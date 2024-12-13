Jeff Bezos will donate $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund

In late October, Jeff Bezos and Will Lewis (Murdoch crony and Washington Post CEO) ordered WaPo’s editors to dump the newspaper’s planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. The backlash to the decision was immediate, with thousands of people unsubscribing from WaPo and several journalists and editors stepping down. The day after the election, Bezos dropped his endorsement of Donald Trump though – Bezos congratulated Trump and openly kissed Trump’s dinosaur ass. Now this: Bezos will donate $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.
Amazon.com is planning a $1 million donation to president-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, as founder Jeff Bezos and other tech leaders shore up ties with the incoming administration. The donation is being prepared as Bezos, Amazon’s executive chairman, is slated to visit Trump next week at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., according to people familiar with the matter.
Tech companies have been the target of intense criticism by Trump and his allies, and other tech leaders have hastened to smooth ties with him. Mark Zuckerberg directed Meta Platforms to also make a $1 million contribution to Trump’s inaugural fund, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
Bezos and the company decided on the contribution earlier this week, and communicated it to Trump’s team, according to some of the people. “Bezos is donating through Amazon,” according to a person close to Bezos. Amazon also will stream the inauguration through its Prime Video business, a separate, in-kind donation valued at $1 million, another of the people said.
Amazon gave about $58,000 in cash and in-kind donations to Trump’s inauguration in 2017, when other tech companies donated larger amounts. Amazon was told by the Biden administration that it wasn’t accepting tech donations for the 2021 inauguration, according to a person familiar with the matter, although Amazon streamed the inauguration for President Biden.
During the first Trump administration, Bezos and Amazon actually lost a big government contract. Instead of holding a grudge and making it his life’s mission to send Trump straight to hell, Bezos has spent recent years “making nice” with Trump, supplicating and capitulating to whatever Trump does or says. It’s a pretty awful look in general, and a catastrophic look for the owner of the Washington Post. This is why millions of people have abandoned their newspaper subscriptions, by the way. People are also tuning out cable news in droves. The post-election media landscape is dire, but hey, those are the same media outlets who sanewashed Donald Trump for years and helped get him elected. (Also, it f–king sucks that Mark Zuckerberg is donating too.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
If he proposed a house to house slaughter these pathetic billionaires would be tripping over each other to supply the guns.
Craven, pathetic, groveling assholes
Greed. Greed. Greed. It’s repulsive.
This is what Timothy Snyder meant, when he wrote in “On Tyranny” — Do not obey in advance.
And they’re still doing it, and they’re expecting a better outcome.
Same with Meta/Zuckerberg — also donating a million.
Meanwhile I’m wondering which A-Listers are letting themselves be pressured into attending, instead of boycotting, like last time.
Fascism can’t exist without the cooperation of the corporate sector. Of course they will obey in advance.
This is no longer a government by or for the people. it has been taken over by the billionaire class. We are in a sorry state and it’s about to get worse. The American people voted (or stayed home) for this. Democracy is DOA starting 1/20/2025.
I never thought I would see the day that America would have its own oligarch class like Russia and other authoritarian states. But here we are. 🤮
I hope more people will stop buying from Amazon.
(I think a lot of you here already don’t buy from there).
I cancelled my membership when sometime ago. Why make these billionaires become trillionaires? I shop local or go online and buy direct from the company.
FlowerLake, Just going to add “where and whenever possible” to your statement. We live where this is still fairly simple (we wound up having to buy S-bags from bol dot com[terrible website] because none of the stores around us had them for our vaccuum cleaner). How people can shop and what they can buy locally may force some people to have to do things they’d rather not. Long commutes (1.5 hours one way), distances between picking up kids from different places, etc.
And we’re all out here supporting them. No shade. I’ve done it too.
I am changing my ways NO to twitter, facebook, instagram and amazon. It’s been a challenge – but I’m up for it. I also feel good about it.
Please don’t forget to add the LA Times’ Soon Shiong to that list of non-endorsing rich a-holes!
This is, unfortunately, not a surprise. Far right/ governments made up of corrupt oligarchies demand that people fall in line or get punished. These men have vast resources to fight authoritarianism, but clearly feel the need to protect their own interests Instead.
Gross!
I really wish that Biden and Harris wouldn’t attend this 💩 show inauguration. But, since it’s part of a peaceful transition, I know they will. Other former presidents will likely be there to support them in what is sure to be a terrible, traumatic experience for all decent people. Trump’s last inaugural address was a horror. Can you imagine this one? American carnage will seem quaint.
Oh he donated to working class populist hero Donald Trump, man of The People? Wow awesome.
And this comes within days of DJT promising Wall St that he would cut taxes for the rich SMADH.
Is there a government that can be kleptocratic, authoritarian, autocratic, oligarchic, AND fascist? Take your pick, guys. The country is about to be run entirely by billionaires and we have our fellow Americans to thank for it.