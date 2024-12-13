Royalist: The Sussexes’ refusal to promote ‘Polo’ has ‘raised eyebrows’ in Hollywood

I like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a lot, but even more than that, I root for them. I want them to be successful, I want them to be rich, safe and protected from the high-level campaign to hurt them and disrupt every part of their lives. Which is why I want them to make better decisions about how they communicate with the world and how they promote their work. This is turning into their Achilles, their bizarre and outdated communications strategies and their refusal to advocate on their own behalf when it comes to their business. They massively f–ked up last year when they went silent as Spotify dropped them and Bill Simmons called them “f–king grifters.” And they’re f–king up again this month by refusing to promote the Netflix Polo series. Meghan and Harry wouldn’t even do a couple of interviews in the trade papers, they wouldn’t even host a screening. So, obviously, the narrative of “Polo is a bomb, and the Sussexes don’t even want to acknowledge it” narrative has taken hold.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be galloping away from any association with their new show about polo, after it was ridiculed by critics as a tin-eared foray into the “world’s stupidest sport.”
Notably, there has been no visible promotion for the show, entitled, imaginatively enough, Polo; no interviews or podcast episodes with Meghan or Harry have dropped, and records suggest there are no premieres or press events scheduled to support its launch earlier this week. It’s a grim turn of events for the couple, once heralded as Netflix’s golden duo. Their own lack of engagement with promotional efforts for the show, which they executive produced and have a cameo role in, suggests even they know it’s a dud.
Sean McNulty, a producer, writer, and Hollywood veteran who also created and wrote the Hollywood newsletter The Wakeup, told The Daily Beast: “This one hasn’t been on my radar at all this week, which maybe says it all right there.” McNulty noted the absence of coverage in the Hollywood trade papers and the apparent absence of any scheduled premiere or press activity for the series, saying: “The lack of a proper, visible press campaign for a series from Harry & Meghan raises an eyebrow to say the least.”
He said that Netflix has launched “other much higher profile content this week” such as Carry-On, Jamie Foxx and Sabrina Carpenter specials, which suggested Polo “could very well disappear in to the Netflix ether quite quickly.”
Harry and Meghan do not have official social media accounts but their friends who have often promoted things on their behalf have been eerily quiet too. Even Nacho Figueras, the player sometimes described as the David Beckham of polo, who is one of the stars of the show, only posted a few tweets and one Instagram story about the show earlier this week before moving on.
More shuffling away from the bad smell was evident in remarks attributed to a source reportedly quoted in Closer Magazine, who said the end result was “pretty much out of their control” because “the bosses wanted the series to appeal to the masses and push this reality TV angle.”
With a spokesperson for the couple declining to comment, it looks suspiciously like Harry and Meghan would rather we all quietly pretend this new show doesn’t exist. Critics, however, do not appear ready to extend that courtesy.
Even Harry’s arch-foe Prince William appeared to troll the couple earlier this week, revealing he has been enjoying Netflix—except he said he was watching the hit new show Black Doves.
As I said, I watched one episode of Polo and I’m going to finish the series this weekend. It’s enjoyable and actually well-done. Harry and Meghan should be proud of the finished product, and I cannot understand why they’re refusing to hype it or even remind people that it’s out now. Sussex fans will say “the British media gives them free promotion for whatever they do,” but that’s how the “Polo is a terrible show and it’s bombing” narrative came about in the first place. Even if H&M aren’t particularly proud of Polo – which, again, I think is a good show – they still have the responsibility as producers to hype their product and ask people to watch it.
I find the timing of the release odd. Why launch it in December when viewers are interested in holiday content? It seems like holding this until spring would have created wider interest.
Is squid game holiday content? People are at home and off work
Ok, here’s my theory which goes to your question about timing. There are 2 big events coming up for H&M – Invictus Games and the launch of ARO. Those events will need publicity. So, why would they use up face time and scheduling for talk shows and print content, etc. on a show that’s good, but not their #1 projects?
Because they executive produced it, which makes it their actual job to promote it?
@FYI – is it? Or is it the job of the distributor, Netflix, who bought it?
The show is their concept, isn’t it? The signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce *their* content. Why wouldn’t they jump at the chance to promote their own ideas? You really think — with their star power — that they shouldn’t be expected to promote their work?
So some here might expect them to promote their work. I had anticipated it and was surprised they didn’t. The BM def expected it for content purposes. But did Netflix expect it and Harry and Meghan just said no, F-U. I find that hard to believe. We haven’t heard from any legitimate Netflix sources saying that Netflix is unhappy. Maybe we will? Guess we’ll have to see. But at this point, it’s speculation and unnamed sources. We can have an opinion but we do not know Netflix’s opinion on the level of promotion beyond mere speculation.
@Eurydice – Yes, it’s their job as executive producers with name recognition. It’s odd that they never even acknowledged it coming out this week. They should want to do some type of promotion because it gets more people to watch, which helps to make their project successful. It’s not Netflix’s job alone to promote, they have tons of other content which is also being pushed.
For example, I heard about Sabrina Carpenter’s holiday special because she had a premiere for it last week and I saw the articles/pics from that event. I’m a fan of the Sussexes, but I wouldn’t have even known this series was out if not for this site.
