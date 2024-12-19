Mail: How dare the Sussexes allow Prince Archie to wear peasant denim

Yes, the British media is still obsessing over the blurry, low-res photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The photo – which did not show Archie and Lili’s faces – was included in a set of six photos for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card. The British media cannot decide what upsets them the most about the photo, but I tend to believe that the level of nitpicking obsession would not be as high as it is if Prince William and Kate had already released their Christmas card. What’s the hold up?? In any case, the Daily Mail wants everyone to know that the Sussexes are horrible for dressing Prince Archie in jeans (terribly unroyal) and dressing Princess Lili in knee socks (terribly royal!).
From Princes George and Louis to a young Prince Harry and Prince William, young royal boys are often spotted wearing shorts – rather than trousers – when accompanying their parents on official duties. Yet Prince Archie, five, was dressed much more relaxed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card, with the King’s grandson sporting a pair of blue jeans and a green jacket. Likely thanks to his parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, no longer being working royals, and the casual nature of the snap, Archie was dressed in a pair of trousers, rather than shorts.
His cousins, Princes George, now 11, and Louis, six, would often be photographed sporting adorable shorts and knee-high socks when they were younger. Prince Louis, for instance, opted for that ensemble when he attended Sandringham in 2022 for Christmas Day alongside his family members.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine previously, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward explained: ‘It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy. It is shorts until you’re 8 and then “woo, you’re in long trousers”. They suddenly feel very grown up,’ added the royal expert.
Previously, etiquette expert William Hanson told Femail that Kate put her son exclusively in shorts as it’s an aristocratic way to dress. He claimed that shorts on young boys are, in fact, a silent British class marker and trousers are deemed ‘suburban’, which no self-respecting royal would want to be considered. ‘Catherine has to dress her own children and find a balance between royal tradition and heritage and more proletariat customs, such as the “suburban” habit of making young boys wear trousers,’ he explained. ‘Although I don’t really think that the sartorial rule of shorts for young boys would be a new one for Catherine. I would suspect that her own mother and mother’s friends knew this – as more well-heeled middle class mothers do – and dressed their own boys accordingly.’
Yes, they’re trying to make it into yet another class thing, as in Middle-Class Kate is clever and upwardly mobile for dressing her sons like Little Lord Fauntleroy while Meghan is terribly low-class for letting her five-year-old son wear (gasp) jeans. Nevermind that American boys would never wear those posh-British-boy getups. Meanwhile, the Mail makes it sound like Meghan is purposefully copying Princess Charlotte’s style for Lili.
Princess Lilibet appeared to be taking inspiration from her older cousin Princess Charlotte in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new holiday card. The season’s greetings from the Archewell Foundation featured a new photograph of the couple’s rarely-seen children Prince Archie, five, and Lilibet. It made for the first time the public have seen Lilibet in two years, since a photo was last released for her first birthday in 2022.
Now aged three, a very grown-up Lilibet was seen with her mother’s long flowing hair, and also sported a very familiar dress. Though the photo was taken from a distance, Lilibet could be seen lovingly running towards her father Prince Harry, and was wearing a sweet spotted dress in baby blue with white socks.
It’s a style that is beloved by Princess Charlotte, nine, who has often been seen in a very similar take on the patterned dress, with a similar cut. However, it’s not known if the cousins have ever met. In 2018, Charlotte was seen wearing a light-blue dress with a floral pattern and white collar as she visited St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington to visit her baby brother Prince Louis.
You mean to tell me that two girls, thousands of miles apart, both wore patterned dresses? I’m flabbergasted! Honestly, the knee-high socks on Lili surprised me a little bit because I do associate that with how Kate dresses her kids, but it’s also just… how a lot of girls dress. Like, that’s legitimately a popular style for little girls.
Do people forget that Harry is British and he is the father of these children? Maybe he bought the dress for his little girl because he saw those dresses on baby girls while he was living there. The tabloids stay weird as always. Now, imagine what they would to these two precious babies if they stayed in UK and the media had full access to them because “we pay, you pose”.
The British media REALLY doesn’t get American mannerisms at all, it’s so weird. Like no young American boy is wearing that fussy stuff. Are the readers of these British rags truly that gullible?
