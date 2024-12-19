Prince William & Kate are skipping today’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Quelle surprise, the Prince and Princess of Wales are not going to today’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. I figured as much when all of the reporting started this week about the lunch. In 2022 and 2023, King Charles switched up his mother’s long-standing habit of hosting the lunch at Buckingham Palace. Charles hosted it at Windsor Castle, and the lunch was well-attended, although I still believe that William and Kate skipped the lunch in 2022 and 2023. There was no reporting about their absence, probably because most people assumed that since they “live” at Adelaide Cottage, it would have been easy enough for them to slip into the castle. They did not – they were already in Norfolk in 2022 and 2023. That’s where they are right now, and they’re not taking the helicopter back to London for today’s lunch.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will not join the rest of the Royal family for its traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace today. The couple and their three children are already in Norfolk, where they will spend the festive period at their country home, Amner Hall.
The decision not to attend the lunch was made some time ago, according to a Kensington Palace source. The couple are said to be looking forward to spending time with the family as usual at Sandringham over Christmas.
It is thought to be the first time the Waleses have opted not to join the wider family at the annual event, which offers the monarch a chance to gather together those who are not invited to Sandringham.
It comes after Prince Andrew pulled out of the lunch, a highlight in the royal calendar, after becoming embroiled in a scandal over an alleged Chinese spy.
[From The Telegraph]
“It is thought to be the first time the Waleses have opted not to join the wider family at the annual event.” I swear it isn’t the first time. It’s the third time by my count, although it’s possible they also skipped a few lunches when QEII was alive. I’ve believed for years that William and Kate aren’t very popular within the family, and I would honestly imagine that the wider family will probably enjoy the lunch more in the Waleses’ absence. That being said, it’s yet another thing that William refuses to do. When Charles was Prince of Wales, he believed (correctly) that it was his duty and responsibility to always attend these kinds of family events.
Curiouser and curiouser said Alice.
Genuine question: why does that even matter? I can’t believe this makes it into the papers in 🇬🇧! Jesus Christ, such a waste of paper …. I wonder who is the audience of such nonsense
My exact thoughts. How insane that it’s news whether his majesty attend a luncheon. Honestly this should be far beneath the interest of any reasonable adult.
It matters because of what it reveals, namely that there is a rift between Charles and William. It also shows that William is uninterested in putting up appearances which must make the courtiers very nervous. Interesting times ahead for the monarchy lol.
Ordinarily, it’s news when people actually accomplish something. But with W&K, it’s news that they refuse to do anything.
They are not together and the family knows it. They did that cancer free hype video and that family definitely sides eyed the shit out of them for it. But they still want access to them for Willys future reign. That’s why they keep trotting Shrek and his footballer friend to talk shit about Harry and Meghan. Frauds the lot of them.
Perhaps it speaks to the fact that one of the few things William and Harry can agree on these days is disdain for their stepmother? What is their relationship with their stepsiblings? Maybe William isn’t too happy about Camilla’s family descending en masse this year.
Agreed Miranda.
Neither of Charles children like him or his wife.
Out of curiosity, why aren’t the royal reporters acting as if the world stopped spinning on its axis? When the king’s younger son didn’t participate in family events, reams of artivles were written about it.
If this is the first, second, or third time the Wailes are skipping this lunch: Why? KC and W seem not so close: Why? And considering the Andrew scandals sucking up oxygen: Distancing from finacial crimes/ malafide foreign influence?
Yeah where’s the outrage? I remember the press being extremely upset when Harry and Meghan decided to skip Christmas in 2019.
I imagine some of the extended family members reached out to WanK when they heard about her illness. Some of them even trudged along to her embiggening carole service but it seems that neither W nor K can be bothered to show their appreciation by sitting down to lunch with these people. WanK are once again showing how self-absorbed and entitled they are.
I’ve always believed that the rest of the family disliked William and Kate. The press made a big deal about the cousins being at the garden party that he hosted but I believe they were told that they had to be there just like Kate’s Christmas concert.
The only two people who really matter in this are Charles and William, not their wives who will do whatever their husbands say….I think Charles’ requirement to not be upstaged fits William’s requirement not to “work” to a tee, so it’s the perfect arrangement for both
And the press just glosses over this and instead we will get 50 articles about the Sussex photo.
Kate wanted to bang a prince and William wanted to get laid. Now here they are, miserable because they both won’t grow up and let go.