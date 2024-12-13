Eden: King Charles isn’t ‘sufficiently close’ to Prince Harry to send a Xmas invitation

King Charles was outside on Thursday – he toured Apple’s UK headquarters with Tim Cook, and he toured the Curated Makers Christmas Market. Both events were associated with the King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust), which has offered support to various entrepreneurs who were involved with the Christmas Market. Charles always manages to look genuinely delighted whenever he’s in markets, shops or grocery stores. He always manages to look mildly horrified whenever they make him do photo-ops with computers or anything tech-related too.
Anyway, Charles is preparing for Christmas and trying to make his Christmas-hosting sound much bigger and better than his late mother’s Christmas hosting. Per usual, Charles will celebrate Christmas in Sandringham with his family. Reportedly, it’s supposed to be a larger gathering than usual, and Charles and Camilla have both made a point of asking their families to come to Norfolk for the holiday. Tom Parker Bowles spoke about it extensively in an interview with the Telegraph last weekend – Tom usually spends Christmas Day at his ex-wife’s house, with their two kids. This year, Camilla asked Tom and his kids to come to Sandringham. I assume Camilla’s daughter Laura will also be there. Obviously, Charles did not not invite both of HIS kids to Christmas. We heard that weeks ago, that the Sussexes did not receive an invitation to Sandringham. But someone wanted it emphasized, so Richard Eden got a call.
The King is determined to make this Christmas a big celebration for the extended Royal Family. Indeed, Prince William told families at a Christmas event for the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Wiltshire this week that he was looking forward to spending it with 45 relatives ‘all in one room’!
Among those present for the first time will be the King’s stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, who revealed last weekend that he would be taking his two children to the royal retreat in Norfolk.
Despite the profound significance of this year’s celebrations, and the King and Queen’s intimations of mortality, there will be four conspicuous absences at the Christmas dinner table. While the King’s stepson will be there – the first time a monarch’s stepchild has ever stayed at Sandringham – his younger son will not.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will instead be in California. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is likely to be the only member of either family to join them as they carve their turkey.
I am told that it is unlikely Prince Harry and his family were even invited to Sandringham this year.
‘Relations between Harry and his family are not sufficiently close for an invitation to be sent,’ a royal source tells me. ‘It’s very sad that things are that bad. We know that Harry wants to mend fences, but there is an awfully long way to go.’
“Relations between Harry and his family are not sufficiently close for an invitation to be sent… We know that Harry wants to mend fences, but there is an awfully long way to go.” First off, the way it’s worded, they’re assuming that Harry was desperate for an invitation, but they can’t say that Harry requested an invitation (because he would deny that lie swiftly) or that he offered to come (again, he could deny that lie). It’s more likely that Harry and Meghan sent Christmas cards or holiday messages to Charles and then began planning their Christmas feast in Montecito. The fact that Buckingham Palace keeps pursuing this storyline – Desperate Harry Wants Reconciliation, Only To Be Brutally Snubbed By Charles – says more about Charles than Harry. It’s also a confession that all of this “big family gathering at Sandringham” PR is just another storyline for an audience of one: Prince Harry. “Look at us, Harry, we’re enjoying Christmas without YOU, aren’t you jealous?!?!” Psychotic.
How does it work? How many of the 45 people invited stay overnight at sandringham or are some of them just invited for the day. The wales still stay at anmer I assume? but for the rest of the guests do they stay overnight or in outhouses or do they have to travel a long distance just for lunch bc they’re not offered a place to stay. It’s the logistics I’m curious about.
Oh Jais!
Outhouses!
That’s where the monarchy belongs, flushed down the toilet of history.
That said: good to know that King Fat Fingers Tampon III is closer to step-grandchildren than to his own younger son. Hope he will now stop complaining that he doesn’t know Archie and Lili.
While we all know that the relationship with the Sussexes is irretrievably damaged because of assorted royal racists, spreading this via the gutter tabloids is not the best idea the Left-Behinds have had recently.
I mean they’re probably fancy outhouses😂? Wasn’t that picture of ghislaine and Jeffrey Epstein on the porch of one of the outhouses at sandrigham or something like that? Imagine staying in the same one as them😬
I don’t think Charles sees all that much of the Wales children either except he probably spends more time with George
When the queen was alive, guests arrived before tea was served on Christmas Eve at 4 PM. Guests stayed until 27th. On Boxing Day, they go hunting and have a lunch outdoors, usually a stuffed boar head.
