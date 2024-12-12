King Charles & Camilla want to host ‘one of the biggest family Christmases ever’

A few weeks ago, Buckingham Palace clearly gave extensive briefings as to the Windsors’ Christmas plans. There were confirmations that the Princess of Wales would join the family for Christmas, as would Prince Andrew. Someone also made sure to tell everyone that Prince Harry and Meghan did not “receive an invitation” to Sandringham this year, which means the Sussexes will spend their fifth Christmas in a row outside of England. The palace tried and failed to strike a balance between “the poor, cancer-stricken king wants to be surrounded by family for the holiday” and “obviously, the king still hates his younger son and Black daughter-in-law!” Anyway, I guess we need to be bashed over the head with that message, because Katie Nicholl had this Vanity Fair exclusive:
The Royal Family are preparing for a “bumper” Christmas at Sandringham after a year of personal challenges. King Charles will honor the late Queen’s tradition of hosting Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk and it is expected that around 40 family members will attend this year in what sources are describing as “one of the biggest family Christmases ever.”
Sources tell Vanity Fair that Kate Middleton and Prince William will be joining the royals despite rumors that they could opt for a more low-key Christmas at Anmer Hall.
“Actually the plan is for them to all be at Sandringham for a very special big family Christmas. William and Catherine and the children will be there. The king and queen want their nearest and dearest with them to celebrate,” a royal source tells Vanity Fair. Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla’s son, revealed in an interview with the Telegraph published Saturday that he has been invited to join the royals for Christmas for the first time and is looking forward to a “different” Christmas to usual.
King Charles is said to be keen for the royals to conduct a walkabout after church on Christmas Day in what will be seen as a show of unity and togetherness. The last time the royals were seen en masse was on Christmas Day last year. Just weeks later the palace revealed that the Princess of Wales and King Charles were to undergo surgery followed by the shocking news that they had both been diagnosed with cancer. Neither royal has disclosed the type of disease they have been battling.
“It has been a very difficult and challenging time but the feeling is they are over the shock and the worst of it, and everyone is feeling very optimistic about 2025,” adds the insider. “The king is having ongoing treatment, which he is tolerating very well. When I last saw him he was looking amazing and very excited about the family being together for the festive season.”
“The queen is doing a lot better, she just needs to rest and take things a bit easier,” said the source. “She is very much looking forward to having some of her family at the Christmas table this year, it is going to feel extra special.”
Nah, Queen Elizabeth used to host some huge family gatherings for Christmas, and this feels like Charles trying to copy that and failing miserably. It’s so funny how badly they’ve f–ked up the messaging on Christmas, one of the most important Christian holidays for the head of the Church of England, you know? Forgiveness, brotherhood, family, togetherness… but the king is too hateful and petty to invite his son. And the credibly accused rapist is invited, as is the king’s former-cokehead stepson.
Lol, have you seen that photo floating around the webs of the royal balcony during Queen Elizabeth’s reign vs Charles? The former is full to the brim with smiling and engaged faces, the latter is bare to the bones and stoic. Charles’ aim to “slim down the monarchy” has fully bit him on the backside. No-one wants to be there. I don’t believe it for a second that he’ll host the “biggest family christmas ever”.
If William was smart, he’d start inviting lots of family members onto the balcony. They don’t have to be working royals to go on the balcony bc that’s a made-up rule. Bc yeah, the contrast is dour.
I think, Charles wanted that view because over the years, there were multiple scandals where those relatives were selling themselves to foreign agents, claiming they have influence over the monarch. Since they were appearing on the balcony, that gave them opportunities. Charles wants to be the only person getting bags of cash. He doesn’t want anyone else to profit from the monarchy, causing scandals in the media. I think, Will is gonna continue that change, he doesn’t want to share the cake either.
You know what else QE did better than Charles? She didn’t shun any of her children or grandchildren for no good reason. Just Cam’s children and grandchildren would pump up the numbers by 8. I wonder if he is including the Kents who seem to be everywhere lately also.
Camilla might invite her sister and her family and maybe even her ex Andrew Parker Bowles.
APB is around her so often you can’t tell me they’re not still carrying on. The ex-husband has become the sidepiece. I think she wanted the crown, and he wanted her to get it in order to benefit them both.
Tom Parker Bowles is very talkative lately. I am guessing Camilla will have all of her family there. Didn’t William complain about being surrounded by relatives at Christmas?
* complained about being surrounded by Seabiscuit’s relatives (and probably Kate’s).
Probably his last Christmas on this earth and he and his mistress turned wife are going to be hateful and racist right until the bitter end. What a horrible example from the head of a church and national figure head. They might just as well hang a “no black people allowed” sign outside the door at this point. It’s obvious to everyone else exactly what their problem is.
It would be fitting if “Roy & Linda (what used to live 2 trailers down) were abandoned by the family after insulting pretty much every member, but those who still find novelty in royal connection (the Parker-Bowles suckups) will undoubtedly be there in support of Linda…
This idea that Harry and Meghan are being snubbed when Harry already said he won’t bring his family to the U.K. it’d be a nightmare. Everything would be leaked. The media would haul out Thomas Markle again to wail. They’d cry if Lili doesn’t appear at the sandringham church walk even though she’s only three and the youngest age is normally four/five. The gifts would be leaked, the children’s outfits priced and compared to the wales kids. And woe betide them if they wear American brands. How long will they stay? Papped on the way to and from the airport. Nobody spoke to Meghan. Meghan broke protocol. On and on and on. Who wants to do that at Christmas???
Exactly!
This is what the press is craving. That is why they push this reconciliation nonsense constantly. Charles doesn’t care. He has Camilla’s family. The Wales only go out of obligation and have made it clear they’d rather be home by themselves.