I’ve been rooting for them, but also shaking my head at some of their decisions. They seem to want to do things their way, in their time and style. Which is fantastic and their right! But they’ve signed deals where the amounts involved come with the expectation that there will be a lot of hustling involved and serious money will be made by all. H&M don’t seem to be concerned about that at all. They also have a very expensive life. I really do hope they find a way to keep affording it. Not even holding a premier for this is a sign to the business side of things that they are not serious content producers. Even if you aren’t happy with the final product, you have to sell the hell out of it.
The fans have become fanatics and think they can tell Harry and Meghan what they should be doing. In entertainment, not all projects are successful. Even the greatest actors, authors or producers have projects/works that aren’t as successful as the hoped .They just move on to their next project. It’s not the end of the end of their business career if they don’t conduct PR for Polo.
@FYI et al – No, the distributer is in charge of the release of the film and everything afterwards. That means Netflix sets the release date, handles the distribution, the marketing, the public relations and all the other promotional materials. Producers can have some input, but the responsibility lies with the distributer.
Their Netflix contract may also have clauses about timing – they released something in 2022 (their docuseries), 2023 (HoI), and now 2024. If Meghan’s cooking show is released in 2025 that may be in line with what they were required to do – one series a year or something.
I admire the Sussexes and wish only the best for them but sometimes rooting for them is exhausting against all the negativity and their own stumbles.
Can you name the stumbles you are talking about? I have yet to know of any. I thought they have been very savvy in every endeavours they have put their hands on – including this series on Polo. People are actually watching Polo – and actually loving it. The Sussexes know the series will promote itself – and it did. The UK press and media were all over it – WE are all over it. Even Heart of Invictus did well w/o any promo.
This! – It makes them even more in demand!
Go Harry – Go Meghan – Go Harry -Go Meghan!
They don’t need to publicise it the DM and the rest of the right wing press are doing it for them. Don’t they even remember that the King and the POW used to play polo as well.
Translation: The Sussexes’ refusal to promote ‘Polo’ has the rat rota pulling their hair out because they can’t get access to Harry and Meghan
Exactly that, because I don’t see anyone else upset about it. I finished the series it was great and I would love a second season.
Exactly.
I agree with you!! I believe the ate not promoting because the British gutter press , as usual, will badmouth it and it spills over to US press. I believe they want this to stand in its own and so they are not promoting. The Sussexes can’t win either way. I have been watching Polo and it is very interesting and I will finish the series tonight.
Yep. This is about not being able to mine content. It’s not about their communication strategy, or letting a narrative take hold, it’s about the fact that they were in it for 5 minutes and they still managed to write 15 stories about Megan speaking Spanish, and Harry talking to Cambiosa about competing against his son. They want to be able to have fifteen interviews to pull stories from for the next six months. How can I be more upset about their promotional strategy than Netflix? If these stories were in Variety, or THR coming from Netflix sources I would give it some weight. This is essentially people who have no financial stake in something saying that they should do more, because they owe them more.
[Big applause]
🎯💯
I have said it before – The Sussexes have no need to promote this “polo series” – everybody was talking about it. Just having their names attached to it was enough to get the press and media talking, them having to do rounds of promo could add more views but it is not necessary. The series is doing well without heavy promotion, so …
If everyone was talking about it, why does it only have 1 critics review on Rotten Tomatoes?
The low star reviews show that there are people review bombing everywhere. So these haters clearly were aware of the show without any Sussex promotion.
@Nic919 I’m not talking about the audience reviews. I’m saying that I’m baffled that only one PROFESSIONAL CRITIC has reviewed it. The haters know about the show sure, but probably none actually gave it views! W/out a lot of views NF will consider it a flop and not renew w/ the Sussexes. If we want the Sussexes to keep their lifestyle they need to keep getting multi-million dollar deals. Not that they will run out of money anytime soon, I’m just worried about the longterm. They are clearly not proud on this project, and sometimes I think their pride gets in the way of their monetary success. That is not sustainable to keep up w/ their expenses.
Absolutely. They wanted drag the Sussexes by claiming that they are hijacking the show had they promoted it. Polo is actually really good.
BOOM! You hit the nail right on the head: A lot of especially UK and other media are eager for content from /interviews by Prince Harry & Meghan DoS in person. All I see from the UK are negative comments, so specifically, how can live interviews change the constantly negative narrative from a country that wants The Sussexes to fail at what they do?
Are they really “refusing” to promote it, or they just haven’t started yet? I dunno, I haven’t been paying enough attention to this timeline, I haven’t noticed any promotion of the “Carry-On” they mention in that excerpt either and nobody’s crying to the press about that.
Perhaps the Sussexes have decided to keep a low profile with an anti- immigrant blusterer about to take the Oath of Office.
Paulkid, I doubt that’s even on their radar. If anyone thinks that the American oligarchal white supremists are going to kick Harry out of the Country, you need to think again. They just want info to make thousands of articles–mostly made up. That’s really the interest behind asking for Harry’s visa. They would like to get the masses up in an uproar because he’s an immigrant. Please. Do you really think the anti-immigration rhetoric is about WHITE people?
I completely agree. I watched the series and enjoyed it more than I expected. I get the argument that typically producers aren’t the ones out there hyping their product but H&M are different and they need to face it. Knowing the immediate negative press from the UK is coming they need to plan for a pushback of positive press. That Polo is a bomb is a narrative now being accepted when in all likelihood it’s doing totally fine for what it is – a niche sports series. I don’t think Netflix expected it to break streaming records – this is filler content for them. But it’s a good series and they should be proud of it.
