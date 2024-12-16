Travis Kelce apparently showered Taylor Swift with gifts for her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift finally completed her Eras Tour on December 8th. Nearly two years of touring, $2 billion-plus in ticket sales, similar figures in merchandising sales, and records broken all over the place. Taylor managed to schedule everything so she would be completely done several days before her 35th birthday, which was December 13th. So where did she spend her birthday? In Kansas City with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, perhaps? Page Six had two stories about TNT in recent days, and while I doubt Page Six has many sources in the Swift camp, I also think these stories sound plausible. First off, Taylor is burnt out:
Taylor Swift is “burnt out” following the final performance of her record-breaking Eras Tour, a source exclusively tells Page Six. The pop superstar — who turns 35 on Friday — is “definitely looking forward to some downtime” and boyfriend Travis Kelce “has encouraged her to do so,” the insider says. “Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she’s burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation.”
Swift “planned” for her Eras Tour to “wrap right before her birthday so she could have some time off to celebrate her 35th birthday and the holidays.”
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, is “so inspired by her and proud of all the hard work she’s done,” our source reveals. “At the same time, Travis feels it’s important for Taylor to take some time out for herself.”
[From Page Six]
So what did Travis do for Taylor on her big birthday? Apparently, he showered her with gifts and made sure to carve out several hours after he went to a “mandatory” Chiefs Christmas party.
Travis Kelce pulled out all the stops for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. We’re told the pop superstar and Kansas City Chief tight end, also 35, rang in the milestone at a private celebration “just them two.”
“He got her a ton of gifts,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.
There was speculation online as to whether Kelce had to skip out on Swift’s birthday plans since he was spotted on Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s Instagram Story attending a charity event for the NFL team. However, our insider confirms that while that engagement was “mandatory,” the Super Bowl champ made sure to “leave early to go be with Taylor for her birthday.”
While boyfriend Travis Kelce couldn’t attend her final [Eras] show, we’re told the Kansas City Chiefs star always wanted to make Swift’s “milestone birthday” “extra special.”
“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” an insider told us last week. Our source said the tight end, 35, had “been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while. [He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance,” they shared, noting that some of the “gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like. Travis makes sure to always listen even when Taylor doesn’t realize he is.”
[From Page Six]
I hope Travis got her some designer clothes, bags and shoes. I know that’s a weird thing to suggest, but Taylor does not dress like a billionaire (imo) and I feel like Travis could help her update her style and change things up. We know he likes fashion and he looks into more offbeat designers. He could bring that energy to Taylor’s closet. I also hope he proposes, but I wonder if he’ll do that over Christmas, or perhaps Valentine’s Day.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cause fan frenzy leaving Karen Elson's star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cause fan frenzy leaving Karen Elson's star-studded wedding at Electric Lady Studios in NYC.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cheers on Taylor Fritz at the Men's Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. The couple was also accompanied by friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cheers on Taylor Fritz at the Men's Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. The couple was also accompanied by friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive for a double date with famous friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho this evening.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive for a double date with famous friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho this evening.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho, New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen watching Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz during the men's singles finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2024 in Flushing Queens
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
I hope she takes at least a year off. I need a year off from Taylor. But since 99% of Tik Tok are videos of predicting all the time (wrongly) when Rep TV will drop. I can only assume, we will get more from her in 2025 and the TS Vault.
I’m hoping they’re already engaged and just show up married somewhere. But that’s me projecting my introversion 😂.
I really think she’s planning what I think of as a Blake lively era- married and having kids (if she wants that), working for a few months when it fits the schedule, and being in NYC when she wants nights out. I don’t think she’s going to disappear completely, she seems to genuinely enjoy creating music and everything along with it.
I saw a rumor Travis is considering retirement this year if they do the threepeat. Otherwise, he has a contract for at least one more season. So in a little as two years they’ll both be able to schedule their own stuff.
