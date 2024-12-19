King Charles hosts the annual pre-Christmas royal lunch without either of his sons

King Charles still doesn’t live in Buckingham Palace. He and Camilla have never “moved in.” They got away with it because BP is still undergoing a costly, decade-long renovation project, which became the perfect excuse for Charles and Camilla to just stay put at Clarence House, which they prefer. In the past two years, it’s always funny to hear reports of “the king has arrived at Buckingham Palace,” or seeing photos of his short “commute” to work at the palace. All of which to say, Charles was driven to Buckingham Palace today, where he’s hosting the Windsors’ annual pre-Christmas lunch.

These are some photos of Charles’s arrival, along with some of the other family members. Charles notably arrived with his private secretary Sir Clive Alderton and not Camilla? Tina Brown claims that Alderton is on the way out as well. It also looks like Prince Edward and Sophie arrived pretty early, which is nice because it feels like we can go months without seeing poor Edward. I assume that the rest of the family will attend, minus Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Prince William, Princess Kate and the Wales children. And obviously, minus the Sussex family too. Wow, a Christmas lunch where both of the monarch’s sons are absent. It’s absolutely what Charles deserves. I’m sure Princess Michael of Kent and her racist blackamoor jewelry will make another appearance. I’ll add more photos of the arrivals if they come in.