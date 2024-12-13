A Buckingham Palace maid was arrested at a Christmas party for palace staff

Remember Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth’s dresser and BFF? According to Kelly’s leaks about herself, she was QEII’s best friend and constant companion, and Kelly was given free rein to disrespect and smear anyone in the Windsor clan. It was always funny that Kelly was held up as some kind of discreet confidante and companion. Her history of violence and tacky personal dramas should have been disqualifying, but no, she continued to back-stab her way into being a seriously ill queen’s right-hand woman. I bring up Angela Kelly to point out that Buckingham Palace does not attract the best and brightest. Unsurprisingly, there’s a new drama involving a palace maid getting arrested at a Christmas party for palace staff. How deliciously tacky.

A Christmas party for Buckingham Palace staff spiralled “out of control” with cops called to a nearby bar after glasses were hurled and punches thrown. Trouble flared when up to 50 servants arrived for a pre-arranged All Bar One bash after Palace drinks. A woman believed to be a housemaid aimed a punch at the manager, smashed glasses and was arrested. Security tried to calm her down but she continued to throw glasses, it is claimed.

Police raced to the bar after 9pm on Tuesday and the woman, 24, was arrested for common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly. She was thrown in a cell for the night and was released almost 24 hours later with a fine.

A source admitted to The Sun it had been a “tough night” for everyone involved. Another said: “Someone kicked off outside, was smashing glasses, and then got arrested.”

Details of the drama emerged as offices across the country hold Christmas parties with warnings they can spiral out of control ahead of Black Eye Friday, or Mad Friday, next week.

Royal staff had enjoyed drinks at the Palace at 4pm, with the event passing without incident. A group of around 50 including the woman later arrived for a pre-arranged party at the All Bar One — a nine-minute walk away in Victoria Street.

One insider told The Sun: “The group walked in and this one girl just got hysterical. She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police. I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level.”

It is understood Met Police officers also seized its CCTV. A force spokesperson said: “At 21.21hrs on Tuesday, December 10 officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1, following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff. Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly. She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident ­outside the workplace involving a ­number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace. While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust ­disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”