Travis Kelce apparently showered Taylor Swift with gifts for her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift finally completed her Eras Tour on December 8th. Nearly two years of touring, $2 billion-plus in ticket sales, similar figures in merchandising sales, and records broken all over the place. Taylor managed to schedule everything so she would be completely done several days before her 35th birthday, which was December 13th. So where did she spend her birthday? In Kansas City with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, perhaps? Page Six had two stories about TNT in recent days, and while I doubt Page Six has many sources in the Swift camp, I also think these stories sound plausible. First off, Taylor is burnt out:

Taylor Swift is “burnt out” following the final performance of her record-breaking Eras Tour, a source exclusively tells Page Six. The pop superstar — who turns 35 on Friday — is “definitely looking forward to some downtime” and boyfriend Travis Kelce “has encouraged her to do so,” the insider says. “Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she’s burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation.” Swift “planned” for her Eras Tour to “wrap right before her birthday so she could have some time off to celebrate her 35th birthday and the holidays.” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, is “so inspired by her and proud of all the hard work she’s done,” our source reveals. “At the same time, Travis feels it’s important for Taylor to take some time out for herself.”

So what did Travis do for Taylor on her big birthday? Apparently, he showered her with gifts and made sure to carve out several hours after he went to a “mandatory” Chiefs Christmas party.

Travis Kelce pulled out all the stops for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. We’re told the pop superstar and Kansas City Chief tight end, also 35, rang in the milestone at a private celebration “just them two.” “He got her a ton of gifts,” a source exclusively tells Page Six. There was speculation online as to whether Kelce had to skip out on Swift’s birthday plans since he was spotted on Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s Instagram Story attending a charity event for the NFL team. However, our insider confirms that while that engagement was “mandatory,” the Super Bowl champ made sure to “leave early to go be with Taylor for her birthday.” While boyfriend Travis Kelce couldn’t attend her final [Eras] show, we’re told the Kansas City Chiefs star always wanted to make Swift’s “milestone birthday” “extra special.” “Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” an insider told us last week. Our source said the tight end, 35, had “been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while. [He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance,” they shared, noting that some of the “gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like. Travis makes sure to always listen even when Taylor doesn’t realize he is.”

I hope Travis got her some designer clothes, bags and shoes. I know that’s a weird thing to suggest, but Taylor does not dress like a billionaire (imo) and I feel like Travis could help her update her style and change things up. We know he likes fashion and he looks into more offbeat designers. He could bring that energy to Taylor’s closet. I also hope he proposes, but I wonder if he’ll do that over Christmas, or perhaps Valentine’s Day.