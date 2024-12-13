The planned memorial for Queen Elizabeth II will cost up to £46 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II actually enjoyed simple things – flora and fauna, her dogs, her faith. It seems obvious to me that if British people wanted to create a memorial to her, it should be something like a public park with a simple statue and a playground for kids. They could even open one of the “private” royal gardens to the public, that would be something. Instead, they’re going to spend between £23 million and £46 million to create some gaudy memorial to QEII. And that money isn’t coming out of royal slumlord coffers either.
The national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II has a provisional construction budget of as much as £46 million, with the Government calling on leading artists, architects and engineers to compete to design the project’s masterplan. Hailed as one of the most significant design initiatives in modern British history, the tribute in St James’s Park, close to Buckingham Palace in the heart of London, will provide the public with a permanent memorial to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.
The Government has identified a provisional construction budget of between £23 million and £46 million excluding VAT for the project. Public funds will be used to pay for the memorial, and the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, which will select the winner, will judge all submissions against a value for money criteria.
It is understood the budget is a guide figure to enable interested design teams to develop comparable proposals, and not a final figure, which will depend on the winning design and could also include professional fees and maintenance costs.
The late Queen’s former private secretary Lord Janvrin, chairman of the committee, said: “The memorial must be – simply – a beautiful place, somewhere to visit with family and friends, to enjoy and to reflect on an extraordinary life.”
The committee is looking for a team of inspired and dedicated artists, architects, engineers, landscapers and other specialists to embark on the historic venture, with the competition opening on December 12. Lord Janvrin added: “We want to attract the finest teams of architects, artists, landscape architects, engineers and other specialists to work with us to create an outstanding design for the memorial site.
Like… why would it cost this much? And why would taxpayers have to eat those costs? My idea is cheaper and more reasonable – rename a park or open up a private park to the public. Plant trees and flowers in QEII’s name. Construct a humble statue, one which includes her corgis. Make it really family-friendly. Anyway, people are mad, as they should be. Britain is in a cost of living crisis, seniors can’t afford heat in the winter, and on and on.
Absolutely disgusting! The government just gave Charles a huge raise, for fewer people and way fewer engagements, and now this?? There’s not one thing that the queen did during her long reign that made the lives of her people better, so why should they be forking over one pence for her? #AbolishTheMonarchy
What a scam.
The sad part is, it’s likely not what EII would have wanted.
Funny enough, in the past, memorials like this were funded by donations collected by extra-government groups set up to create the memorials. Not the government.
They sure do know how to piss the public off. They don’t read the room that is cold because heat isn’t affordable or have any food either. Then they wonder why the public doesn’t like them.
Eggs-actly.
Did she love little kids that much though? Idk maybe she did? But I’d think a dog park would be better than a playground. Her love of dogs or at least corgis was well-known. Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Dog Park. Lol, that’d be cute. And cheapish.
I was thinking of a dog park as well but I don’t know if those are a big thing in England?
How much did the Diana memorials cost – both the playground and the fountain?
I feel like something along those lines would be better than whatever else they’re planning.
Yet pensioners can freeze and families can worry if they have enough to feed the family AND have heat in the home.
The sad thing about this is that despite the cost of living crisis, people will still give in BECAUSE she was the Queen. They will continue to find ways to justify in keeping the Royals around at the literal expense of their pockets. That slumlord TV documentary came and went, people felt something about it for a while, and that was it, we all moved on. Something really needs to be done here.
You lost me at the ‘she enjoyed the simple things’. LOL. She lived the most lavish lifestyle of anyone in the world. Of course this grifting family would be over the top with whatever this is.
🎯
I’m going to be in the minority here. Queen Elizabeth was a monumental part of world history. And I think the idea of memorializing her in a work of art should happen. Creating a meaningful space that honors her and her place in history as well as being a reflective and beautiful place that serves the public is a noble goal.
But I don’t think the taxpayers should be on the hook for this. I think this should be privately funded and that the royal family should spearhead the Money making effort. And that includes a sizable donation on their part.
Beautiful public spaces do take thought, consideration and money. I would love to see what could be developed in honor of the queen. But let the billionaires of the world fund it.
A great suggestion. 50% of the cost should be borne by King Charles since he inherited Queen Elizabeth’s estate without having to pay inheritance tax and the remaining 50% be privately funded. The taxpayers should not be burdened in view of the cost of living crisis
Build a dog park, a homeless shelter and something for retired race horses. Sell a few of her brooches to fund it. Done.
I am in total agreement that QEII deserves as grand (but tasteful) a monument as they can build. My concern is that if the royals fund even a fraction of the cost they’ll charge the public to access it. I find it odd that this project didn’t begin while she was still alive. As it stands, Charles probably won’t be around to see it completed in which case they can section off a corner of the park for his memorial. Two birds, one stone.
While QEII may have been a part of history, she didn’t do anything.
She wasn’t part of any meaningful development, she never made sure to deal with the very bad and lasting impact of colonialism, she was just there.
And I don’t get why someone who was on all their money, on stamps and had her portrait hung in all kinds of official buildings would need a monument.
I’m sure they have kept a few photos and portraits in storage that could be displayed somewhere.
No one but the Welfare royals of Windsor should spend but a single penny in her memory. There are better ways to make use of public funds.
Well, I put forth that QEII represented the last gasps of the monarchy as a globally respected institution. Her accomplishments were to the monarchy itself and little else. Perhaps that’s nothing to shout about but witnessing the rapid decline of the royal family suggests that a QEII memorial park may soon be all that’s left.
Good god this family is just like vampires sucking the British people dry, it is never ending what they cost the taxpayers. It is beyond time for the taxpayers to make them pay for these things themselves.. along with their own travel, homes, funerals, weddings and coronations.
Children are starving. People are freezing. No.
All over the UK and commonwealth countries there are already things named after Queen Elizabeth. They don’t need anything new. Because she was monarch for so long there are probably more things named after her than anyone else. There is no need for another memorial.
I just re-read Connie Willis’ “Blackout” and “All Clear” and couldn’t help thinking of how she describes the Albert Memorial: “Possibly the ugliest monument in all of England”. Was it bombed in the Blitz? “No, only minor damage, I’m afraid, though supposedly at one point someone put up a large arrow to guide the Luftwaffe to it”.
I bet the Elizabeth one will be even worse.
Her grandmother Queen Mary was a huge gardener and flower lover. Her memorial is the Queen Mary’s Rose Garden near Regent Park. It’s perfect and something like that for the Queen would be as well.
If it’s anything like that really bad statue of Diana ….