The narrative is being accepted by who. The same people who said their doc was a bomb and irrepably damaged them. The same people who said Spare was a bomb.
No one really pays attention to the british press….but others are running with it. The Cut, Lainey – and yes they were already negative about them but they don’t post about them obsessively like the brits do so the negative narrative continues to seep in. I agree with other posters that maybe H&M simply don’t care and they are fulfilling their contract and keeping their own mental health/peace a priority. End of the day it doesn’t matter I guess…..its just frustrating to see them constantly torn down when they are actually producing good work.
@Tina the Cut is generally snarky & have been with H&M for ages. They say H&M’s post working royal projects keep flopping as if Meghan didn’t have NYT best seller with The bench, Archetypes didn’t hit number one in several territories with million(s) downloads according to Spotify records, they didn’t have a record breaking Netflix documentary, Harry hasnt achieved Guinness book of record sales of his memoir. Even with heart of invictus apparently it got more views than a similar Netflix project that is regarded as a success (maybe drive to survive) & it would be interesting to know how Live to lead & POLO performed compared to similar documentaries. So that type of commentary is just silly & I presume the people they do business with will base decisions on actual numbers not just silly headlines.
Hard to take Lainey too seriously seeing as she thought that Kate’s cancer free video was great 🥴
I do agree that they probably need to shout about their success more & push back on idea that all their projects have been flops just from a perception point of view.
It is accepted internationally, by media outlets who just run with the British press crap about all things royal without providing any context. I can see that in my country and Germany too.
@abritguest, okay I’m laughing as you call out Lainey for thinking Kate’s video was great. Cuz ain’t that the truth. She can have some good takes but also some real stinkers.
@tina Lainy and the Cut are both very niche. People that don’t read tabloids or gossip blogs are not talking about this it all. It is not a big news story. The Andrew story is front page news in the UK press, not Polo. I find it amusing when people say that H&M have an expensive lifestyle. How would you know? The only big expense we know about is their security. You start to sound like UK tabloids with your pocket watching, it’s weird…,
This has “raised eyebrows”, but they can only find one person to quote? And only H&M’s spokesperson refused to comment? They didn’t ask anyone at Netflix or the response from Netflix didn’t suit their agenda?
It ‘raised eyebrows’ with someone who admitted it wasn’t on his radar. The other quote is from trash magazine Closer that regularly makes things up. I can’t take any royal content from the Daily Beast seriously!
Well, you know, since most people have 2 eyebrows, it only takes one person raising both of their eyebrows to make that statement technically true. Shady tricks of the BM and the royal rota.
Apparently there is only one set of eyebrows in Hollywood😂
Netflix is notoriously secretive about how its original programming is doing.
Hmm. To me, there’s no evidence that the Sussexes aren’t proud of Polo. But I can get why people might conclude that based on the lack of promotion. However, if they were really embarrassed wouldn’t they have pulled out their cameos? I don’t know why they haven’t promoted it? But the doc is well-made and entertaining. I can’t speak to the numbers it’s doing but it sure didn’t come across as a bomb to me. Something would have to be cringingly embarrassing for me to think that. And it just wasn’t. But I fully expect the BM to characterize it as the biggest failure to have ever happened ever. How successful it is idk but it surely is not the hugest bomb ever that they are making it out to be. So yeah I can’t explain all the Sussexes moves but I’m always rooting for them.
I’m sorry but I think their actions speak for themselves. I think they’re merely fulfilling their obligations in producing content for Netflix until the end of their contract and no more. The website for their production company is just a landing page. That should tell you everything. I think getting upset about this is a waste of energy. There are more pressing issues in the world.
Yes, H&M are intelligent adults and have their own ideas about navigating their lives and businesses. I wish them well and I can support their endeavors, like watching Polo, but I can’t get upset about their personal decisions. They must have their reasons.
Have they done any promotions for any of their projects? I get the argument for them promoting the series but do they really need to do that? IDK
Harry promoted the heck out of his book and it did really well. Oprah promoted her special (and she’s Oprah). Netflix promoted the H & M story within the app. and there was also publicity done by H & M. They did not promote the Invictus doc or Polo.
Actually, Harry did not do the typical book tour promo for his book. He did 2 or 3 sit down interviews. 2 or 3 print interviews and then Colbert. The book was not given ahead of time for book review. At the time people were saying that he was not doing all the things to promote and the typical trolls were crying “Where’s Meghan?”. They claimed that the fact that Harry didn’t do the typical full book tour was a sign that he was ashamed or had regrets etc. etc. And that Meghan’s absence was a sign that she did not support Harry and that she disapproved of the book. So it was the same BS nonsense.
Harry did very little promotion for his book . Probably the bare minimum his contract allowed. You only think he did a lot of promotion because the few interviews he gave made headline news.
That’s my thing though – Harry and Meghan don’t need to do a “ton” of promotion for their projects. No one is expecting them to be out there on every single talk show in every single city promoting Polo. They give one interview and its international news. So Harry wasn’t expected or probably asked to go on the typical book tour because it just wasn’t necessary. He gave 4 very high profile TV interviews (more than most authors can even book) – 60 Minutes, GMA, Tom Bradby, Colbert – along with the People magazine cover and the Bryony Gordan (I think) interview, and that was enough. I mean thats more national level promotion than most books get, you know?
Harry could have gone on the Today show or GMA last week while in NYC and I think that would have been sufficient promotion. It would have at least been something.
