Social-media bros cried about Sydney Sweeney looking normal in a bikini

Here are photos of Sydney Sweeney out in New York this weekend. Sydney and her fiance Jonathan Davino were Christmas shopping at Leset. Sydney wore baggy jeans and an unfortunate bucket hat. She looked fine. She looked like an attractive woman going about her business, knowing that paparazzi were taking photos of her. While this was happening, there was a big, stupid conversation about Sydney on social media. Last week, paparazzi got photos of Sydney by a pool, where she wore a bikini. Dudes on the internet were apparently highly upset that Sydney was not glammed out at the pool, and she looked like a normal woman.

The birth rates are falling because there are men with anon accounts who are appalled to see what Sydney Sweeney, or any woman, looks like when they are not airbrushed, fasted and freshly pumped, posed with professional lighting and hair and make up. https://t.co/BEBTtSt8sR — Stella Tsantekidou (@Stsantek) December 13, 2024

There were other posts from neckbeard bros, calling Sydney “fat” and a “catfish.” Men really think they’re owed beautiful women looking red-carpet ready 24-7, I guess? Obviously, Sydney is not fat, not a catfish, and not ugly. Very few people are actually mentioning that Sydney is currently gaining weight to play boxer Christy Martin, and that’s why she’s slightly “bigger” than usual. But even then, she’s still got a lovely figure and I don’t get why men suck so hard.

Here’s how Sydney responded to all of the nonsense:

Sydney Sweeney via IG pic.twitter.com/JEUv2yHrEL — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 15, 2024

“sydney sweeney is a catfish” sir if you cannot recognize that a blonde woman does not wake up with jet black eyelashes and face glitter then you might be too stupid to reach — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) December 14, 2024