realize how much they don’t really want that level of responsibility.
I would have been outraged over American Psycho casting until I saw Dune 2. And then I got what all the hullabaloo was over Austin. It’s good casting. I don’t mind a remake if it’s done well. And not just a cash grab over a familiar title to just make a few coins (see Fame see Footloose)
So don’t F it up!
Yeah, Austin gets dismissed as a “pretty boy” (and he certainly is pretty) but he’s absolutely capable of more. I didn’t much enjoy Dune 2 but I thought he was terrific, stole every scene he was in. Even through the makeup etc., he clearly conveyed not just menace but a deep and veeeeery unsettling weirdness. Perfect to play Patrick Bateman, actually. Though I agree a remake is pointless when the original is so effective (and not all that old!).
I honestly just hope everything becomes so polarized along state lines at this point that all the blue states are safe havens for sane people and the Republikkkans can keep their hillbilly red swamp states. Now we just need the rich people to do their part and PLEASE for the love of G-d, since you ruin everyone else’s lives anyway, and it really doesn’t matter where you live since you have more money than you will ever need and a private jet: please move out of blue states so we gays, women, individuals of color, artists, thinkers, public servants, non profit workers, teachers, scientists, writers, and grassroots organizers can afford to actually live in them. Please. We need more rich people from established blue states to do us all a favor and start colonizing red states and pouring their money into the most gerrymandered districts, lobbying for progressive causes and local elections in those states.
Exactly. The problem is that nobody can afford to live in blue states. My husband and I went through hell buying our house 3 years ago. And lower housing costs and/or lowering rates cannot fix the lack of inventory, which is the real issue. In MA we simply do not have enough housing available to accommodate newcomers–and obviously I’m referring to the working class person who’s looking for a $550K house. If your budget is $1M and up, you can find something for sure.
We don’t need a new version of American Psycho and even if we did, Austin Butler is a terrible choice for Patrick Bateman.