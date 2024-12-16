‘Kraven the Hunter’ was a bigger box office bomb than ‘Madame Web,’ huh

Last week, I covered some photos from the premiere of Kraven the Hunter. I was surprised as everyone else that the film was being premiered this month, because this film was supposed to come out nearly two years ago. The release date kept getting pushed back with various excuses, but it was clear that the studio really didn’t believe in it (and yet they spent more than $100 million on the production). Well, long story short, Kraven’s opening weekend did not go well. It’s an even bigger bomb than Madame Web.

Sony’s first R-rated comic book movie Kraven the Hunter bombed in its domestic box office debut this weekend, hunting down only $11 million to come in third behind Thanksgiving blockbusters Moana 2 and Wicked.

Kraven supplanted Madame Web to rank as the worst start ever for a Sony-produced Marvel comic book movie (the studio has rights to the Spider-Man universe), and one of the worst for any pic based on a Marvel character, not adjusted for inflation.

Reviewers ravaged the film, while audiences slapped it with a C CinemaScore. The pic also missed its target overseas, grossing a mere $15 million from 60 markets for a global debut of $26 million.

Kraven, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular antihero, wasn’t cheap, costing $110 million to make instead of an intended $90 million because of pandemic and strike-related delays. Its release date was also pushed several times. Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger and Alessandro Nivola co-star in J.C. Chandor’s action-thriller about the vigilante son of a Russian gangster who has incredible strength.

Kraven is more bad news for Sony following Madame Web as it tries to mine the hundreds of Spider-Man-related characters it has the rights to. Sony insiders have marketed the film as an R-rated action pic akin to such titles as John Wick, versus a comic book movie.

[From THR]

The comparison to Madame Web is so interesting – both Madame Web and Kraven were part of the interconnected Spider-Man universe, both films made by Sony, both films had screwy marketing campaigns, and both films bombed massively at the box office. And yet, Madame Web was seen as the end of woman-led comic-book adaptations. After Kraven bombed, I doubt we’ll see thinkpieces on why white guys shouldn’t be allowed to be the lead in comic book movies. When it’s Kraven the Hunter, it’s all “oh bad luck, we’ll get ‘em next time!” Madame Web was treated like it fundamentally changed how women are viewed by studios. Incidentally, I looked it up – Madame Web ended up breaking $100 million at the global box office. I doubt Kraven will do the same.

15 Responses to “‘Kraven the Hunter’ was a bigger box office bomb than ‘Madame Web,’ huh”

  1. Smart&Messy says:
    December 16, 2024 at 7:10 am

    Her daughters are very beautiful and his blue steel is laughable. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    December 16, 2024 at 7:10 am

    I don’t think Aaron Johnson has the rizz to be leading man material. Hope this means he’ll be out of the mix for the next Bond.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      December 16, 2024 at 7:26 am

      I’ve enjoyed some of his comedic roles. But I agree that he doesn’t scream leading man and someone did him dirty releasing those pics. The styling is awful and the photographer needed to get more out of him.

      Reply
    • Lucía says:
      December 16, 2024 at 8:07 am

      The last time I found him to have any rizz was in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (even if he hates that movie and always acts as if it’s beneath him or something).

      Reply
  3. Pumpkin says:
    December 16, 2024 at 7:11 am

    Yikes. His wife definitely groomed him.

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      December 16, 2024 at 7:28 am

      a quick Google tells me that he was 18 and she was 42 — groomed is a heavy word for a grown adult dating an older grown adult. I’ll go with power imbalance, immaturity etc. but let’s not label her a predator. Yes, I would have the same energy for…well, anyone dating Leo.

      Reply
      • Annie says:
        December 16, 2024 at 7:35 am

        18 is when they went public… she knew him way before that. So yeah, It was grooming.

        Also, what happens between 17 and 18 to suddenly make u a grown adult? Ur still under the age to drink. Brains still not fully formed..

      • Josephine says:
        December 16, 2024 at 7:37 am

        Hmm, maybe do more research. He was 17 and she was in charge. As far as I know, Leo isn’t dating women that he has cast in his movies and whose career he can hold over their heads. And then hides them away and works with them in private.

      • SarahCS says:
        December 16, 2024 at 7:48 am

        And she was his boss. they met when he was working for her on a film.

    • Alwyn says:
      December 16, 2024 at 8:01 am

      Here we go again.

      Reply
  4. Izzy says:
    December 16, 2024 at 7:39 am

    Sony needs to step away from comic book movies and give the rights back to Marvel.

    Reply
  5. Melissa says:
    December 16, 2024 at 7:41 am

    She knew him since he was about 14 because she was a director in a movie he was acting in. They had a child when he was 18 and she was in her 40s which means that she started dating him when he was 17 or 16. She groomed him and trapped him with kids. Mind you her eldest daughter is 7 years younger than him. Stop making excuses for grooming. It’s gross.

    Reply
  6. SarahCS says:
    December 16, 2024 at 7:52 am

    I know nothing about the comics that go behind this but I’ve enjoyed a lot of the superhero movies, particularly the marvel ones (during covid I made the most of us having Disney to watch the films in timeline order). I love the great ones and even enjoyed the moderate offerings. So I’m not overly fussy but between him as the lead and what we heard about the premise of this movie I’m out.

    Reply