Let’s face it: He’s a game show host parading as a tight end and it’s clear that he’s latched on to the Taylor Train to sell his wares, (frozen dinners at Walmart, etc.) Seriously, I’m so over her and the circus around these two. Like, I’m actively avoiding anything to do with either of them because they’re so overexposed.
They’re obviously taking notes from their overexposed friends, Ryan and Blake, who never met a camera (or a business venture) that they didn’t exploit.
Take a long break. Let us miss you.
How can you be actively avoiding anything to do with them while reading and commenting on the post about them? That’s quite contradictory.
Are you kidding me? Travis Kelce is at the top of his profession and one of the best to ever play the position. He is wealthy and successful in his own right and was well before he met Taylor Swift. Did she bring a whole new level of fame? Of course she did. But to say that he’s a glorified game show host who has latched on to the Taylor train is an absurdly uninformed take.
Travis just broke a record for fastest tight end in NFL history to pass 12,000 career-receiving yards. He is an excellent football player, and was before he started dating Taylor.
Such sour grapes.
Honey, if you know about the Walmart frozen dinners you are paying more attention than 99% of even the Taylor-obsessed, gossip-loving population, not actively avoiding them.
hahah I had no idea, I’m not near a Walmart. But my greatest dream is to be a People of Walmart.
I had to google it and sure enough he has one. NGL these don’t look too bad. If anyone has tried it?
https://traviskelceskitchen.com/
You actively clicked on an article about them- that is the opposite of actively avoiding them actively avoiding is what I do on all things Trump or royals and scroll and not read. You are actively seeking out and engaging.
Also I’m a huge swiftie, and like Travis and his family and had no idea they had frozen dinners.
The Era world tour must have been exhausting. Now would be a good time to think about what direction she wants to go next.
I think there is only One Direction (see what I did there) that she wants to go and it’s marriage fairly soon. Time will tell if he feels the same.
Haha. If there is one thing I’ve observed about TS is that she is going to do what she is going to do. All the speculation is just that.
Let’s just sit back and let her Be.
Lol – those pics of them in those dreadful clothes at the I forget which sports event never fails to make me laugh. It like TNT goes full on … “tales from the Minivan Mommas” or some Hallmark
movie
Yeah I always find it a bit strange when people say that Taylor wants to not work. When has she ever not worked? This is the woman who put out two albums during lockdown. She has no chill.
Like many workaholics, I think she will take a few weeks-months off, get bored, and come back.
“I hope Travis got her some designer clothes, bags and shoes. I know that’s a weird thing to suggest, but Taylor does not dress like a billionaire (imo) and I feel like Travis could help her update her style and change things up. We know he likes fashion and he looks into more offbeat designers.”
Girl what? The same man who wore that tacky Gucci bucket hat to the U. S. Open?
The only person who can help style Taylor is Law Roach or whoever styles Dakota Johnson. She needs a professional for certain situations — not Blake Lively.
The man does have himself some beautiful blue eyes.
That’s all I got today
Just here to say that Taylor surprised children at a Kansas hospital a day before her birthday. She spent several hours there with the children, parents and staff and was genuinely lovely, took photos, brought gifts, made silly tik toks, so no she’s not slacking off and burned out. Lots of respect for her generosity and work ethic.
This is the story I was hoping to see on CB. I don’t care what Travis did for her birthday, honestly. The visit to the hospital was so heartwarming!
She also sent follow up gifts of things the children had told her they wanted! I’m in KC and work at the hospital she visited. It was such a lovely thing for her to do!
Those videos and TikTok’s were adorable. She even sent a gift to one of the girls in case “Santa” couldn’t (a very expensive hair wrap.
I get people don’t like her music, I do but I understand it isn’t for everyone, but I will never understand the people that bash her as a person as she’s clearly lovely, kind and generous.
I kept hoping the story would be covered. I get not posting images of the kids but I was hoping it would be discussed here.
This part! I haven’t been re-sharing the images of the kids but the story itself is lovely. It was a kind gesture and probably brought happiness to so many of the kids.
I hope she had a lovely birthday and can enjoy her time off.
He has certainly had a glow-up from this relationship.