All of H&M Netflix projects have had some promotion. Liz Garbus & Chanel from Archewell did interviews for Harry & Meghan docuseries. Meghan discussed it briefly in the Variety interview when Archetypes was out.
Harry attended a USO screening for Heart of Invictus. There was a time square ad for HOI. The director (s) of HOI did a variety interview & invictus games foundation promoted it a lot on SM. Even with Live to Lead the Mandela foundation as exec producers did interviews to promote the series. For POLO the show runner has done a number of interviews including with variety.
I had thought the aim of POLO was to promote the sport more to a newer audience & was expecting the featured players to promote it as assumed that’s typical with sports docs. I wasn’t really expecting H&M to be too involved just as exec producers who weren’t the focus of the show & thought at best you might see Harry & Nachos do a lil interview for ESPN or something. However can’t see that any of the players are promoting it really except one of the featured partners on SM. So maybe all involved including Netflix recognise that it’s a niche sport & whilst some will likely watch anything around polo for the first time, the audience will generally reflect that niche interest & that’s calculated into the promotion/ marketing activity.
I def don’t think H&M are above promoting. They’ve done a lot of promo when it comes to their charity work even this year & did interviews for Spare, Archetypes, the bench etc. hell Meghan did that fun lil clip for Clevr Blends last year & hosted a Q&A for Misan’s documentary on Netflix last year. Harry and Meghan did clip for a Spotify conference, Meghan did a separate promo clip for Archetypes & did a Spotify for women talk around archetypes final episodes. So I think if Netflix had required more for their content releases so far they would do it.
I think we’ll definitely see Meghan do a bit of promo for her Netflix cooking show, ARO & the podcast as the front person. And Harry will likely do a bit of promo for Invictus too early next year going by fact he’s already done a lot of activity around it this year. So I think the Fail & the Daily Beast etc will get plenty of interviews etc to pick apart soon.
When POLO was announced their website did a post about it but I do think it’s unprofessional not to have an updated post on their website saying that POLO is out now though & for the Archewell productions site to not to be populated with details of all their content produced so far.
ABRITGUEST, great assessment. I do think Harry should have done an interview about it, no more is necessary, because he gets so much attention for everything. I find it more than likely that Netflix didn’t ask for it, though. I don’t get why they have a landing page and no content for the production company. Even that would be enough promo if they kept it up to date with release dates , trailers and viewing numbers. It’s a mistake, I think because it is making the prod company look unprofessional right now. I’m rooting for them and I can’t wait till Meg’s launches happen in 2025.
So we’re treating the Daily Beast like it provides unbiased relevant criticism. They have shifted to this narrative because they see it online and their foul reviews aren’t taking hold. So they said let’s try this. This is the same publication that claimed BetterUp was failing and it has continued to grow. The POLO is only taking hold among the those who claim everything they do is a flop and those who chose to invest themselves in those opinion Spare was a record breaking best selling novel. Yet, THR declared them losers for 2023. How did the Bill Simmons/Spotify tantrum damage them? We now know that while all that nonsense was going they were in the midst of planning their trips to Colombia and Nigeria. They were also establishing the Parents Network. Harry’s level of activity this year shows that his relatioships with his organizations are strong. This has been a tremendous year for them overall. It has been a tremendous five years considering they literally had to start from scratch while literally fighting for their lives, So how exactly are they F-ing up. POLO may be performing exactly they way Netflix expected. This demand for promotion is nothing but a desire for the Sussexes to provide content that is not about the work because the non-work content can be parsed for more clicks and more profit, It is about others being able to control how they present themselves. They ran away from an institution that was trying to control them in that way. Why would they sign up for that in Hollywood a place that be just as toxic. Why are they being expected to promote in ways that other producers don’t promote, Best selling children’s book. Best selling memoir. Record breaking doc, Excellent podcast. Established professional/corporate partnerships. Established a foundation. All that while building a life. That’s your idea of F-ing up. Okay.
@Catherine Agree 100%. I don’t understand why this need to see them promote POLO. If Netflix had required it I am sure they would have.
🔥
💯. I don’t understand all the furor around this. Let’s say it was ruining their reputation, or was going to be detrimental to them. That would suck because I like them, but I don’t have to pay for anything in their lives. Why am I presuming to know better than they do about what is expected of them professionally and their financial obligations?
You are absolutely correct when you say people expect them to provide content and want to control them just like the BRF did.
I mean, because this is what we discuss all day long? We have opinions on what we think Kate should do, what we think William should do, what Charles should do, what the KP comms team could have done better over the last year, what Ryan Reynolds should do, what Blake Lively should have worn on her promotional tour for IEWU – we have opinions on whether X celebrity should be dating Y celebrity, or whether we think they should have cut their hair or not. Do we want to control all of them?
I agree that sometimes there is a line crossed with several celebrities – not just the Sussexes – where the fans’ expectations are out of control and it becomes this parasocial relationship.
Here, I don’t think saying “its weird that the biggest names attached to this project are sitting this one out” is an example of that.
