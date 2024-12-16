Kristin Chenoweth on ‘One Million Moms’ Wicked boycott: it’s out of hate

Kristin Chenoweth hit a new level of #Goals for me when she declared she doesn’t get up before 11am, and doesn’t speak before noon. I have the night owl tendencies to justify the first part, but not the golden, operatic singing voice like Kristin’s to justify the second. So it goes. It’s also been a delight to watch Kristin, the OG Glinda when Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003, be such a visible presence on the premiere trail for the movie adaptation that is currently defying box office gravity. The show is a huge part of her life — hell, she even named her memoir A Little Bit Wicked — and she is still proud of it. Which is why Kristin recently piped up (presumably after 12pm), against a boycott of the movie. Long-time haters One Million Moms have started a petition asking parents not to see Wicked because of its magical and LGBTQ content. Witches and sorcery and gay people, oh my!
Kristin Chenoweth is clapping back at One Million Moms after the organization started a boycott of the Wicked movie.
The conservative group’s latest petition asks parents to pledge to not see Jon M. Chu’s movie musical due to it “pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children.”
“Of course, the musical contains a tremendous amount of witchcraft and sorcery, and that content prompts most parents to avoid taking their children to see Wicked. But the film also shows not-so-discrete crossdressing and men crushing on men, which parents may not expect,” the petition states. “Instead of an uplifting Broadway musical about friendship and family, talents and resources were used to create a dark movie that also pushes wokeness.”
Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical of Wicked in 2003, responded to One Million Moms’ petition, writing in a comment on Instagram, “Everyone knows the ‘one million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. it’s called entertainment. Artistry. I am a Christian woman or originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew out of hate. No no no. I can’t help it : i try to love em anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theater.”
The movie adaptation of the beloved stage musical stars Arianda Grande as Galinda and Cynthis Erivo as Elphaba. Wicked, which tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, has been met with box office success since opening in theaters Nov. 22, scoring the highest opening for a Broadway adaptation.
Bless their hearts, the title of One Million Moms’ petition reads, “Warning: ‘Wicked’ Not Only Includes Witchcraft But Also LGBTQ Content!” Plus the line quoted above about parents naturally opting not to take their kids to see Wicked because of the sorcery! It’s the legitimate fear of witchcraft content that kills me. As for the LGBTQ content in Wicked, which the petition says “blindsided” them, I can see how the themes of a 20-year-old musical based on a 30-year-old novel written by an out and proud author (and family man!) really must have caught them off guard. (Note: previous line to be read with sarcasm.) If you read the entire petition, which I did so you didn’t have to, OMM seem to coalesce their grievance around the idea that the filmmakers are sneaking these “woke” themes (of magic and gay feelings) into a children’s film. To which my response is, who said Wicked was a children’s film? The book is squarely for the young adult audience, and I always thought the musical hit that sweet spot as well? Somewhere between a Disney musical and Spring Awakening is where I see Wicked. If these parents are being “blindsided,” they haven’t done their homework and are probably just assuming that Wicked is just like The Wizard of Oz. Which, incidentally, I’d love to know if they consider to be a wholesome film for children, because it still has plenty of witches and sorcery. Or is it ok to have the dark arts in a movie so long as they’re depicted as BAD with no gray areas?
Anyway, thank you to Kristin the Good Witch, for using all of her 4’11” to stand up for girl power, artistry, and love over hate. Now, who gets to have the fun of telling these small-minded moms that nearly all of the musicals they love come from the genius of gay artists? Also, here’s hoping none of these moms picked up the Wicked Barbies with packaging that linked to an adult website!
It’s not a children’s movie, and it’s like that group has never seen a children’s movie. So many, especially the older ones, are filled with dark and borderline horrific storylines and no one blinked at showing those movies to kids. But a little magic and wishful glances and their pearls are clutched so tightly.
I never thought of this as a kids movie. I haven’t seen the musical but again, didn’t get the impression that’s aimed at kids.
How draining to constantly be looking for things to be outraged by.
1. I don’t actually know much about Wicked in general, so I wouldn’t have known about the LGBTQ content (nor would I GAF). Sometimes movies with themes about good and evil can be scary for little ones, and it’s up to the parents themselves to know how their kids will fare. That’s called parenting, and it’s not the movie studio’s responsibility.
2. These million moms remind me of the idiots who took their kids to see Deadpool, with its R rating and description of “merc with the mouth, “ then complained about how inappropriate it was for kids.
I saw Rocky Horror Picture Show when I was seven and I turned out fine but I can’t believe how ridiculous people are about sheltering their kids. My stepmom never let my younger step siblings, both of whom are adults now, read Harry Potter or see the movies, because it was too scary. I had to work extra hard to censor the subtitles on my face when I learned that.
You tell ‘em Kristen!
Seriously she’s right that extremely conservative Christians avoid certain shows because of the magical content (although here I think it’s anlso about the LGBTQ content) on the theory that it lets in the devil. My grandmother was horrified that I read Harry Potter ((and I was an adult by the time we had the conversation). Which I found hysterical because IF SHE HAD ACTUALLY READ IT she would have seen that it was a savior story that heavily parallels Jesus’ sacrificial death to save humanity. But for some reason Lord of the Rings is a great thing to read?
As a genre musicals aren’t my thing. Ariana Grande gets on my last nerve. I no longer have the attention span for long movies. All of this aside I may now go see Wicked because f’ the million moms.
They don’t like girl power either.
Hasn’t that movie made like a half a billion dollars by now? Or more? Seems like the perpetually outraged are a little late to the game.