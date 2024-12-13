“What will it take to get Amy Adams out of her flop era?” links

What will it take to get Amy Adams out of her flop era? [Pajiba]
This is a good explanation of The Brutalist. [LaineyGossip]
Nicholas Hoult walked the carpet for the first time with Bryana Holly, his partner of seven years. They have two kids together! [Just Jared]
Artist Stewart Taylor is back. [Socialite Life]
Dallas Cowboy cheerleader Armani Latimer dances without her wig to promote alopecia awareness. Don’t let Chris Rock know. [OMG Blog]
Cynthia Erivo wore Moschino. [RCFA]
Even when she was a kid, Leah Remini had that wry smile. [Seriously OMG]
I still have no idea what Welcome to Plathville is actually about. [Starcasm]
James Kennedy charged with domestic violence. [Hollywood Life]
This Nicole Kidman Wig Quiz made me lol. [Buzzfeed]
What will it take to get Amy out of her flop era? Another script like Mrs. Pettigrew lives for a day. I love that movie.
I think she’s still paying the price for her professional overexposure during the 2010s’. Streep took a decades-long hiatus to raise her daughters after a very long string of criticcally & audience acclaimed projects, and ppl were actually intrigued to see what she was still capable of when she wanted back. Then she starred in Devil loves Prada. Kidman works a lot, but she draws the following of a much longer career shockfull of cult movies, the kind that’s no longer made. And there’s the factor of her former marriage to Cruise, which undeniably boosted her celebrity rank for some time.
Amy’s been consistently controversy & drama free, so sadly she’s not getting the attention garnered by other actresses. Directors might not think she’s a thrilling addition to a project as much. She also tends to get these kind of intellectual, family-friendly projects. She’s associated with the kind of stuffy FMC that leads Oscar Contender Movies. Just like JLaw.
I suspect she’s rejected at least a couple of good projects bc they seem too mainstream or mass-appealing. It’s been also reported that she doesn’t do supporting characters. That would leave her with a very narrow pool in an industry that’s fixated with sm algorythms, that’s more competitive than ever and that doesn’t pay as easily the checks of yore. Ultimately, for diverse reasons not all careers are made to stay at a lifelong high plateau.
I don’t give a fcuk. Amy Adams isn’t flopping in a damn thing.
Is she having a flop era? The only recent project of hers that I kind of side-eye is Dear Evan Hanson and that has nothing to do with her.
Add Hillbilly Elegy. Sometimes scripts and projects don’t work out the way they’re imagined. It just takes the right thing. Although there’s no excuse for hillbilly elegy😂
Honestly IMO she’s not that talented. Not a lot of range. She’s not memorable for me but in only the first thing I remember seeing her in and that’s Catch Me If You Can.
And if anything will kill your career, it should be Hillbilly Elegy.
Bev: Oh wow, really? I thought she gave just phenomenal performances in Arrival and Nocturnal Animals.
Damn I had no idea that Nicholas Hoult had a partner much less a wife and kids! Absolute proof that actors can keep their personal lives from becoming public fodder if they want to.
Armani Latimer is STUNNING without a wig. Obviously it’s quite brave of her to go without and she’s bringing awareness but man, some women really can pull off that look.
She has a beautifully shaped head. Mine would be all lumps and bumps, with a flat spot at the back.
She really rocks the bald. Her face is absolutely perfect. Even at my thinnest, I always have a double chin (thanks dad) and could never pull this off.
There is a rapper in K-Pop, Peniel from BTOB, who suddenly covered his head with hats and scarves for a year. After lots of questions from his fans, he explained that he had alopecia. This was in his early 20s and when you see pictures of him ‘before’, with a full head of hair, oh the difference. It must be so hard to have that happen. Sometimes he performs with his head shaved and you can see the ’empty’ patches and it helps you understand what this type of hair loss is like.
How brave of Armani to do this and spread awareness here.
Just here to say I recently finished Sharp Objects (I know… it’s YEARS old) and she was terrific in that! IMHO she wasn’t the only one that was terrific. Hope all you Celebitches have a great weekend!