Kate Nicholl not even mentioned Harry and Meghan. Even she could not square the circle writing about a big royal family Christmas celebration as “a show of unity and togetherness” and then to explain why Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are not part of it.
Everything with the British royal family is a farce.
Considering how both William and Kate are briefing like they about to be king and queen, this could be interpreted as one last big Christmas together. I have no idea the truth of his health but it’s not off-base based on how the heirs are wanting us to believe, briefing us about what they’ll be like as queen and king.
@Jais fairly confident Will as King won’t be hosting extended family at Christmas!
He’s going to do “small c” christmas!
Agree! I don’t see it either. I could see him using his cousins for more public-facing events sometimes. As in they may do the walk to the church for the cameras but there’s not going to be an all day Christmas spent together.
Well Chuckles has big dreams for “ family” coming for Christmas. He has been trying to get his pedo brother out of his home and using the press to bad mouth him. That does not look good to the pedos daughters. He has been snubbing /begging his youngest son to come but he continues with the gutter press using their nasty tongues against youngest son and his wife. He is having a battle with his heir and using gutter press to lightly go after him. Christmas with Chuckles will be knives out for those who do attend lol.
If Charles is really very sick, he should get counseling and try to overcome his super bad attitude towards Harry and Meghan and their children. I don’t know if the man has a conscience.
I can picture Charles having a “Festivus” where he tells everyone at the table how each of them disappointed him during the year.
Yes, ‘Festivus for the rest of us!’’ What a farce these people are! ‘Knives out’, indeed!
I too, have been watching in anticipation for press photos to circulate about the Festivus Pole being raised on the lawn at Sandringham.
Can you imagine if BP issued a statement about this? Hilarity.
“The “airing of grievances” will be limited to the monarch only, and the session will consist of a minimum of eight hours in length. Pudding to follow.”
Because King Eeyore gotta Eeyore, doncha know.
Agree with those above who read “huge 40-member family Christmas,” and interpret that to mean “potential last Christmas” instead. Also agree that Elizabeth had copious family members to celebrate with, and she didn’t shun her kids.
I also question their maths. The WanK kids are mentioned but has Charles dropped the tradition of keeping kids far away from the adults other than for the PR walk to church? If so the ’40’ is a bit inflated as there are a bunch of kids being included in that count.
Charles and many royalists believe Harry will return like the prodigal son. So in their eyes Charles has done nothing wrong in dealing with Harry.
From what I can gather from reading the DM comments, the British seem to be big in physical punishment as a form of discipline. One commenter wrote that Charles just needs to slap Harry around a bit to bring him to his senses. I was astonished at the number of up votes in response to that comment.
I’ve long suspected that Brits, especially men, have a punishment kink in their DNA. They love/hate the abusive nanny figure, the domineering woman who punishes the naughty, little boys.
@Harla I mean, we all know that’s why Cluck chased Camilla. She fits the Nasty Nanny trope pretty well.
I assume Charles will continue the tradition, going back to Edward VII, of having everyone weighed on an antique scale when they arrive at Sandringham and again when they depart. What a bizarre family.
I always assumed the Queen did this to make sure their greedy relatives didn’t line their pockets with the silver or stolen treasure while there and had nothing to do with anyone’s actual weight.
More about imposing dysfunctional notions about food. I think the original intent was that if you didn’t weigh more after the 12 course holiday feast then you didn’t enjoy it. You are expected to gain weight. A nightmare scenario for female royals, I would think, especially those who have been expected to maintain very skinny bodies.
My mom and aunts took turns hosting 40-50 family members every Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s not that big of a gathering if someone is from a slightly large family. Charles is probably hosting 10 Windsors and 30+ Parker-Bowles. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the RR are invited.
I expect the balcony scene will be 4 – 1 PB’s to Windsor’s. The press will be delighted to spin that picture, although I actually think the press is going to be rather snarky if that is the case. I’m sure they’re disappointed at the lack of Sussex info to begin with, having a massive PB presence isn’t going to make anyone money.
Imagine Piers Morgan on the balcony, or Eden?
It’s weird that we’re getting these stories now because this is the time of year that the Christmas lunch in London is held for the extended family. So, that’s not happening this year? Or, has it happened and I just missed it? Extended relatives out, Parker-Bowleses in?
40 doesn’t seem that big to me? QEII’s christmases used to be so crowded she couldnt’ accommodate all her cousins, thats why she had the christmas lunch at BP or Windsor before the actual holiday.
If you consider Charles and his siblings and spouses, that gets you to 8 (including Fergie), W/K, Peter, Zara/Mike*, Beatrice/Edo, Eugenie/Jack, Louise and James – now we’re at 19 and that’s not getting into any even slightly extended relatives like the Gloucesters or Kents, or any of Camilla’s children, or any grandchildren for Camilla or Charles, or the Tindall children or Peter’s children. It seems to me they can get to 40 very easily and it wouldn’t be that “big.”
But remember earlier this week William was complaining about it.
*I know they dont usually attend but just for numbers sake.
Charles cannot act the patriarch because he still an emotional child who cannot hold a family together. It doesn’t matter how big his Christmas house party is, or who he invites, if he doesn’t not invite his younger son.
I think it’s just a way to spin how involved Camilla’s side of the family will be.
As Serena said in the doc series, friends can be family too . So I am wishing Meghan, Harry , Archie , lili and Doria and all their real family who understands the true meaning of the word be it by blood or by choice a very merry Christmas. The Windsors and their hateful racist whole where they should be a heart can all go suck it . Those demons deserve each other and I am glad that Archie and Lili don’t have to have their Christmas ruined by being among snakes . Leave the Windsors and cowmilla by themselves to eat each other. F them all .