“Who was the best-dressed person of 2024? It’s gotta be Zendaya” links

Who are your picks for Best Dressed of 2024? Zendaya’s Challengers promo tour had so many good looks, but the awards show fashion this year was kind of blah. [RCFA]
Bhad Bhabie’s relationship is full of drama and now there’s a situation with Alabama Barker? Please don’t make me cover this. [JustJared]
Harris Dickinson has such a jolie-laide quality. [LaineyGossip]
Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearings will be awful. [Jezebel]
Review of September 5. [Pajiba]
Billie Eilish had a lot of “good sex” in 2024. [Buzzfeed]
Mariah Carey autographed Rihanna’s chest. [Socialite Life]
Updates on the new Superman movie. [Hollywood Life]
Who will compete on Celebrity Jeopardy? [Seriously OMG]
These “taxidermy fails” are too funny. [OMG Blog]
Z is always looking top notch, but I just want to mention Pamela Anderson because this woman has transformed. I am fascinated by her level of chic in alot of her looks. I love watching women demonstrate their power.
It’s easy to be the best dressed when you’re 5′-10″, naturally super thin, and have Law Roach on your side.
Exactly my thought. How could you not look great?
That is exactly “Is it fashion or is she just skinny” situation. She always looks great, but I don’t know if someone else with a different body type would look as stylish as her in similar clothes 😭😭
Absolutely the tall and thin body has much to do with it. That said, zendaya and law pay attention to the details in a way that’s next level. And tall and thin does not fully account for the way Z wears the hell out of those clothes. She thinks about the lines and the poses and the overall affect. Agree with everyone about her being tall and thin but she doesn’t just rest on tall and thin privilege if that makes sense. Otherwise anyone tall and thin would be at that level and they’re not.
Zendaya has an unfair advantage in that she looks good in almost everything and her body was built to model clothes. Even more than a lot of the actual top models. She would be a top 5 model if she chose that path.
Zendaya has an unfair advantage like LeBron has an unfair advantage. Being tall and thin doesn’t mean you know how to wear clothes. Zendaya knows how to dress and she does it very well.
Is there a requirement to best dressed? Because folks seemingly trying to take away from Z because she’s tall, think and has a stylist is weird. She still the one on display and lookin like a baddie. And I’ll say her casual street style is stylist as well. She’s just got that thing.
Her Dune 2 promotional fashion run was just phenomenal. Nobody can wear a full metal suit and make it sexy but Zendaya.
I liked her Challengers press as well.
All those tennis-inspired gimmicks, be it dresses, or shoes, or accessories.
Z is one of the few people I love watching, because whatever she’s wearing, it’s always unique.
Her being so gorgeous helps. A lot.
Taxidermy fails gets me every time. Thank you for the tears of laughter.
Zendaya..of course and always looos great. I woild mention a few others…
Coleman Domingo
Ayo has been killing it this year
Cate Blanchett has really branched out this year and def had some misses.
Jeff Goldblum…he always dresses like a crazy old man which I think he is
Michelle Yeoh
Cynthia on the wicked tour has been unreal and almost 100% Louis Vuitton. It is really difficult to nail evil chic elegance and she has…and has stood out next to Ariana’s weird twee looks.
That’s all I can think of without doing a google search