My disagreement with that is that this is the story with everything they do, and the argument is always that it’s going to impact their success and that just hasn’t borne out. They did the same amount of promotion for the docu series and it broke records, they did minimal promotion for Archetypes ( Meghan did The Cut interview if I remember correctly) and was supposed to be on Kimmel or Fallon and then the Queen died. Harry did about 5 interviews on two continents for Spare and it broke records. So that’s why I say the promotion argument isn’t about their strategy being successful or not it’s people wanting to see them more and know more about them. I get that, we wouldn’t be here daily commenting on these stories if we didn’t have an interest, but I think people should just be honest about why they want to see them more rather than making it some sort of commentary on their potential success when the people who are paying them or entering into these contracts with them don’t seem to be bothered.
I’ll be honest, I want them to promote Polo because I want it to do well, I want it to be #1 on Netflix, and I think most people here probably want that as well.
The docuseries isn’t comparable because that sort of promoted itself considering the content. Same with Spare – but as I said above, Harry still did 5 MAJOR TV interviews for Spare, a People cover, and another interview – so that was still significant. And given the content it probably didn’t even need that much promotion.
but this is different, this isn’t a documentary about their lives and the royal family drama (which people are always going to be interested in). Honestly I wasn’t that interested in watching it (I wasn’t against it and always planned on watching it but I wasn’t super excited about it) until people on here started talking about it this week and now it seems a lot more interesting to me.
I just find it frustrating because we see this constantly in the comments here – if someone says “I dont like what Meghan is wearing” there are virtual screams of “SHE CAN WEAR WHAT SHE WANT!!!!” okay? who said she couldnt? We can still offer opinions on what she’s wearing.
Here, I feel like its the same thing with this discussion – some people think everything they do is perfect or above criticism, some people think they should have made some attempt to promote this project. It doesnt mean that people in the latter category (*raises hand*) think they “own” H&M or that we get to dictate their strategy, the same way someone saying they dont like her dress doesnt mean that person thinks they actually get to dictate what she wears. It’s a discussion of their media strategy and I think the implication that its because we want to “control” them or whatever is a really big leap.
🤷♀️
Well I don’t think that you personally want to control them, but there have been some weird comments like ” we deserve more”, or ” it’s the least they can do” which absolutely come across in a very uncomfortable parasocial way to me as another commenter said as if they are dolls that are there to be played with. That said everyone is going to have opinions on what they will or won’t do, supporters, non-supporters, randoms who happen to click on the story so they’ll always be disagreement but I’ll be honest it’s just weird to me that a lot of this stuff is still a conversation. Like you said, there’s a lot of things that they have done and continue doing, so I guess I just don’t get continuously being “upset” ( for the most general framing of that word) about what colors Meghan wears, or their social media strategy, or any of the other things that pop up occasionally here that get the most comments. Like after 5 years they’re obviously not changing their strategy on some things, why keep asking why?
Well I mean, we still ask why Kate is obsessed with buttons, and that has been going on for well over a decade at this point lol. She’s clearly never going to change but we still talk about it. The KP comms strategy has been a disaster for years and we still talk about it like we think it might magically change. It’s just the nature of these sites.
I do think that anyone who talks about what they are “owed” from a private public figure (lol, I realize that doesn’t make sense but I’m referring to those who aren’t supported by taxpayers) or what they “deserve” is crossing a line but I’m not seeing that in these comments. generally speaking if H&M disappear for 6 months it just is what it is to me. But I think discussing their business strategy is different as long as it doesnt verge into the “they owe us!” type of discussion.
You know that’s a fair point about Kate, and I think that’s probably where I have the most divergence. I rarely comment on those stories because I don’t care, because she isn’t going to change. It’s her weird little thing to wear those hideous clothes, and do the cosplay and it is what it is. And I guess that’s kind of how I view a lot of this stuff for Harry and Meghan, whether I would do it differently or not doesn’t matter because they’re going to do what they want to do regardless and I can just take it or I can leave it. So I should probably leave treat these stories the same way, I’m not interested in debating strategies so no point in asking the people who are why they want to, they don’t have to explain themselves to me. And this article has been fairly sane in comments but that first article back on Tuesday/Wednesday good grief especially later in the day.
@Dee2 I didn’t go back to those stories so I’ll take your word for it! . Usually when I find myself getting over invested in comments and responding and getting super annoyed or even angry (about whatever topic) i’m like, you know what, time to take a step back and I leave the post and dont go back to it lol. I basically just ghost.
Lol yeah I’ve had to tap out for days after some posts and the comments. And can I say how nice it is to disagree with another commenter, without it getting super personal for some reason and one side being unwilling to consider the point of the other? It’s starting to get a little bothersome to me here how snippy it can be.
I agree! I think back and forth is completely fine and I enjoy it.
what I hate – and has been happening here more and more – is when it goes like this:
“I disagree with this action by the Sussexes”
And everyone just cries TROLL immediately or attacks the commenter. There has to be a space for reasonable disagreements within the Sussex fandom.
I don’t get the upset. I didn’t notice that much outside promotion for DTS or Break Point. I have thought Netflix have dropped their own promotion of it in comparison though. It wasn’t an automatic selection in their “coming soon” reel in the few weeks prior to release. But I don’t find it that odd for essentially just one of their sport docs. I don’t know if people are noticing things that aren’t there because it’s H&M or not but it appears so.
I root for them, I don’t think they’re perfect but I’m not worried about their apparent ‘missteps’ because why? Are we falling into the British mindset of ownership and how dare they disappoint us? We said jump dammit, why aren’t they jumping?!!
