People: Princess Kate has ‘changed’ after her health ordeal, ‘she is a different person now’

People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about the Princess of Wales. What’s remarkable is how little there is to say. Throughout 2024, it’s often felt like there’s a huge part of Kate’s story which was never revealed or openly discussed, but people were leaving bread crumbs and talking around whatever “it” was. All I know is that by Wimbledon in July, Kate looked like she had a new lease on life. Refreshed, fluffy hair and the same gawping and jazz hands. By the time she released her bizarre “cancer free” video in September, we thought Kate would be back to regular programming. But no, we’re going to get months, if not years, of Kate’s mysterious absences, all in the name of “recovery.” I was also left with the impression from this People story that Kate and her handlers are kicking the can down the road even further, basically saying that it will all come out in the wash once Kate is queen consort. Well, here’s more from People’s cover story:
Kate has changed: “You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She is a different person now.”
Kate’s intentionality: Despite the uncertainty surrounding the royal family, Kate is approaching her path forward with intentionality. Experts and sources close to the family agree that she isn’t rushing back into her previous routine. “She is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly,” says a source close to the palace.
She will only pursue her passions: She likely won’t return to her previous intensity—she took on 128 engagements in 2023—in the coming year. The palace has cautioned that decisions about 2025 will be taken in line with medical advice. “She will probably continue to be strategic about how often she appears in public, and people shouldn’t hold it against her if she is doing less next year,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “The important thing is she will be pacing herself. She will do what she’s able to do and pursue things she feels passionate about.”
Don’t expect too much: Adds Anderson: “She is a member of the royal family but also a wife, mother and daughter. Don’t expect too much— she’s a person going through something horrific.” Says the insider: “She won’t be going back to work in the same way for a long time.”
[From People]
I chuckled a bit at “Kate is approaching her path forward with intentionality.” They’re trying so hard to make it sound like everything this year was completely above-board and there wasn’t a months-long PR catastrophe because Kate, William and their staff could not stop lying and misrepresenting everything. Not to mention the completely contrived video, an announcement that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on “staying cancer-free,” as she galloped and twirled in a meadow in between rolling around on a beach with William. The palace messaging is still significantly dire, you must admit. If the message is “Kate is much too fragile to do more than one event a month,” then why the video? Why the hours spent prancing around Wimbledon? And why is she ordered to appear at certain events, but benched for events where she could wear a tiara?
Kate is taking every opportunity not to work. This time it’s because charles health is declining so she intentionally wants to do nothing. Like when she became princess was a reason to do nothing, have each of her kids, becoming pow, having “pre”cancer, being pre queen etc etc does this surprise anyone. Waity katy is lazy. But we knew that
Given the habit of visiting one or two places in a town and counting each as an appearance, that likely means she worked only 64 days of the year or less. That is far less than half of the working year.
Yes, and they aren’t ‘days’. Engagements are typically 30 mins.
All this PR is so gross
What intensity did this woman have before she was diagnosed with cancer? And now, why doesn’t she make cancer victims one of her platforms if she was so devastated by it? She’s just so lazy and disgusting. Just wants to do a few events a year and that’s it. And keep using her cancer as sympathy from everyone.
@Carol Mengel
Yeah. That word – INTENSITY jumped out at me too.
The only intensity I’ve EVER seen in that woman are her OTT hyena rictus grins and spastic jazz hands.
Intensity? 🥴
Oh Kate has changed! She now likes bows too!
*spoiler alert… that’s it folks
Honestly, I have nothing against anyone with the means having the opportunity to take an extended hiatus when they’re ill. And to be fair, the long-term effects of chemo can be very unpredictable and downright nasty.
That said… If she wants to take leave in perpetuity, kindly stop drawing from the public purse. Literally no other public servant in the UK has this degree of luxury.
Conceptsof plans…
How often has she been on an engagement which includes interacting with the public WITHOUT somebody (William, Pippa, etc) to accompany her? Alone? I don’t believe she has? That is NOT something due to cancer.
Mentally incapacitated? Being controlled? Why?
The whole reporting around Kate’s illness is typical of a mental health issue and not a cancer issue…
The longer that she stays out of the public eye, the more people will realize how little to no impact she has on any of her charities/causes. Kate has absolutely no impact on anyone’s life and obviously helping others isn’t what brings her joy so maybe it’s time to just stop the charade, give her a settlement and send her on her way.
128 engagements a year is already incredibly low considering charles Camilla and Anne pull double if not triple times those figures. The kids are off to boarding school in the coming years, and unless there is another secret set of family she needs to take care off i honestly don’t know what she does with her day.
If she wanted to be a stay at home mom she should have married someone else.
I don’t understand British people. Meghan got ripped to shreds and portrayed as this huge drain of state funds but miss thing can just announce that she isn’t going to work and it’s silence, while being funded by the taxpayer. Why aren’t they outraged?
Because of the media. It’s how people think that Meghan had higher staff turnover than Kate. One gets more highly reported and skewed. Kate has always done very little and has high staff turnover. You wouldn’t know reading anything in the last five years about it.
The last year reads as: he wanted a divorce, she panicked and became ill (probably more mental health than cancer), they negotiated a deal, her parents were welcomed back from the cold, she goes to Wimbledon and sits in the hot sun for four hours, preening through her standing ovation. Then she gets to stay home most of the year with a handful of big events like Remembrance and Christmas concert. It’s a good deal on paper for her, but since William clearly hates her, we get the teary eyed pix in the carriage. I bet her mother negotiated the terms, but Kate secretly thought things would get better between her and Egg. Oh well.
Kate is such a nothing burger. Why did QE2 give consent for William to marry her? She bring nothing to the table. This PR push is more to protect the late sovereign and the heir: they cannot look like the made a wrong call with Kate.