Angelina Jolie & Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Actors on Actors’ conversation was so soft & sweet

Variety has been releasing their “Actors on Actors” series all week. People rolled their eyes at Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield’s AoA, and no one knew what to make of Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande’s talk. Selena Gomez and Saoirse Ronan seemed charmed with each other, and that was a surprisingly good one. But nothing prepared me for the vibe between Angelina Jolie and Cynthia Erivo. At first I was like “why did they get put together?” But once they start talking, it all makes sense. If anything, they’re bringing out a really sweet softness in one another. Both women are speaking in their softest voices as they finish each other’s sentences and agree with each other on everything. Angelina was really gassing up Cynthia, but it came across like Angelina was genuinely in awe of Cynthia’s talent. The connection with this year’s Tony Awards was special too – Cynthia and Idina Menzel presented the Best Musical Tony Award to… The Outsiders, produced by Angelina. Here’s the video:
I know you guys are getting tired of Jolie’s promotion and awards-season campaign – these posts are getting so few comments, come on, honk if you love La Jolie! – but I’m eating it up. I love so many parts of this conversation. Jolie spoke about why she decided to play Maria Callas, because “towards the end of her life, there was a lot of cruelty, and she was very unsupported. I knew that the whole team wanted to approach it with love and respect for her, so I thought we’d try.” Jolie also spoke about losing her own voice:
“I didn’t know how much I had lost my voice. Maybe when I lost my mother, maybe when someone hurt me — whatever it was, the different things that had made it smaller and locked it away. So finding it and letting it come out was very emotional, and such a feeling that I wish for everybody to have. I wish everybody could know what you feel when you sing at the top of your beautiful voice, and you know what can come out of your body. And it’s not just what you can do for an audience or how you tell a story, it’s that you can make that sound. Maria said something — she said she doesn’t like to hear records, because they’re perfect.
“Maybe when someone hurt me” – Brad Pitt is so f–king evil. Erivo also noted that at no point does Callas feel sorry for herself, and that Callas fought and fought, and that’s why society treated her with such cruelty, because they wanted to knock her off this pedestal. Jolie says, “They’re a good woman if they’re apologizing. Or if they’re breaking.” Anyway, LGBTQ Twitter is now convinced that Angelina and Cynthia were flirting with each other.
Cynthia Erivo and Angelina Jolie for Variety’s #ActorsOnActors, photographed by Alexi Lubomirski. https://t.co/bKzqCIHeIr pic.twitter.com/apAkSOvEhW
— Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2024
Cover & photo courtesy of Variety.
I’m here for the Angelina Jolie content. I really admire the ways she’s matured and grown and the wonderful relationships she has with her children. And the grace with which she’s handled the godawful Brad Pitt situation. He’s been tormenting her for years and she’s kept her cool.
I actually think Angie is the one campaigning less than the women in the BA category. Fans are more driven to campaign for her, in all honesty. 😅 The woman decided to work in the middle of the campaign surge. 😅
I never tire of AJ stories! I watched Maria last night and loved it! It’s in the top 10 on Netflix so I’m happy for her!
I watched it a few days ago at tiff theatre in Toronto. I loved it too and cried through most of it. I’ve read reviews that said the film was too cold and that Maria was unknowable, or something like that, but I was shocked by how much the film touched me. I usually can’t remember most films after watching them but this one really stayed with me. AJ was amazing. Beautiful film.
The convo between the 2 is absolutely adorable. Angie is clearly fangirling Cynthia. I loved Cynthia’s performance in Wicked and I loved Angie’s in Maria. And I love the Angie stories Kaiser. Please keep them coming. I may not comment all the time but I do read. I’ve been busy with family and the holidays. And as someone who witnessed Angie IRL interacting with fans and having worked with some of her former UNHCR/UN colleagues and hearing about her from them, I’m a fan for life. This woman is the real deal. Also, Angie is STUNNING in person. She does not need makeup or Tom Ford’s red lipstick. LOL! Rooting for Cynthia and Angie this awards season!
When I was 15, studying in New York for one life-changing summer, my obsession had recently begun, and she was there promoting Tomb Raider 2. I tried spotting her so many times and narrowly missed, but my roommates did meet her — shook her hand in Central Park while she was with baby Maddox. Told me how tiny and beautiful and sweet she was.
Since then, I have hoped for a chance to tell her how much she means to me. I’m 37 now and pursuing human rights law after a decade of community organizing and fighting for immigrants and refugees. I’m also a bisexual woman who met herself for the first time thanks to Angelina. A once-unhealthy adolescent obsession has had profound affects on the trajectory of my life. She’s the reason I came out, the reason I started my school’s first queer club, the reason I carry myself with confidence, the reason I am an activist, etc.
Anyway… my friends are in Paris right now, and flights were only $600, but I had to stay and finish my finals for school. It’s pretty difficult to reckon with this timing. I feel like that 15-year-old girl again who *just* missed her idol. I very well may have met her, finally, if I’d gone on this trip!!
I’m even related to her, sort of — my mom and her mom grew up in the same town in Illinois, and my mom’s sister married her mom’s nephew. So… I have a first cousin by blood who is also Angelina Jolie’s cousin by blood. It sounds untrue; it’s too weird; but it’s true, and she would immediately know the family members’ names if I had a chance to tell her.
Anyway, after fleeing my own monster of a partner earlier this year (in Paris, actually), it is especially important to me that I tell her, someday, what her presence has meant in my life, even if she hears it all day every day.