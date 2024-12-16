Robert Kennedy Jr.’s lawyer wants to revoke approval of the polio vaccine

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine advocacy has already killed 83 people in Samoa, but he’s going to kill so many Americans as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services. Between his anti-vaccine views, his love of raw milk and raw meat, and the fact that a brain worm ate part of his brain, Kennedy will be one of the most dangerous men in America. And that’s saying something. While Kennedy has not been confirmed for HHS, he’s already making moves to… revoke approval of the polio vaccine.
President-elect Donald Trump has praised the polio vaccine as the “greatest thing,” but a lawyer affiliated with Trump’s pick to lead the country’s top health agency has petitioned the US Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval of the vaccine used in the United States.
The lawyer, Aaron Siri, filed the petition in 2022 on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, a nonprofit that challenges the safety of vaccines and vaccine mandates. Siri has been working closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – a vaccine skeptic and Trump’s pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services – to choose officials to serve in the incoming administration. He was also Kennedy’s personal lawyer during his own presidential campaign.
“The FDA is continuing to review the petition,” an agency spokesperson said in an email to CNN on Friday. “We cannot predict when the reviews will be completed. The FDA will consider the concerns outlined in the petition as a final decision is made. The FDA will respond directly to the petitioner, and that response will be posted on the docket. Until such time, we cannot comment further.”
If Kennedy is confirmed as head of HHS, he’ll oversee the FDA and could take the rare step of intervening in its petition review process. In a recent interview, Kennedy told NBC News that he wasn’t going to take away anybody’s vaccines but said, “People ought to have a choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.”
So, that’s where we are at this point. An anti-vaxxer at HHS who is so f–king stupid, he wants to revoke approval for the polio vaccine. Honestly, if they go straight for polio, it would surprise me. I figured they would go straight for the MMR (measles, mumps & rubella) vaccine, which is what American kids get before entering school. I also think one of the first vaccine items on their agenda will probably be the HPV vaccine, don’t you think? But going straight for polio is wild.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I had polio in 1950 when I was 4 and I wish this crowd could spend one week living in my body. The post polio problems are excruciating.
When I said “these idiots are going to bring back polio, “ I didn’t mean it as a challenge. 🤷🏻♀️
Even Israel stopped bombing Gaza for a few days so teams could vaccinate the children in the camps for polio. That’s how important it is.
I’m 75 so I actually remember when the polio vaccine became available to the public following FDA approval. I was 4 or 5. It was a bfd and absolutely no one questioned its safety or efficacy. Jonas Salk was a hero. I suppose the FDA has to go through the regular process in reviewing this lunatic’s petition. But SMDH. Seventy years have passed since we all marched to the public vaccination sites and got our shots. Polio has been eradicated in all the places where the vaccine is available. I only wish the MMR vaccine had been available when I was a child. I got all three of those very unpleasant, dangerous diseases. 🥺
The HPV vaccine isn’t as well-understood by the general public as as the others so it’s particularly vulnerable. Plus it’s about women’s health so that alone makes it a target. But to ban polio or MMR, my god what a disaster. These idiot men are who half the voters asked for.
I think this is what makes this cabinet candidacy fail. Mitch McConnell had polio and I think he and a couple of the GOP physicians will sink RFKs candidacy. They will do it by using this and saying he’s too pro-choice for them. I think Orange Julius isn’t quite as powerful as he believes!
What they are going to do is remove the vaccine requirements for public school / state universities. We will see a resurgence of now rare childhood disease. In NY we saw the impact of anti science rhetoric when measles spread through an Orthodox community that doesn’t vaccinate. I am so glad my kids are grown.
I’m old enough to remember going to school with kids in leg braces and using crutches due to polio. My best friend’s older sister was in a wheelchair due to polio. We don’t see this anymore because of the vaccine. Now that people have elected this lunatic, this could come back. God help us all.
Kennedy reminds me of the clueless sovereign citizens who refuse to get driver’s licenses. Strange and arrogant. Those morons continuously lose out in traffic stops. Scary to have a weirdo like Kennedy in such a position of authority.🥴
Im a year old today, and I learned that in Western countries polio vaccines are taken in the form of injections whereas still in my country oral vaccines are given, even in vaccines how is the world so racist to people of color?
My dad caught polio when he was three, alongside his brother and his sister. He spent three years in a hospital in an out of an iron lung, before having to wear leg braces upon his release and eventually ending up in a wheelchair full time due to Post Polio Syndrome which, by the way, is a degenerative syndrome that effects people with polio years after their initial infection (gee, I wonder if something similar will pop up years from now after any other recent illnesses everyone we know caught…).
He died at 67 after catching pneumonia. His lungs had been permanently scarred by the polio.
Oh, and by the way – my mother is anti vaccine. She was married to him for 25 years. I have no words for her or any of these other idiots.