Mail: ‘People say Netflix are exhausted’ with trying to work with Duchess Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex executive produced the Netflix docuseries Polo, which began streaming last week. Netflix did not spend any time or money on promotion for Polo. Neither did Harry and Meghan’s production company Archewell. Harry and Meghan also gave zero interviews or public statements in support of Polo, almost like they were making a point of not promoting it at all. Compare that with Meghan offering statements to the New York Times and InStyle on behalf of her investments in Cesta Collective and Highbrow Hippie, their silence and lack of promotion continues to make zero sense to me, but I understand I’m alone here. Obviously, I’m not playing 3D chess like Harry and Meghan, who are being targeted yet again in another exhaustive Mail exclusive. Nature abhors a vacuum, and the Mail’s Alison Boshoff wrote an exclusive which could easily become the sole narrative about the Sussexes’ business with Netflix. Some highlights:
The critical response to Polo was awful: Little wonder that the streaming giant now appears to be distancing itself from the show. Indeed, there has been no serious attempt by Netflix to promote the series – something surely almost unheard of for a five-episode programme. The company invested in no poster campaigns for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest project and its sole promotional attempt consists of a two-line statement from Harry on the streamer’s website.
The Sussexes were heavily involved with the making of ‘Polo’: Executive produced by both Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43 – they also make a brief appearance onscreen in the documentary – the series reflects the prince’s enthusiasm for this elite sport. And, indeed, behind the scenes, both he and Meghan were very hands-on when it came to the filming and editing of the show. The pair, I am told, spent many, many hours poring over footage, offering advice on what should make the cut.
The Waleses are projecting a more marketable image: It would seem that another reinvention for Harry and Meghan has not had the desired impact. What a contrast to William and Kate who, despite their most challenging year yet, have been projecting an entirely more marketable image. Indeed, the Princess of Wales was this week nominated for the prestigious Time Magazine person of the year title, while William has received many plaudits for his well-judged handling of President-elect Donald Trump when both recently attended the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Christmas plans: William also spoke warmly this week of spending Christmas Day with 45 members of his family. Unsurprisingly, the question of whether Harry and Meghan will be welcome among the royal throng pulling crackers at Sandringham is something of a moot one. While nobody is commenting officially – on either side of the Atlantic – the answer to that question is clearly ‘No’. A royal source says: ‘The unspoken understanding is that an invitation is not on the cards.’
Meghan’s 2025 launches: Next year, then, looks to be an uncertain year for the Sussexes, particularly for Meghan, who faces her greatest solo challenge of all – the launch of her Netflix cookery show and of her much-discussed lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Indeed, after the apparent failure of Polo, so much hangs on her cookery show that some are calling it the ‘last chance’ for her to ‘save’ the couple’s lucrative Netflix deal – which is, after all, their chief source of funding.
Make or break: One Californian source tells me: ‘It’s make or break. People say Netflix are exhausted. It’s so much work with her and, bluntly, the “deliverable” does not seem to be worth it.’ Another entertainment executive remarks: ‘Her show will have to be an enormous hit to turn around their deal and their reputations in this town.’ Well-placed sources indicate the launch of the show and the brand will happen in the first quarter of the year and, judging by the fact that it’s not part of any Netflix schedules in January, we must expect late February – after Harry’s Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada – or even March for the launch.
Secrecy around Meghan’s cooking show: A Netflix source says details of Meghan’s project are being shared with only a ‘tiny’ audience of executives in the US. ‘It’s a very tight circle,’ I am told. ‘Everything to do with her is kept completely secret.’
Netflix’s Ted Sarandos wants Meghan to be their version of Joanna Gaines: So striking are the parallels between [Meghan and Joanna Gaines] that some believe Sarandos is betting big that Meghan will strike a chord with ordinary viewers like down-to-earth Gaines has. They say the duchess will be his version of Gaines – although Meghan’s sophisticated vibe is far distant from Gaines’s down-home Texan charm. Sarandos said of Meghan in September: ‘I’ve been out with a lot of famous people before – the way that people react to Meghan is otherworldly.’
Where ‘Meet Me at the Lake’ stands: Netflix have bought the rights to the chick-lit book Meet Me At The Lake for the Sussexes – an unusual move, as you would expect the producers to find the cash. But whatever stage the scripting is at, it has yet to enter production. The same is true for the couple’s TV series retelling the story of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations through a feminist lens with Miss Havisham as the heroine. Again, it has yet to enter production. Neither show, then, looks likely to be completed or broadcast before the Netflix deal is up for renewal.
It’s increasingly bizarre to me that the launch of Meghan’s show and ARO product line keep getting pushed back. She filmed the show back in April and May, and it feels like nothing is ready even now. I know Meghan likes to deliver completed projects, but… yeah, it will be interesting to see when all of this stuff comes out. If Sarandos is making a point to groom Meghan into a duchess-y version of Joanna Gaines, I would hope that the financing and promotion is there to back it up. It’s also bizarre that they were “given” Meet Me at the Lake as a property to develop and… absolutely nothing has happened with it. No casting, no director selected, nothing about a workable adapted script.
