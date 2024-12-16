Social-media bros cried about Sydney Sweeney looking normal in a bikini

Here are photos of Sydney Sweeney out in New York this weekend. Sydney and her fiance Jonathan Davino were Christmas shopping at Leset. Sydney wore baggy jeans and an unfortunate bucket hat. She looked fine. She looked like an attractive woman going about her business, knowing that paparazzi were taking photos of her. While this was happening, there was a big, stupid conversation about Sydney on social media. Last week, paparazzi got photos of Sydney by a pool, where she wore a bikini. Dudes on the internet were apparently highly upset that Sydney was not glammed out at the pool, and she looked like a normal woman.
The birth rates are falling because there are men with anon accounts who are appalled to see what Sydney Sweeney, or any woman, looks like when they are not airbrushed, fasted and freshly pumped, posed with professional lighting and hair and make up. https://t.co/BEBTtSt8sR
— Stella Tsantekidou (@Stsantek) December 13, 2024
There were other posts from neckbeard bros, calling Sydney “fat” and a “catfish.” Men really think they’re owed beautiful women looking red-carpet ready 24-7, I guess? Obviously, Sydney is not fat, not a catfish, and not ugly. Very few people are actually mentioning that Sydney is currently gaining weight to play boxer Christy Martin, and that’s why she’s slightly “bigger” than usual. But even then, she’s still got a lovely figure and I don’t get why men suck so hard.
Here’s how Sydney responded to all of the nonsense:
Sydney Sweeney via IG
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 15, 2024
“sydney sweeney is a catfish” sir if you cannot recognize that a blonde woman does not wake up with jet black eyelashes and face glitter then you might be too stupid to reach
— death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) December 14, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The sooner that sex dolls come onto the market, the better. Men can program their “perfect woman,” plug her in (even though the abuse of plastic and silicone will be appalling), and live their best lives. Program the sex dolls to vacuum and cook (or at least to microwave hot pockets).
And leave living, breathing, sentient woman alone.
And how disgusting of the NYPost for claiming she’s “showing off” her body by simply existing in a bikini.
You’re sooooo right. The more appropriate headline would be, “Our gross invasion of privacy produces pictures of a woman existing in her own home”.
Great response, Lanne!!
Perfect 👍
Perfectly said, Lanne. Just goes to show how many cretinous losers there are in the world. Am sure their mothers dutifully launder every crunchy sock left outside of their basement caves.
Oooh. I read a book about this called Annie Bot. And, yep, men are gross with “dolls” as well.
You nailed it.
Great book, and yes I do believe these men cannot handle a relationship with an actual human.
This grinds my gears too, when women are publicly wearing swimsuits at a pool, on a boat, or on a beach… you know, where people wear swimsuits… they’re “strutting their stuff”, “showing off their physique”, or “revealing their eye popping figure in a tiny bikini” etc. just leave women alone already, jfc. Sydney is obviously beautiful. I can’t wait until I get my tubes removed tbh, because I’m sure this rhetoric will only increase exponentially in the coming years under you know who and I am DONE with men at this point. I think a lot of us are.
You know who probably needs to lose a few pounds? Most likely all the men commenting on her body.
Agreed.
Also, these same men, if they saw her in real life and didn’t know she was famous, would be all over her.
Internet trolls might not even be real people. But misogyny is running rampant right now and only getting worse. I think we shouldn’t defend how women look at all. We turn the shame back on them. Something like a mantra of online trolling is cowardly. Full stop.
I’ve seen a few women on social media do that. They post the gross, sexist, body shaming comment they receive, and then a photo of the man who made said comment.
You can guess what he looks like. What he alllllllways looks like.
No doubt, but I actually don’t think doxing them is a great idea because 1. the profiles could be fake and 2. it’s not safe for us. I just wish we could find some unified push back that shames them away from internet harassment.
I want that entire outfit. Except for the unfortunate hat.
I kind of like the unfortunate hat😂. It looks cozy
I like the hat too! Although I’d prefer one in black.
I love bucket hats! I think it just looks a bit weird because she’s wearing sunglasses in a lot of the photos.
What the eff is wrong with people? It’s hard to believe we are this stupid. I’m not a fan of the MAGA stuff in her family but she can’t control who her family is. I don’t know her personal politics. I do know that people are haters and there’s something about this gorgeous woman that triggers them. First it was that bitchy Karen going on about she doesn’t understand her rise in the industry and now it’s taking shots at her lounging by a pool.
She’s gorgeous. The too pale comment is stupid. She can’t help what her skin tone is. Maybe she’s at the pool to get a tan. Or maybe she just enjoys lounging. Skin tone doesn’t determine beauty. It comes in all skin tones – from a very pale Julianne Moore to Sonia Barbie Tucker. I quite like that she isn’t fake spray tanned with false eyelashes on at the pool. Wasn’t she the person that said she is always worried about her mortgage like she just seems like a real person who doesn’t have time for airbrushed duck faces.
“She could lose a few pounds in the middle” – where in the middle? Da fuck? If I had this body I’d be at the grocery store in a halter top.
