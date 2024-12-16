Donald Trump wants to end Daylight Saving Time permanently

As I’ve gotten older, I enjoy Daylight Saving Time switches more and more. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve also become more of a morning person, and I think morning people benefit from Daylight Saving Time more than night owls. While “Spring Forward” always f–king sucks (pushing our clocks forward one hour every year in March), Fall Back is always awesome. An extra hour in the fall, and pushing the clocks back an hour means that the winter sunrises happen around 7 am. Without “Fall Back,” the sunrise would be an hour later or more. Anyway, Daylight Saving switches have always been controversial and twice a year, every year, there are news stories about whether we should do away with this janky system altogether. In 2022, the Senate even unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, but I always thought that it would probably never get done and it would just be some weird thing that we lived with forever, like the electoral college. Well, Donald Trump is now a believer in getting rid of Daylight Saving Time. How has this become a political issue?
President-elect Donald Trump wants to turn the lights out on daylight saving time. In a post on his social media site Friday, Trump said his party would try to end the practice when he returns to office.
“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” he wrote.
Setting clocks forward one hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall is intended to maximize daylight during summer months, but has long been subject to scrutiny. Daylight saving time was first adopted as a wartime measure in 1942.
Lawmakers have occasionally proposed getting rid of the time change altogether. The most prominent recent attempt, a now-stalled bipartisan bill named the Sunshine Protection Act, had proposed making daylight saving time permanent. The measure was sponsored by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump has tapped to helm the State Department.
“Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said as the Senate voted in favor of the measure.
Health experts have said that lawmakers have it backward and that standard time should be made permanent. Some health groups, including the American Medical Association and American Academy of Sleep Medicine, have said that it’s time to do away with time switches and that sticking with standard time aligns better with the sun — and human biology.
Most countries do not observe daylight saving time. For those that do, the date that clocks are changed varies, creating a complicated tapestry of changing time differences.
So Trump wants to eliminate Daylight Saving Time which is technically the “Spring Forward” months in the spring and summer, is that correct? I’ll admit that I’ve gone through this so many times, I’ve confused myself. But after Googling and consulting with CB, I think I’ve got it. When they say “end Daylight Saving Time,” that means right now, the “Fall Back” time is the Standard Time which we would keep all year. Which means that the sun would set in the spring and summer at like 7 pm? I can’t believe I’m saying this but… I would be fine with that. Permanent Fall Back Time (Standard Time) is what we should have. We shouldn’t have to Spring Forward, actually.
Usually when people talk about this it’s that we would permanently be on daylight savings time, not the other way around. In the summer months we get light until nearly 10:00pm — there is no way standard time would be better; it’s utterly depressing when it starts to get dark early.
I hate having it dark in the morning. I would much rather have it get dark at 5pm than have it still be dark at 8:30 in the morning.
Of course, Trump can’t even get this straight.
I’m fine with stopping the switch, but each state should get to decide its permanent time zone.
For example, California could (and probably would) vote to continue our March-to-November time year-round, as that is the time we are on 9 months of the year already.
Every state being a different time zone? 4 times zones is confusing enough.
Hawaii’s got its own, Alaska’s got two (one of which it shares with Hawaii), and both Arizona & Hawaii don’t change their clocks one way or the other already. And yes, the confusion would be off the charts!
I wouldn’t mind getting rid of DST and keeping Standard time, which is what we’re in now. Standard time aligns better with our natural rhythms — light mornings help our bodies wake up and dark evenings help us prepare for sleep. Permanent DST would be terrible in the long run. And the days would still be naturally longer during the summers anyway.
AB, Yes, ITA. Switching the d@mn clock leads to accidents, illness, and a dip in productivity. Close to the poles or the equator, it doesn’t make a huge difference in terms of the amount of light. It would be great if more countries followed suit.
My kids are adults now, but that time switch was always so hard for them to adjust to.
Now my dogs have trouble with the mealtime delays. LOL.
Getting rid of daylight saving time is definitely the way to go. While it means the sun will set a bit earlier in the summer, it is far superior to making daylight saving time permanent, which would result in everyone having to go to work/school in the dark during the winter months. Congress actually tried making daylight saving time permanent in 1973, and the result was such a huge public outcry as people experienced the downsides that they reversed course within months.
I think you have it backwards. Daylight Saving Time is the summer extra hour in the evening. Winter is regular time. I prefer regular time.
In Maine, if we didn’t switch to daylight savings time in the summer it would get light here around 3:15 AM. I despise when we “fall back” — the sun currently sets before 4pm. I’m all for springing ahead and staying there.
It is only an hour difference so I don’t really care which one is picked. I would just like to not have to change. Standard time makes the most sense since it would put us in line with Arizona which doesn’t participate in Daylight Savings.
As a life long Indiana resident, I despise Daylight Savings Time. It’s only good for like a month and then it’s dark in the AM when we wake up and dark by 5 anyway. It’s so hard to get things done after work hours when it’s already pitch black. Nov-March feels like a constant gloom.
Thats standard time.
This is just a distraction from him floating the idea of ending FDIC. That’s what should be the story.
Exactly! It’s all petty distraction while they loot the country.
It would be awesome not to switch. But will it happen? We still don’t use the metric system and can’t switch from paper dollars to coin dollars, even though that’s been tried. Change is hard and changing the habits of millions of people, super hard.
Team “SPRING AHEAD” here. I hate when the sun sets at 4 pm in November on. Utterly depressing.
I am with you. I hate this time of year. I live in the mountains, it gets dark at 4:30 P.M. now which is ridiculous. Super depressing and I’m over it.
Same! This time of year gets so depressing when the sun sets around 4:30 pm. Hate it!
I believe there is a spike in heart attacks and strokes right after the time change, plus the lost productivity. So I support eliminating DST.
Yes. And more accidents. All in the week following time change. I want it to stay on this time, maybe it’ll be the one positive thing we get out of the upcoming slog.
I don’t care what it’s changed to either way, but I lived in a part of the world with no time changes throughout the year and friends, that IS how things are supposed to be. These stupid moronic changes halfway through the year drive me NUTS. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
Team Standard Time 💯 here. I actually wrote to my Governor once, pleading to eliminate DST, lol. It takes me a week to adjust; it naturally has more daylight in the summer months; and in the winter it’s too cold and wet to be outside anyway, so why does it matter if it’s dark at 6 pm?
I’m a night owl. While I get the argument about kids waiting for school buses in the dark, and I definitely understand the safety and health concerns related to the time change switch-overs, I wish we could stay on DST permanently. Those of us who need our vitamin D, and the large numbers of people with Seasonal Affective Disorder need all of the time in the sunshine that we can get.
The one thing that I praise George W Bush for is that he extended the dates covered by DST.
Thanks George! MUCH appreciated!
Interesting! I’m a night owl as well, but I like regular time. As I’ve gotten older, sleep is harder no matter what, and I like having it be light earlier.
So, um, yay for Trump? (Did I really just say those words??) I hate changing times and would love for it to be standard any way I can get it.
This is probably the only thing I would ever agree with tRump on.
I love Daylight Savings Time. I grew up in a state that didn’t switch to DST in the summer, DST is so much better. I love my long summer evenings.
The reason they never change it is people will flip when they realize it means kids waiting for school buses in the dark. One of the things I remember everyone just dealing with as a kid in Europe.