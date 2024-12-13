Angelina Jolie & Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Actors on Actors’ conversation was so soft & sweet

Variety has been releasing their “Actors on Actors” series all week. People rolled their eyes at Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield’s AoA, and no one knew what to make of Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande’s talk. Selena Gomez and Saoirse Ronan seemed charmed with each other, and that was a surprisingly good one. But nothing prepared me for the vibe between Angelina Jolie and Cynthia Erivo. At first I was like “why did they get put together?” But once they start talking, it all makes sense. If anything, they’re bringing out a really sweet softness in one another. Both women are speaking in their softest voices as they finish each other’s sentences and agree with each other on everything. Angelina was really gassing up Cynthia, but it came across like Angelina was genuinely in awe of Cynthia’s talent. The connection with this year’s Tony Awards was special too – Cynthia and Idina Menzel presented the Best Musical Tony Award to… The Outsiders, produced by Angelina. Here’s the video:

I know you guys are getting tired of Jolie’s promotion and awards-season campaign – these posts are getting so few comments, come on, honk if you love La Jolie! – but I’m eating it up. I love so many parts of this conversation. Jolie spoke about why she decided to play Maria Callas, because “towards the end of her life, there was a lot of cruelty, and she was very unsupported. I knew that the whole team wanted to approach it with love and respect for her, so I thought we’d try.” Jolie also spoke about losing her own voice:

“I didn’t know how much I had lost my voice. Maybe when I lost my mother, maybe when someone hurt me — whatever it was, the different things that had made it smaller and locked it away. So finding it and letting it come out was very emotional, and such a feeling that I wish for everybody to have. I wish everybody could know what you feel when you sing at the top of your beautiful voice, and you know what can come out of your body. And it’s not just what you can do for an audience or how you tell a story, it’s that you can make that sound. Maria said something — she said she doesn’t like to hear records, because they’re perfect.

[From Variety]

“Maybe when someone hurt me” – Brad Pitt is so f–king evil. Erivo also noted that at no point does Callas feel sorry for herself, and that Callas fought and fought, and that’s why society treated her with such cruelty, because they wanted to knock her off this pedestal. Jolie says, “They’re a good woman if they’re apologizing. Or if they’re breaking.” Anyway, LGBTQ Twitter is now convinced that Angelina and Cynthia were flirting with each other.