Here’s a thought: mental health is more important to them than conceding to the endless suggestions that whatever they do, they’re doing it wrong. Anyone who has been abused knows all too well that in order to survive, one has to make many choices which to the outside world are wrong. Survivors must make their peace with being misunderstood. The fact that M&H are both healthy and happy *is* the win. Everything else, the world can have its opinions, but no one else really knows what they have been through or what inner decisions they have had to make in order to endure this never-ending storm.
What does that have to do with them promoting their work? Do they want their work to be seen? As the biggest names attached to the projects, they should be promoting it at the very least in the sports realm.
They probably have good reasons for not promoting it but it doesn’t help the project or serve their work in any way. High profile producers such as the Obamas, the Clintons, and Jennifer Lawerence use their star power to shine a light on their production work.
Given the British gutter press, interviews might be difficult but they could have at least hosted a screening.
The lack of involvement makes it seem like they aren’t proud of the work and are just going through the motions to complete their contract negotiations.
Polo is a decent series. Not as engaging as Drive to Survive or Full Swing but certainly better than Break Point. I hope people do watch it because I found it informative about the sport, including its dangers. Plus, i truly liked the last episode. I thought it was brilliant of them not to feature themselves too much in the documentary but the series really could have used the help in promotion especially in a crowded holiday release market.
I don’t know how promotion works but isn’t it up to Netflix? I thought the networks, studios etc setup the interviews, etc. Of all of their projects, only Spare had any kind of promotion. I don’t understand the logic of it.
Frankly, I think Netflix could promote it if they think it’s needed. They could just put it out on social media with a new trailer. It would be interesting to see the comments after people had seen it. There would be the obvious bots and trolls, but the rest of it would be interesting.
love them but have always been very confused by their strategy
they raise eyebrows in Hollywood because THEY ALL have to promote their work (meaning the biggest stars in entertainment) so why should Harry and Meghan get a pass on that
LMFAO How presumptuous!
The logical assumption on the part of someone who is “confused” about someone else’s strategy is: the someone else is minding their own damn business and very likely knows what they hell theyre doing.
You are always so rude. You could’ve conveyed that a little kinder to Anonymous.
Everyone wants to micromanage this couples lives and are smarter than them. This is becoming a story because Sussex fans are the ones complaining. One even complained that they should show their kids more and be photographed more. Yes it’s frustrating the way they sometimes do things but we don’t know their reality and demanding more from them doesn’t mean we’re entitled to it or that they have to take our advice. Maybe they just don’t have the budget and time for a huge promotion for a small documentary, so let the show runner speak to the press. We’ve had a good, very visible year of them doing lots of amazing things but they didn’t promote Polo enough so they obviously don’t know what they’re doing with their lives .
Earlier this week I glimpsed a bunch of rotaRATS sitting around gossiping about H&M as they do everyday. And I was flummoxed to hear them express their perplexity as to WHY! WHY! WHY!!! H&M havent BEEN SEEN out and about as a couple, holding hands and being loved-up, as a PR attempt to quash the rumors about divorce!!!!!
That instead, theyre still going about their separate biz (& they mentioned H “attending” a christmas party solo ………………er…..that wd be the zoom call he made !FROM HIS HOUSE! into the WellChild party on the 11th. And the mentioned M being seen at her friends baby shower “solo.”
I kid you not!!!
I literally laughed out loud. These clowns actually believe their narratives affect H&M, as it does the left-overs. Because this is EXACTLY how theyve controlled the leftovers for all these many years.
In fact, H mentioned this very thing while he was at the DealBook Summit in NY, how when he was still in the gilded cage, he and his “family” all wd react with fear when the shitmedia targeted them.
Now that theyre free, dont ever expect H&M to cower because a bunch of know-nothing trolls on social media platforms think H&M should entertain them and otherwise do things according to how the trolls believe said things should be done.
Folks are spouting off their ignorance as if theyre unaware that H&M are paying for a ton of advisors on all aspects of their life.
AND!!!!! Theyre not the sole, hands-on producers of #Polo!!!!
I know that the majority (maybe all) of the posters here are Sussex supporters, and we all want them to succeed. So those of us saying “maybe they should have promoted it” are coming at it from that angle.
I know people are saying “well this docuseries didn’t get screenings” or “the EPs of this series didn’t promote it” but unless that docuseries was executive produced by two of the most famous names in the world, the analogy falls flat. And that’s what many of us are saying – you have two of the biggest names in the world attached to this project, why not do what you can to ensure that project is a success?
Netflix may not have “required” promotion but I’m sure it wouldn’t have said no either. Netflix may have low expectations for this docuseries as a niche sports program but that doesn’t mean they don’t want eyeballs on it. I started episode one last night and as an experiment, I used my husband’s profile to look for it since I had it saved under mine on my “list” – and it took me a surprisingly long time to find it. I didn’t just search in the tool bar bc I wanted to see where it was on his home page and it was really really buried.
and yes the British press would twist anything they said about it – but they’re twisting their silence right now, so why not say something that at least gets positive attention on your project along with the negative?
I filled out a Netflix survey and made sure to recommend Polo when the survey asked specific questions about it. This was sent after I had finished the series. Part of the survey included asking if I had heard of certain shows and from the shows I had heard of, they asked if I watched it. I don’t know why certain shows were chosen but Polo was included.
The survey also asked what I would want to see for another season.
When the trailer showed up on Netflix, I went and added it to my list but I noticed that when it came out on Tuesday it was not right there. I had to look for it too despite watching the trailer and adding it to my list.
