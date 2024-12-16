“Glen Powell’s next project is the subject of a studio bidding war” links

Glen Powell & his new project Homewreckers are in the middle of a studio bidding war. They’re really trying to make Glen into the new movie star. [Just Jared]

Mariah Carey continues to break records. [Socialite Life]

“Nobody puts Babygirl in a corner” is a great headline. [LaineyGossip]

Dexter: Original Sin sounds pretty good. [Pajiba]

If Chanel no longer looks like Chanel, this is why. [Go Fug Yourself]

Sarah Michelle Gellar still sort of hates Jennifer Love Hewitt. [OMG Blog]

I’m sorry but Timothee Chalamet looks awful these days. [RCFA]

Adam Sandler had a cameo on SNL this weekend. [Seriously OMG]

Anna Duggar home-schools her seven kids with Josh Duggar. [Starcasm]

Why did ABC News settle with Donald Trump? [Hollywood Life]

If you don’t recognize Robert Redford, you should go back to school. [Buzzfeed]