“His cousins, Princes George, now 11, and Louis, six, would often be photographed sporting adorable shorts and knee-high socks when they were younger.”
I have always felt that the Windsors were trying to infantilize the kids by making them wear clothes that are out of date and harken back to “old times”. Really? They look ridiculous.
Especially in cold weather? Why put a child in shorts when there is snow on the grown?!
Honestly, the idea of little boys wearing long trousers as “suburban” will never not be funny to me. British aristos are just weird. 😆
I wore knee socks with dresses for years and I am American. Here it is fairly common to see girls in knee socks or socks just above the ankle. It is a preference thing not a symbol of class. There are photos with William and Harry in jeans as little boys. In America, you often see little boys in jeans. Jeans are associated with being American. Trying to class American’s is a losing cause.
Those gutter rats over there need to give it up. The family is gone and the mother and father will continue to dress their children as they please.
“her own mother and mother’s friends knew this – as more well-heeled middle class mothers do”
And yet still the dig at the middle class Middleton’s. Kate must always be reminded of her place, even as they use her to try to tear down Meghan.
Guys, I am howling at the use of the word “suburban,” to try and insult the Sussexes children ( and Meghan – Apparently, she and Doria should be huddled together creating and laying out ridiculous little lord Fauntleroy cosplay for Archie so they can impress the tabloids in England!) Harry, of course, has no say in this as Archie’s other parent, just Meg and her mother ( and maybe her mother’s friends, apparently, lmfao). I think that really tells us something about how TOB and his wife operate, not the Sussexes.
Nevermind the fact that I expect Archie is probably choosing his clothes for himself at this point, based on what he likes and what is comfortable for California!
How much do you want to bet that the DM tried to use the word “urban” to describe the Sussex children, but it was a bridge to far, so they settled on “suburban”?
If you visit museums with historic portraits of children, one of the things that you’ll notice is little boys looking like girls: they often have long hair and they wear dresses. Boys switched to more masculine clothing around 5-7 years old, which is similar to when the royal boys switch from shorts to trousers. Having watched royal boys in shorts with bare knees in freezing weather… maybe someone should take a break to think about their traditions?
My daughters want to wear the weirdest craziest things in the name of what they consider fashion, not to mention “makeup”, and at home I just let them. They are now 8 and 10, but it started when they were really little.
They needed to find something to bitch about since Lili wasn’t in jeans being terribly tomboyish.
Weren’t all the Wales in jeans/denim for last year’s Xmas frankenphoto?
I don’t ever recall Charlotte’s high socks.
Yeah, they were in jeans on that true-crime mall photo. They also did jeans photo before that: sitting on a tree. Of course, they did all that after H&M and their children took a photo in jeans when Lili was a baby and the tabloids mock them for wearing jeans as royals.
Ok the Mail has really really lost their minds…
The way that George was made to dress as he did was horrifying to watch. Actually the clothes for all three of the Wales is dreadful. It may be posh because a lot of money was spent but harking back to the days of old is not an attractive look. No wonder those kids always look miserable.
If my 6 year old grandson showed up for first grade wearing shorts and knee socks he’d be laughed out of the room.
Archie wore jeans in the 2021 Christmas card and Lili wore a little frilly dress. As for denim, The Wales all wore denim in the 2022 card and all the kids wore shorts. And for the 2023 card, All the Wales wore jeans, except for Louis and people weren’t sure those were even his legs.
American girls have been wearing these dresses for decades. Children’s store Janie and Jack, any high end department store carry these dresses anytime of the year, at the holidays they’re in velvet.
Designers pay peanuts for the smocking in developing countries and then charge huge bucks, because of “hand Smocking”
No one was wearing high socks before Charlotte, oh I forgot the Catholic School Girls.
Charlotte has never been pictured in long socks. It’s always tights or ankle socks. It’s Windsor boys that wear long socks. Lili as a private citizen growing up in America should feel free to wear whatever she likes.
Ingrid Sewage is trying to push this xenophobic /class BS because Archie and Lili are of royal blood they should dress like other Windsor children. And it’s an attempt to get the Wales children in the conversation. Apparently George, Charlotte and Louis are so oversaturated in the British press even stand alone articles about them don’t get clicks and engagements (and money for the BM).