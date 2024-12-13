The planned memorial for Queen Elizabeth II will cost up to £46 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II actually enjoyed simple things – flora and fauna, her dogs, her faith. It seems obvious to me that if British people wanted to create a memorial to her, it should be something like a public park with a simple statue and a playground for kids. They could even open one of the “private” royal gardens to the public, that would be something. Instead, they’re going to spend between £23 million and £46 million to create some gaudy memorial to QEII. And that money isn’t coming out of royal slumlord coffers either.

The national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II has a provisional construction budget of as much as £46 million, with the Government calling on leading artists, architects and engineers to compete to design the project’s masterplan. Hailed as one of the most significant design initiatives in modern British history, the tribute in St James’s Park, close to Buckingham Palace in the heart of London, will provide the public with a permanent memorial to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Government has identified a provisional construction budget of between £23 million and £46 million excluding VAT for the project. Public funds will be used to pay for the memorial, and the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, which will select the winner, will judge all submissions against a value for money criteria.

It is understood the budget is a guide figure to enable interested design teams to develop comparable proposals, and not a final figure, which will depend on the winning design and could also include professional fees and maintenance costs.

The late Queen’s former private secretary Lord Janvrin, chairman of the committee, said: “The memorial must be – simply – a beautiful place, somewhere to visit with family and friends, to enjoy and to reflect on an extraordinary life.”

The committee is looking for a team of inspired and dedicated artists, architects, engineers, landscapers and other specialists to embark on the historic venture, with the competition opening on December 12. Lord Janvrin added: “We want to attract the finest teams of architects, artists, landscape architects, engineers and other specialists to work with us to create an outstanding design for the memorial site.