Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes posed together at an Eras-themed party

I don’t think Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were ever “feuding” this fall. When Brittany outed herself as a Donald Trump supporter, I think Taylor was simply a bit more careful about being seen with Brittany, but even then, they still hung out and Taylor was still a supportive girlfriend who spent time with Travis Kelce’s friends and teammates. Now that the election is over, Brittany and Taylor are back to being new-BFFs. To the point where Brittany is one of the few people authorized to post private photos of Taylor. Brittany posted these pics from a recent party with Taylor:
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes joined Taylor Swift for an epic Eras Tour wrap party following the end of the superstar’s record-breaking outing. Brittany posted several photos from the big night on her Instagram Wednesday, including a few pictures with the pop star herself.
Guests went all out for the fun theme, wearing homemade friendship bracelets and dressing up in different album eras — from “Fearless” to “Reputation” and “Lover.”
The 29-year-old wore a sparkling silver fringe mini dress, dazzling boots and a black-and-gray jacket, while her husband, Patrick, rocked a full suit with a black top hat — nearly identical to the one Kelce wore on stage during Swift’s show in London.
The Grammy winner, for her part, continued her “Tortured Poets Department” streak in a beautiful black mini dress from Balmain. The design featured a short flared skirt, a sweetheart neckline and was embroidered with beads, sequins and crystals down the front. Swift, 35, rocked her signature red lip and added more sparkle with drop diamond earrings.
Yeah. It looks like Brittany and Taylor’s friendship is back to regularly scheduled programming. Obviously, people are examining these photos for any hint of an engagement ring for Taylor. She seems to be making a point of playing some games with hiding her ring finger. I think that’s all it is – games and gossip. If Taylor was engaged, she would either remove the ring for photos or she would just announce it.
Photos courtesy of Brittany’s IG.