Anyway it looks like Netflix is gathering information about various shows. So if anyone gets the survey be sure to reference Polo.
I don’t have a “mine” list – so, when I went to find it, it wasn’t immediately in my face. It wasn’t in the cellar behind a door marked “Beware of the Leopard,” either. Just fifth on the list of “new this month.”
Another article complaining about the Sussex media strategy. This is so tiresome. Why do you assume you know so much better? Could it be that maybe we don’t know all the threats they are mitigating? That maybe they have other priorities than marketing?
If everything they say gets twisted and every appearance gets mined for content, every clapback gets turned into years long beef, why is it so crazy to let the work speak for itself? It works for Beyonce.
Questioning why they are refusing to promote Polo is not a personal question or questioning of their personal decision. This is business. Business that sets them up for future success by showing other businesses they know what they’re doing. it gives them a slew of successful projects to create a portfolio.
When they promote, they set their cast up for success (a possible s2), it gets people talking and interested.
The next question is: is it their job? Yes! It can be anybody’s job to do so! Given how unknown the cast is, h&M could’ve started the promos off and then handed it off to the cast to promote or director.
Right now, it just seems like they have no interest in what they are doing and are just clocking in. Media right rubbish about them and then they have no leg to stand on to defend themselves against the vitriol (when it comes to their business. Let’s not forget the VF hit piece and how they are perceived in HW).
Perhaps they have made a promotional video to be shown out of the country when Polo will have an international release date. Maybe we were not the intended audience. We assume there has been no promo work because we don’t see it. I give Meghan credit for having a good head for business and an understanding of how this promotional thing works. Also she has people whose job is to advise her.
I forgot to add that Netflix is in 190 countries.
I mean if we haven’t seen the promo work then its not doing a good job at being promo work LOL.
Honest question, how many executive producers do massive campaigns for their various shows and productions? Most people don’t even know who the executive producers are on any particular show or movie. Harry and Meghan are ripped apart for everything that they do. Nothing, not one thing, they ever do is ever without harsh and deranged criticism. And now even their so-called fans are doing it too. I saw someone on Twitter complaining about how Meghan only wears white, black or beige and how it was getting difficult to support her. I was enraged. She is a HUMAN being. Not a doll for people’s dress up fantasies. The Sussexes and their team know why they do the things that they do. It doesn’t matter what narrative the British media cooks up because a lot of people have stopped buying it. Suits was a D rated show with very few viewers, according to them, until it wasn’t. All thanks to Meghan and she sure AF wasn’t promoting that either. Maybe some of their moves may seem illogical or counterproductive but let’s let them be the smart, capable and fallible adults that they are.
Well, Oprah did promotional work for the Color Purple. Tyler Perry does promo for his projects.
but again – if the argument is that H&M know why they do the things they do so they are beyond any criticism from gossip sites like this one – then we should just pack it up and go home because we can say that about anyone that we discuss on here.
That may be a strategy that works for Oprah and Tyler. It may not be the winning strategy for the Sussexes. On the music side Taylor and Beyonce don’t promote their work the same way. They have their own comms strategy. While we could certainly argue which one works better, we can agree that both are successful in their own way.
I certainly do not think that the Sussexes, or anyone for that matter, is above criticism. I just find it interesting that a lot of the criticism coming from Sussex supporters are starting to sound a lot like the BM. What exactly would showing pride in their work/production look like for some? What do some of their fans want to see in terms of promotion? Nacho did a talk show or two to promote the series. That wasn’t even mentioned in the article. Have any of the featured athletes done promotional work? In other countries? We don’t know because everyone is so hyper fixated on the Sussexes and all that they are supposedly doing wrong.
because this is a site that focuses on the Sussexes and BRF, so of course the discussion here is going to focus on the Sussexes.
It would be really sad if as fans we cant opine in fear of being labeled a hater. Lets not turn into a TSwift toxic fandom. H&M have adult fans and we should be able To communicate on various parts of their strategy (they are celebs) like adults. No one should be exempt from criticism or feedback.
That’s how I feel, too, Annie.
THANK YOU. Some of the comments in these posts over the last week about this are really driving me batty because we apparently can’t say X about H&M if X is slightly negative, even if we would say X about any other celebrity.
This! They’re human.People act like they are an AI simulation they can direct and control, and then get mad when they’re not meeting their expectations. People don’t listen to them either. The show runner just literally said in his interview how great they were to work with and how much they brought to the project, but because we can’t get a red carpet or something, they must be phoning it in. The US PoloAssociation posted about the doc several times and now next year’s tournament’s premium tickets are already sold out. I think some of this is anxiety about the rumors taking hold because of the separate appearances because they are busy, with lots going on, with organizational changes, IG, and Meghan supporting her friends, investments, business and causes. Of all the issues to get heated about, it’s documentary promo. At least we’re talking about Polo. It’s a good documentary and worth watching.