When it happens it happens. It is odd that her show was taped last April and nothing has been released but if American Riviera is still working out the trademark issues then not all that strange really.
As for the book adaptation into a film — film a movie takes years from development to wrap and then to release. I doubt this will be a Hallmark or Lifetime movie production, so I’m not surprised it’s taking a minute.
Is it very common for netflix production partners to be questioned like this? Because if not, why won’t netflix shut it down by saying something like “everything is going as planned, stay tuned”? It would shut everyone up. Or if not Netflix then the Archwell Production company. Actually keeping an up-to-date website for the prod company would make them look so much better.
They need help, i think.
They need a team that knows what they’re doing to help guide them. I wish they’d understand that it’s okay to take a backseat and let the experts take the reign (with their input) while they learn how to run a production company.
The opportunities are there… but for some reason they keep slipping without an impact.
What have the Wales done that they are considered role models in marketing themselves. Using their awful initiatives like the shampoo commercial and photo shopped photos to put down. The sussexes is ridiculous. The ones that need help are the media people who just won’t leave them alone. Even if there was heavy promotion they still would be slammed.
No clue as to the working of Netflix, promotion etc. However, the gutter rats are anxiously waiting for something else to criticize the Sussexes for. Their lack of information allows them to create their own narrative.The time they spend bemoaning Sussex content and information could be used to dissect the China spy connection re Andrew.
The lifestyle thing seems right up Meghan’s alley – she is incredibly charismatic and natural, with an easy style people want to emulate — I do worry that the space is a bit crowded, but she has the innate ability to stand out in a crowded field.
As for being EP’s — being popular does not necessarily equate being able to generate mass appeal content — if it were that easy, we would all be accepting Oscars — sometimes it takes time and experience to learn a craft.
I agree about this possibly becoming the narrative around their Netflix deal. I don’t understand why would H and M, Netflix and WME would let it happen. I hope they don’t. About the cooking show, could it be the patent issue that is holding everything back after she already launched the first marketing campaign with the jams?
Please don’t come at me with “trying to own them” or “dictate to them”. They are public figures with public projects by choice, and we as their audience are entitled to discuss these projects in a respectful manner.
Did Archewell confirm they are producing Meet Me at the Lake or is this a story from the tabloids?
The author herself confirmed it (and maybe also Archewell but can’t remember that part).
I honestly doubt this is coming from anyone with any genuine insider access. Netflix execs aren’t spilling to the press. Probably either the press making stuff up, or some low level employee wanting £££.
Y’all seriously? We are back to “people in California” and “entertainment executives” again? The documentary with no promotion is in the top five of docs on Netflix btw. As for Meet Me By The Lake, it was announced during the writers strike so who was supposed to write the script? Typically that’s done first and then its cast. And somehow William and Kate and Christmas at Sandringham make an appearance in this article even though they have f*ck-all to do with Netflix. In all the interviews with Ted Sarandos when has he said he wants Duchess Meghan to be his Joanna Gaines? The Fail has always been wrong about everything, remember that.
I think the “Californian source” is that expat former DailyFail hack Richard Minears. The “entertainment executive” is probably expat Tina Brown, former editor of various magazines including Newsweek, for which she resurrected 10-yr past death Princess Diana so she could bank more $$ from speculation.
💯
It’s also hilarious to me that their SOP is to release a scathing review and then use their own review to write a million more articles screaming at us that “critics say the program sucks and Harry and Meghan are doomed.” The rota rats have admitted they do this in order to crate their own news and the headlines that they want. They get a quote from each other and then write a million articles using the quote as a “royal source” or “insider.” None of this is legitimate.
Well nobody will ever claim to be exhausted by trying to work with any of the other royals, that’s for sure. Why are we getting reheated stories from years ago, what are the RF trying to hide, has Andrew been caught with even more teenagers or selling state secrets to even more foreign powers?
Heu. Its a bit scary to read some comments here as if the daily fail knew what is going on or were competent to comment on things they know nothing about. Lets not forget they have an agenda against Harry and trashing Meghan is part of their strategy to get to him. About Polo : what will be the point of promoting the series when we all know anything they say will be turned against them. All the negative are provided by uk tabloids and their us sister like. Otherwise comments are positive and the series seem to do good. As for Meghan, if her concept is solidly linked with selling products, she needs to be ready to do so. In her case, problem is that it was announced too early. Maybe it’s time to stop giving any visibility to the fail on these pages.
I think it’s hilarious that this Daily Heil writer says that everyone hates the Sussexes and Netflix can’t wait to dump them…and also that Netflix boss Ted Sarandos wants to turn Meghan into the next big thing in the home and lifestyle space. And can’t see her own contradiction.
I personally dislike Joanna and Chip G, and their show (shiplap!!!) and products, but I can’t deny they are/were huge. However the British press are full of liars and deniers about the popularity and impact of the Sussexes, so even if Meghan’s show and lifestyle line are as successful as Joanna G, I don’t expect the Fail to be honest about it. They’ve been lying about Meghan since the day she and Harry stepped out at the IG.
Huevo and Kate have no marketable images. Fake images were released of Kate early this year. The time magazine nomination of keen is a joke. Putting keens up as marketable is a joke.