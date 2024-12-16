“Glen Powell’s next project is the subject of a studio bidding war” links
Glen Powell & his new project Homewreckers are in the middle of a studio bidding war. They’re really trying to make Glen into the new movie star. [Just Jared]
Mariah Carey continues to break records. [Socialite Life]
“Nobody puts Babygirl in a corner” is a great headline. [LaineyGossip]
Dexter: Original Sin sounds pretty good. [Pajiba]
If Chanel no longer looks like Chanel, this is why. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sarah Michelle Gellar still sort of hates Jennifer Love Hewitt. [OMG Blog]
I’m sorry but Timothee Chalamet looks awful these days. [RCFA]
Adam Sandler had a cameo on SNL this weekend. [Seriously OMG]
Anna Duggar home-schools her seven kids with Josh Duggar. [Starcasm]
Why did ABC News settle with Donald Trump? [Hollywood Life]
If you don’t recognize Robert Redford, you should go back to school. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Lucía says:
    December 16, 2024 at 12:15 pm

    Soooo what’s the story between SMG and JLH? Was it always like this? Were they ever friends?

    • SamuelWhiskers says:
      December 16, 2024 at 12:35 pm

      I don’t know, someone theorised she was trying to keep JLH’s potential casting a mystery or a secret (since she got in trouble for revealing that filming had already started), rather than any beef.

    • Sassy says:
      December 16, 2024 at 12:47 pm

      It’s being overblown. There’s no feud.

      • mightymolly says:
        December 16, 2024 at 2:47 pm

        Right? They occupied similar spaces as teen stars in the late 90s, but SMG was barely in IKWYDLS. She was killed off really fast and JLH was in the franchise.

  2. Flamingo says:
    December 16, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    I was really disappointed in the Chris Rock SNL episode. I was so looking forward to it. Since comics usually smash it out of the park. He just seemed off that night. Or had trouble reading the cue cards. Not sure what, but not a great episode and some of those sketches were just bizarre. And not in a funny bizzarre way.

    Also, I hate to say it but I think Glenn Powell is a certified movie star. It’s happened.

    • Snoozer says:
      December 16, 2024 at 1:52 pm

      He hasn’t been funny in years and he blames everyone but himself.

      Also, don’t hate to say it! My friend works on loads of movies as an EA to stars and she said Glen is the nicest one she’s ever worked with. Just a joy of a person!

  3. Nanea says:
    December 16, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    Good luck for Paris and her initiative, after what she had to endure as a teen. I never thought I’d say this, but listening to her on Meghan’s Archetypes made me see her a little differently.

    I got 18 right on that Buzzfeed quiz, some guesses, and the two I got wrong were people I had never heard of before.

  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 16, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    I don’t think Hollywood is trying to make Glen happen — it looks like Glen HAS happened. He’s had nothing but hit after hit at the box office. I don’t know about JLH but Sarah liked a lot of anti-Meghan GJ IG posts back in the day. She’s a not for me and I loved Buffy.

    • Snarkle says:
      December 16, 2024 at 3:48 pm

      Agree that Glen has already happened. He’s A list at this point and still climbing. He seems to make good work choices. Glad to hear he’s nice too.
      He’s got all the energy and charisma of Tom Cruise but with a sense of humor about himself and the biz and without the scientology weirdness.
      This is coming from someone who didn’t like him at first but he won me over

      • Marie says:
        December 16, 2024 at 6:10 pm

        Right? At this point, he’s more reliable box office fodder than Austin Butler. Plus he writes and produces too.

    • Jill says:
      December 16, 2024 at 9:21 pm

      Right? I mean, a bidding war with studios isn’t going on for someone “they” are trying to make happen. Not everyone has to like him, but his projects are successful right now. Actors with positive box office are in demand.

  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 16, 2024 at 1:14 pm

    👍🏾

  6. LeonsMomma says:
    December 16, 2024 at 3:13 pm

    Ok, all of you Glenn Powell sock-puppets, simmer down.
    No, he is not a movie star. Well-regarded, I agree. Busting his ass, I do admire, though.
    Though his voice gets on my nerves.

    • Sydneygirl says:
      December 16, 2024 at 3:39 pm

      So people who have a different opinion to yours are sock puppets? K, got it 👍

      Glen Powell’s box office tells the truth. As do his writing and producing credits.

    • Jill says:
      December 16, 2024 at 9:25 pm

      I consider myself neutral on Glen, I enjoy some of his work and don’t care for some of it but there is no denying that he is making money for people and pointing that out doesn’t make someone a “sock puppet”.

  7. NotSoSocialB says:
    December 16, 2024 at 4:24 pm

    I don’t know who is more Monet-esque, this guy or RR.
    They look nice at first glance, but don’t look too closely, or the charm is lost.

    The both of them are strongly murine in appearance.

