Prince William & Kate finally released their 2024 Christmas card

This is too funny. We’ve been waiting all week for Prince William and Kate to release their Christmas card. The British outlets have been especially needy about it, and those outlets have been doing the most to analyze and insult the Sussexes’ card. Now it looks like Kate and William couldn’t even make it to the Olan Mills mall studio this year. Instead, they used a screen-grab from that commercial they made over the summer, which they released in September.

Something really funny and weird is going on with this family. They spent multiple days filming that “cancer-free” announcement video in Norfolk, and no one thought to do some costume changes and take some “new photos” which could be endlessly recycled? No one thought to organize a simple photoshoot in Windsor, where they all allegedly live? Will and Kate thought they would reuse a shot from a massively criticized video? Fascinating. Anyway, merry Christmas from the Wales family. It’s also pretty funny that they timed the release to coincide with the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. You know, the lunch they skipped, and their staff briefed reporters about their absence.

Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/pL3t13sTlu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 19, 2024