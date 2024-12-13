The Heritage Foundation has a new argument for why Prince Harry should be deported

In September, a judge ruled on the Heritage Foundation’s 20-month attempt to gain access to Prince Harry’s visa records. Originally, Heritage FOIA-requested Harry’s visa records, which of course are not public documents. Heritage then took that FOIA request through several federal courts. They wanted access to Harry’s records because Harry wrote about his drug use in Spare, and Heritage was on a fishing expedition to discover IF Harry lied about drugs on his visa application. The idea being, if Harry lied about drugs, he could be “deported back to the UK.” Heritage was openly doing the bidding of the British media AND the monarchy. Anyway, back in September, the judge examined Harry’s records and then ruled in favor of the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security, denying Heritage access to Harry’s file and putting the whole thing under seal. Meaning, the judge saw nothing alarming in the file and saw no reason for Heritage to have access to someone’s private immigration documents. We hoped it was all over.
Then Donald Trump “won” the election. Suddenly, there’s been a revival of interest in the “Prince Harry could be deported” storyline. The British papers are salivating at the thought of it. Royal reporters even suggested that Prince William might have spoken to Donald Trump about his brother’s immigration status last weekend. And so now Heritage has filed another legal challenge. This time, Heritage’s argument is not “we need the records to see if Harry lied!” This time, the argument is “ANY drug use should have prohibited his residency in America.”
A right-wing think tank has launched a fresh legal challenge against the Biden Administration over Prince Harry’s US visa records, claiming there was “no proper method” for his admission to America. The Heritage Foundation’s latest court filing seeks to overturn a judge’s earlier decision to terminate their case, which aimed to force the release of the Duke of Sussex’s immigration documents.
The organisation’s lawyers wrote in the filing, seen by Newsweek: “[Heritage] submitted there was no proper method by which the Duke of Sussex could have been admitted.”
The case had previously been dismissed in September by Judge Carl J. Nichols after he privately reviewed confidential Department of Homeland Security files. The Heritage Foundation argues that the sealed nature of the judge’s reasoning denied them the opportunity to challenge the DHS’s private disclosures.
The Heritage Foundation’s case centres on Prince Harry’s past drug use disclosures during the US immigration process. The think tank contends that if the prince was honest about his previous drug use, he should have been denied entry to America.
In his earlier ruling, Judge Nichols addressed Heritage’s argument that Harry either disclosed his drug use and was “admitted inappropriately” or failed to disclose it entirely. A recent Government filing responded to these claims, stating: “The evidence before the Court plainly sufficed to show that [Heritage’s] speculation of impropriety was unfounded.”
Heritage’s lawyers have now clarified their position, asserting they were actually arguing that it would have been impossible for Harry to have been properly admitted to America through any means. Heritage’s challenge focuses heavily on the sealed nature of Judge Nichols’ decision-making process. The think tank argues that the confidential handling of DHS files prevented them from properly contesting the department’s private disclosures to the judge.
Their lawyers maintain that if the Department of Homeland Security had “paroled” the Duke of Sussex into the country, it would be both “illogical and illegal.”
We’ve gone from “we just want to look at his records to double-check that he didn’t lie about drugs” to “actually, we meant to say that if he admitted any kind of past, casual drug use, he should not be allowed to live in America!” The thing is, this kind of ridiculous bullsh-t will find a home in the incoming Trump administration. The new administration is going to be teaming with Heritage’s dumbf–k fascists, and you don’t think one of them will end up at DHS? What I’m saying is that it’s probably inevitable that Harry’s visa records will be made public, probably handed right over to the Mail and the Telegraph. I just hope Harry has really good immigration lawyers in California, because this whole thing has been lunacy.