Why do we assume that the way things drop on Netflix of Archewell productions is entirely their decision. The BM and RR trashed the Oprah interview before it happened; they trashed the docu-series and they trashed Harry’s book. The Brits are going to trash it and that much is expected. They have all their trashes pre-written. They have not complained before about the lack of promotion, so where did this new trashing come from? I think going on about the Sussexes not promoting the series is now turning into a form of trashing them. The Polo series is clearly a good production according to people who are not the BM or RR. I don’t know why there has been no “promotion” by the Sussexes, but we already know they are not regulars on the talk show circuit. They are fortunately or unfortunately in a position uniquely theirs. I don’t know why so many people are “mad” at Harry and Meghan for not doing what some of us expect of them or what others do. No other couple in the world are in their position. Nothing that has come out of Archewell is less than well done. I think by going on about this lack of promotion is contributing to the negativity that the RR, the haters, the BM and the Windsors continually spew. Ironically, all this is contributing to promoting Polo but in a negative way, joining the hates club. I can’t see Meghan and Harry being completely obdurate and refusing the advice of Netflix and Meghan’s talent agency. There certainly was a lot of publicity and anticipation for the series because Harry and Meghan were in Florida and Harry was playing the Sentebale Cup.
@becks1 exactly! They are famous enough to do 1-3 and it garner enough attention as a full promotion tour. I can understand Meghan not promoting this. But Harry, one of the most famous royals of the sport who is also producing it? Who obviously came up with the idea and all?? I’m very interested in their strategy for the Archewell Productions because usually their projects are close to their hearts and that’s shows when they promote it so the change with their “passion producing” is something. Why are you (let’s be honest) creating and produce content that is obviously so close to who are as a person and then not promote it? A screening and then a conversation with nacho and the showrunner would have been enough. When their Netflix contract ends, will they update the website when they fully produce? What is the goal of having an empty website? They have four project in partnership with Netflix now.
Who said Spotify dropped them? It was more like Meghan dropped Spotify, the very reason Bill Simmons got angry about that and called them grifters – eh could not hold on to them like they could Rogan. When the Obamas left Spotify – were they dropped too, as was Kim Kardashian? I don’t think so. Meghan – I believe – only planned to be there for as long as it is the best move for her, but she has many other things in the pipeline and Spotify would serve only as a hindrance for bigger better things. Meghan and Harry are the best strategists leaving Spotify and not doing rounds of promotions seemed like good to me. Netflix has been gaining a lot having The Sussexes with them – not a penny lost but millions gained. Sarandos said as much with his high praises fro Meghan – and Harry.
I am watching it and really enjoying it though I am horsey. But you don’t have to be … the storyline of the one stage father of the (super-hot!) young polo star is really compelling. It’s not any better or any worse than any sports-related reality show, and I didn’t even notice they weren’t promoting it.
I kinda think that Netflix and their publicists had some say about this. Or whatever group of folks is around them.
Maybe their low key IS their strategy?
I think that their contract with Netflix ends next year doesn’t it ? Well, if Netflix think that H&M have been good for business, then the contract will be renewed. If Netflix doesn’t think that H&M have been good for business then it won’t !
And this worries me for the cooking show, I mean … another one ?? There are already so many, would enough people watch a show with only Meghan in it ?
Me!!! I would watch Meghan in a cooking show! And I barely cook. But as a fan I may not be the best barometer. But I do think people will be interested. I have wondered if Meghan will renew while Harry focuses on other things? The next few years will be more transition and I’m excited to see what happens for them.
I won’t be watching. I made her zucchini pasta and it was one of the blandest things I have ever tasted. As soon as she announced she was doing a cooking show, I cringed.
If the contract ends it ends. Harry and Meghan are millionaires, they will be fine. It’s ridiculous to think that at this point, five years after they left the UK they are solely reliant on Netflix for money. No need to be worried about content that’s not even been released yet.
I root for them too. For their love story. But she was a B list actress, he is a spoiled prince. Sorry. I dont think they will go far in production. They should take the immense privelige and wealth they have and invest, she could act. They are not producers, nothing indicates that talent..
They have been investing since 2020, anyone who has been paying attention knows that. No one who is rooting for Harry and Meghan would call Harry a spoiled prince (anyone who read Spare would know that’s not the case).
I checked out IMDb and there is clearly awareness of Polo. But it is also clear there is intentional review bombing. The reviews are either 1 or 10 stars and little in between. That isn’t natural at all.
As I said a couple days ago promotion budgets are tied to production budgets and the production budget for this doesn’t seem very high so I’m not surprised there wasn’t a lot of promo. And given that Invictus and ARO around the corner I wasn’t expecting big interview slots for this. That being said I do think they could’ve made a more happy medium here and put a new post on their site and added quotes to the really good articles that were pushed out to People, Variety, Vanity Fair and featured the showrunners.
It is normal for showrunners to give more in depth interviews for a project like this than an EP but a couple quotes from them with their star power could go a long way because it does have the affect of raising questions about how proud they are of the project because they haven’t said so and their comms team should know to be more proactive on something like that.
Random thoughts:
I don’t recall the Obamas promoting their Netflix products….have they?
I think if Polo is promoted by H & M, the BM will come down on them for using their royal status. There is no way to win on this.
On the other hand, Invictus is clearly a charity and therefore could be promoted without criticism.
Michelle Obama has a reality for people over 60 looking for love set in Atlanta. I did see her doing some promo for it? But I can’t remember what all she did? That said, I haven’t heard anyone calling that show a flop even though I think it’s also flying under the radar.
I’m hoping they aren’t promoting it because Meghan is going to heavily promoting ARO at the beginning of the year. Harry did a great job with promoting Spare which I think is one of the reasons it was so successful. I still think they should have had people in the serious promoting it and they could have given Variety a couple quotes about the series.
Could be that Netflix has asked them to NOT promote, stay low on the radar? You assume there is only their decision at hand.