Prince William & Hannah Waddingham played darts & talked about Earthshot

I adore Hannah Waddingham and I love that she’s gotten such a huge career boost from her work on Ted Lasso. While she was a known actress who booked roles consistently, her three seasons on Lasso fundamentally changed her career when she was well into her 40s. Because of Lasso, she’s been offered more work, not just acting roles, but commercials, hosting gigs, specialty programming and ad campaigns, and from what I can see, she basically says yes to every job. Good for her, in general, but that means she said yes to being Prince William’s celebrity friend. Hannah is a “supporter” of William’s Earthshot busywork, and she gets invited to various Earthshot events. Now she’s part of his Earthshot documentary, The Earthshot Report (groan), and to hype the documentary, Hannah and Prince William made a video in which they’re playing darts and drinking beers. Girl, I hope you’re getting paid for this.
There’s something about seeing William in motion, interacting with someone as vivacious and charismatic as Hannah, which makes me realize that he’s been really uncool for a long time. He just looks and acts like such a dweeb here, absolutely no rizz whatsoever. Which wouldn’t be such a big deal, except that he’s heir to the throne and he can’t stop centering himself constantly. It’s “pay attention to meeeee” but the guy has the charisma of a slug. His hair looks especially unfortunate here, and it’s still strange to me to see how few people are commenting on his extreme weight loss. The only positive thing I can say here is that at least William is doing more promotion for his documentary than the Sussexes did for Polo!
Additionally, the Mail is making a big deal about William saying that he doesn’t want to “preach” to anyone about the environment. The Mail called it a “veiled dig” at Prince Harry and Meghan, because… something something Harry and Meghan have taken private jets. Nevermind that William takes private jets too, nevermind that William has his own taxpayer-funded royal helicopter which flies him around to his eleventy billion homes and vacations and sidepiece hideaways.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, YouTube.
I know he is the PoW and all, but how on earth does he manage to cheat so much. No rizz here, I can’t imagine he would be any better in the sack. (Sorry to anyone eating)
He seems more at ease than he does when interacting with his wife.
I watched (some of) this yesterday–it’s not the worst thing I’ve ever seen. William in a pub playing darts is probably as authentic as you’re going to get. He comes off better on video than he does in still photos–he’s not as cool as his brother, but he’s less peculiar than his father. Charles could never even fake something like this. If I were doing KP PR, I would try to get him to do more scenes like this. He’s a terrible public speaker, he’s awkward in crowds, and he looks stupid meeting world leaders, but this is what he does best.