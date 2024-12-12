King Charles & Camilla want to host ‘one of the biggest family Christmases ever’

A few weeks ago, Buckingham Palace clearly gave extensive briefings as to the Windsors’ Christmas plans. There were confirmations that the Princess of Wales would join the family for Christmas, as would Prince Andrew. Someone also made sure to tell everyone that Prince Harry and Meghan did not “receive an invitation” to Sandringham this year, which means the Sussexes will spend their fifth Christmas in a row outside of England. The palace tried and failed to strike a balance between “the poor, cancer-stricken king wants to be surrounded by family for the holiday” and “obviously, the king still hates his younger son and Black daughter-in-law!” Anyway, I guess we need to be bashed over the head with that message, because Katie Nicholl had this Vanity Fair exclusive:

The Royal Family are preparing for a “bumper” Christmas at Sandringham after a year of personal challenges. King Charles will honor the late Queen’s tradition of hosting Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk and it is expected that around 40 family members will attend this year in what sources are describing as “one of the biggest family Christmases ever.”

Sources tell Vanity Fair that Kate Middleton and Prince William will be joining the royals despite rumors that they could opt for a more low-key Christmas at Anmer Hall.

“Actually the plan is for them to all be at Sandringham for a very special big family Christmas. William and Catherine and the children will be there. The king and queen want their nearest and dearest with them to celebrate,” a royal source tells Vanity Fair. Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla’s son, revealed in an interview with the Telegraph published Saturday that he has been invited to join the royals for Christmas for the first time and is looking forward to a “different” Christmas to usual.

King Charles is said to be keen for the royals to conduct a walkabout after church on Christmas Day in what will be seen as a show of unity and togetherness. The last time the royals were seen en masse was on Christmas Day last year. Just weeks later the palace revealed that the Princess of Wales and King Charles were to undergo surgery followed by the shocking news that they had both been diagnosed with cancer. Neither royal has disclosed the type of disease they have been battling.

“It has been a very difficult and challenging time but the feeling is they are over the shock and the worst of it, and everyone is feeling very optimistic about 2025,” adds the insider. “The king is having ongoing treatment, which he is tolerating very well. When I last saw him he was looking amazing and very excited about the family being together for the festive season.”

“The queen is doing a lot better, she just needs to rest and take things a bit easier,” said the source. “She is very much looking forward to having some of her family at the Christmas table this year, it is going to feel extra special.”