The link below tells the details. It’s the interview of the cook who was at Sandringham for over 15 years.
https://www.visitnorfolk.co.uk/post/the-traditional-royal-christmas-at-sandringham-norfolk
Thanks! Fascinating. They start early with those pre-lunch drinks.
As a vegan I’d starve!
The way the British press make the royal family look like a third rate clown circus. Or should I say, pull the curtain back on a petty, uncaring, malicious family?
These people are pathetic.
“Sufficiently close” means “wearing a leash.”
Because bigger is, of course, better. (s) You would think that Charles was the one who met with Trump from this sort of attitude. Better would be actually exhibiting a Christmas spirit by the leader of the Church of England and apologizing for misdeeds and making peace with his family. That is also good advice for someone facing their own mortality. (Which is everyone basically since you never know.)
With the Royal Family everything is the opposite. I don’t believe Harry is desperate to spend Christmas at Sandringham. It’s more like the press is desperate for him and his family to be there. I’ve said it before but I really think Harry had moved on and he’s no longer interested in a reconciliation.
“Relations between Harry and his family are not sufficiently close for an invitation to be sent,’ a royal source tells me.”
What an idiotic statement !
It hit me as so sad that a father would say such a thing.
It’s a cruel statement and chucky is a horrible human being.. I hope their Christmas is filled with bland food and greedy relatives only there for a paycheck. Because let’s face it, if Chuck didn’t hold the purse strings absolutely no one would be joining him for Christmas or any holiday.
That’s what I thought as well, better to take the whole article with a pinch of salt. the DM is famous for being economical with the truth.
Every Christmas is last Christmas (Doctor Who). No one knows what is going to happen. These embiggening stories are really belittling and not knowing the difference makes Charles and Willy look foolish.
Harry and Meghan’s Christmas sounds much more relaxed and normal than a royal Christmas. I know which I would prefer. Who wants to spends Christmas Day with over 40 people in a formal setting?
Will tom s girlfriend get an invite. Eden is really hung up on this event
How does he know who the sussexes will invite
I know who I’d rather spend Christmas with. Harry continues to miss out on absolutely nothing. He’s found his peace and it’s past time the Windsor klan found theirs.
And Charles doesn’t know two of his grandchildren enough to invite them. What a foolish man.
Harry probably doesn’t want to go and UpChuck probably doesn’t want him. So that’s fine and squared away.
It the messaging. KC has supposedly been reaching out to H&M this year and been rebuffed, or somesuch nonsense. Dear boy, happy grandfather, family man, etc. You don’t appear magnanimous by denying your own son an invitation if you’ve been emphasizing how you simply pine for his return. Not yhat I think KC does, but he might want to work on his message.
I have a feeling that this Sandringham Christmas is a bore and stuffy – probably for the younger royals. I am thinking that Wills is secretly jealous that Harry is off the hook because he’d rather be tippling egg nog and playing in the “snow” … whereas Harry can go to the beach and not have to wear a proper dinner suit.
Well at least TPB will be there so they can have the good drugs. Lol
TPB & children, sister Laura Lopes with her whole family & Camzilla’s sister, Anabel will all be there. I’m starting to think there could be almost as many PB family members and extended family members there as House Windsor
Probably her sisters children will go and toms girlfriend in addition. Camilla s ex husband too.
Maybe they know it’s among the last, if not the last, they will get to spend with her. But anyhoo, yes went back and checked – it is the entire PB kabal
I’m watching Outlander for the 1st time so apologies for blasphemy … but …
Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ 🫠
Ff—k sake. This has to be the stupidest thing to come out of Edens mouth. Harry is and always will be Charles’s youngest son.l know Charles seem to forget that now they once had a good relationship. But he would rather invite relative strangers than his own son and daughter in law. The prize of the worst father and grandfather goes to Charles. NOT MY KING.
I wonder if Beckham will get an invite.
Good for them. Merry Away amongst the other miserables. As if Harry would consider bringing his family into the Sandringham snakepit…PLEASE!!
Btw – Charles looks like crap.
What kind of a weird family has to invite each other or be “invited “. It’s stupid.
The Parker Bowles clan showing up at Sandringham? Are Camilla’s kids and grandkids going to do the church walk? Camilla is going to make sure her children and grandchildren are recognized and there is nothing William and Kate can do about it. They and the Wales kids are going to have to show the public they get along with Camilla’s family to keep the press happy. The Sussexes dogged a bullet; they will have a truly happy Christmas..