I find this all so sexist and just another one of those ways we literally hate women.
I was going to say — what part of that body is not up to par??? My god people’s standards must be airbrushed and modified out of any human range
SUNCREEN SPF 50 IS A THING!
Fellow “pale girl” in her late 50s who is routinely mistaken for 10-15 years younger.
Yes, that’s a humble brag 😏
^ can confirm!
And even with all the sunscreen and hats and long sleeves and avoiding baking in mid day sun, I’m still having to have pre-cancerous spots zapped off my face and scalp.
Irish/scottish/northern italian genetics are what they are… genetically programmed to live in a bog as Conan O’Brien once described it. I’m just not made to be tan. And no amount of internet troll whining is going to change that.
These dudes are just showing their complete and utter immaturity, entitlement and lack of resilience (bc anyone who melts down into an internet tantrum at the sight of an actual unairbrushed human woman is lacking the most basic of coping skills)
Also, dudes? No one asked you.
Brag away A Guest lol – you’re worth it! We all are! Acha I guess they’d feel better if they could count her ribs? I mean I can’t with this foolishness. Just ridiculous! I agree North of Boston these dudes are such losers not having a good day unless they are taking a beautiful woman down a peg…damn fools I’m so over all of it. We need better writers for 2025. The 2024 season has been just awful.
On which planet a woman with that figure has something wrong?
This one, sadly. In the worst timeline it seems.
Yeah I just looked at her and thought she looked great. I wish I was somewhere warm enough to be in a bikini right now.
We have to hit a wall with people realising that what they see online is not the real world, it’s been building for a while. We’re now at the point that when regular people are in the news the pictures shown are so edited and messed with that you have no idea what they actually look like. Fine to preserve your anonymity but not much use if you go missing.
On which planet should we be commenting on any person’s body at all?
Huh? I don’t follow Sydney but these are supposed to be bad photos?
Right?? Once again I have to say of Sydney Sweeney: if you think she’s ugly, you are going to CRY if you ever get a look at me.
These incense need to stop commenting about womens’ bodies, full stop.
It’s worse because she didn’t take pics to sell or publish. These incense actually think they have a say over a woman’s body who just happens to be out living her life.
I understand the clarification that her body is different than usual because she’s training for a role, but it also bothers me a bit. Like we need to give an excuse to internet jackasses why her body isn’t the type they would prefer? She’s gorgeous as she is and would be gorgeous 50 PBS heavier too.
I meant incels. Having trouble editing the original comment.
She looks good. Not fat or ugly. It’s the kind of discourse that makes me wish no one was on SM. I hate thinking of young people seeing this shit. I’m a grown person and I hate it.
And what if she was fat and ugly? Would it be okay to comment on her body then? Personally, I don’t think we should be evaluating people either way. Keep it to ourselves.
Fair.
If I had that body, I’d always be naked. She looks beautiful and perfect. Ugh with trolls.
“No one is more arrogant toward women, more aggressive or scornful, than the man who is anxious about his virility.” –Simone de Beauvoir
This should be the default response for every single nasty troll/bot commentary on a woman’s appearance.
Hear Hear!!
I really like those jeans she’s wearing in the shopping pictures. i’m struggling to find wide leg jeans that aren’t super wide and that aren’t flares/bootcuts (I love bootcuts but I already have a few pairs of those.)
And she looks great in the bikini pictures.
I think she’s meh as an actress but she looks great in those photos. What is wrong with people.
I’m going to be horrible and comment on her body, it’s incredible. You can see the muscles she has built on her arms, and glutes and that is an amazingly flat stomach. She is so beautiful.
I still haven’t figured out how it becomes newsworthy when anonymous people say stupid things on the internet.
I know! I don’t get it either!
What an exquisite young woman being a human. All body types are beautiful. Surely, she could be a model for a sculpture! Policing women is so 1980.
She looks hot. The people that make these comments are teens who don’t understand yet what actual female bodies typically look like, and trolls that can’t get any 🐱 because they live in their parents’ basements.
She looks great. Though as one journo wrote under the headline ‘How to get your body bikini ready’- ‘Get a bikini. Put your body in it’.
I picture slovenly incels with neck beards living in their mothers’ basements getting off on AI generated images of perfect women while they play violent war games and diss truly beautiful REAL women. Enjoy your fantasy lives boys, that’s all you’ll ever have.
I realize that there is a much larger point to be made and argument to be had about misogyny and expectations of women and society and whatnot, but my god if I had those “fat” abs I would simply never put a shirt on again. I would spend the rest of my life in a bikini, showing off.
Wait, are we still taking long-lens, non-consensual, paparazzi photos of people in their private time? What is this, 2005??
I hate these people and this corner of the internet so, so much.
The Post is a plague.
What a disappointment—it turns out Sydney Sweeney doesn’t look like a hentai character at all! Poor disappointed Nazi incels.
I absolutely hated Sydney’s character on the Handmaids’ Tale and let that carry over into actually disliking her, but I’ve had a change of heart. I like this girl. She has some guts. I’m excited to see this Christy Martin movie she’s making.