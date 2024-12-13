The Foreign Office is ‘frustrated’ that Prince William refuses to travel on state business

Around this time last year, Kensington Palace excitedly announced that there were plans afoot to send Prince William and Kate on a “charm offensive” trip to Italy in 2024. As we know now, the trip never happened, but I’ve often cited those briefings of a planned trip to question the palace narrative that Kate’s abdominal surgery was “planned” as well. In any case, in November, Buckingham Palace claimed the Italian trip for King Charles and Queen Camilla – they will likely head to Italy at some point in the first half of 2025. But that hasn’t stopped “a source at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office” from expressing disappointment that William and Kate remain so unwilling to travel on state business.

The King and Queen are hoping to visit Italy next spring, partly to make up for William and Kate pulling out of a trip planned for earlier this year.

A source at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office whispers that there is a sense of frustration at the lack of ‘limelight royals’ – those who will attract crowds and headlines – available for the Government to deploy.

There is some annoyance that Wills consistently declares himself unavailable. Difficult family circumstances were perfectly understandable, says the source, and the FCO were suggesting only short-haul, short-duration trips for William sans Kate.

So they were somewhat surprised that he was able to head to South Africa last month to support his Earthshot Prize. He also made three trips to Germany to watch the Euros and turned up at the recent Notre-Dame reopening to glad-hand Donald Trump.

Yeah, there’s a sense that “everyone understands” why Kate no longer travels (she hates traveling, William doesn’t want her around, she doesn’t want a repeat of the Caribbean Flop Tour). There’s also a sense that everyone knows that William is a lightweight, so the Foreign Office begs William to just do quickie solo visits to various countries and he just refuses or claims that it would interfere with his “me time.” And yet he has all the time in the world to travel to football matches or his Earthshot busywork. When Charles was Prince of Wales, he was deployed internationally for decades, even when he sometimes made a hash of it, he still did it and showed up. Anyway, it’s interesting that the Foreign Office is muttering about this to the Mail.

15 Responses to “The Foreign Office is ‘frustrated’ that Prince William refuses to travel on state business”

  1. Eurydice says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:06 am

    I love seeing pieces like this. Sometimes, I wonder if our criticism is superficial and there might be more depth to William behind the scenes, but it looks like we’ve got a pretty good handle on who William really is.

    Reply
  2. Nanea says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:08 am

    If the future head of state refuses to do state-related work/travel, and proudly and repeatedly claims that he didn’t read his briefing notes, it’s time to get rid of said future head of state, and the whole institution.

    Reply
  3. Alicky says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:11 am

    He’s such a putz.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:15 am

    I mean what’s the FO going to do if he refuses? They can’t really do anything right? And I guess William knows this. Although this article calling him out for all his travel for the things he wants to do while refusing the FO could be the start of something. If he continually keeps getting called out for this in the BM, he maybe might be shamed into doing more trips for the FO. It’s just wild bc clearly the FO was accommodating and bending over backwards for him by offering short solo trips and he still wouldn’t do it. Like his wife, he’s clearly only going to do the things that bring him joy. Like football and vanity projects.

    Reply
  5. JENNIFER says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Maybe this is the best way for the British royal family to go. A natural demise. William rendering the whole thing irrelevant and not fit for purpose.
    Then he can go be a rich land owner without the stigma of being depossed or whatever.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      December 13, 2024 at 8:35 am

      Rotting from the inside out. Anti monarchists need do nothing but stand back and watch them self destruct.

      Reply
    • SueBarbri33 says:
      December 13, 2024 at 8:55 am

      I’ve always assumed this was William’s plan all along. And I think he confirmed it with the “small-r royalty” comments a few weeks ago. I think William wants to be monarch, but I think he only wants to do it as a side-project for like 10 or 15 hours per month.

      Reply
  6. Carmen says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:22 am

    What does he care? Unless Charles steps in, he’s untouchable. And Charles won’t do jack. So William will just flounder along aimlessly until Charles kicks it. What a waste of space he is.

    Reply
  7. somebody says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Since the royals supposedly have no political power what is the advantage of sending them on expensive vacations anyway? Doesn’t the government have employees trained in diplomacy to act on their behalf?

    Reply
    • ML says:
      December 13, 2024 at 8:55 am

      The Dutch ones do get training. I don’t know what happens with the Brits.

      The theory (and even I, a small r republican see this to a certain extent) is that royalty gives you another tool in your toolbox to help your country get business, sooth kerfuffles, connect to important people. William greeting Trump is where you see that in action, and like it or not, that is how W is supposed to help his country.

      Reply
  8. Lili says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:32 am

    I wonder what happened between the football match till now. He was looking Relatively healthy in the pics above. now he looks really ill

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:43 am

    So this tells us that the FO has been asking for at least William to go on overseas trips and he’s refused, but *someone* is noticing that he’s refusing while also traveling to South Africa (not exactly a short flight from the UK) – whether that’s the DM or someone at the FO or elsewhere in the government (or at BP….), its not clear, but its not going unnoticed that William seems to be refusing to do one of the biggest aspects of his role – represent the UK abroad.

    But at the end of the day, he’s refusing because he can, right? The press will generally protect him, the public doesn’t care……he’s lazy and there’s no ROI when it comes to him and his enormous income from the duchy of cornwall but as long as people in the UK are generally okay with this – nothing will change.

    Reply
  10. aquarius64 says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:54 am

    I think the government can get rid of William. It did with Edward, with the help of the C of E. When William takes the throne he cannot just pick and choose. He would have to take a more active role with the C of E as its head. The parties know Charles is worse off than let on (see the stories of the Wales becoming king and queen sooner than expeceted.).

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    December 13, 2024 at 8:56 am

    I’m confused. Didn’t the press say that the Foreign Office asked William to go to the reopening of Notre Dame? So how is somebody at the Foreign Office surprised that he went to France? This likely confirms my suspicion that he asked to go to reopening so he could meet Trump. It also notable that he didn’t meet Zelinskyy who was also there.

    Reply

