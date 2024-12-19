Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes posed together at an Eras-themed party

I don’t think Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were ever “feuding” this fall. When Brittany outed herself as a Donald Trump supporter, I think Taylor was simply a bit more careful about being seen with Brittany, but even then, they still hung out and Taylor was still a supportive girlfriend who spent time with Travis Kelce’s friends and teammates. Now that the election is over, Brittany and Taylor are back to being new-BFFs. To the point where Brittany is one of the few people authorized to post private photos of Taylor. Brittany posted these pics from a recent party with Taylor:

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes joined Taylor Swift for an epic Eras Tour wrap party following the end of the superstar’s record-breaking outing. Brittany posted several photos from the big night on her Instagram Wednesday, including a few pictures with the pop star herself.

Guests went all out for the fun theme, wearing homemade friendship bracelets and dressing up in different album eras — from “Fearless” to “Reputation” and “Lover.”

The 29-year-old wore a sparkling silver fringe mini dress, dazzling boots and a black-and-gray jacket, while her husband, Patrick, rocked a full suit with a black top hat — nearly identical to the one Kelce wore on stage during Swift’s show in London.

The Grammy winner, for her part, continued her “Tortured Poets Department” streak in a beautiful black mini dress from Balmain. The design featured a short flared skirt, a sweetheart neckline and was embroidered with beads, sequins and crystals down the front. Swift, 35, rocked her signature red lip and added more sparkle with drop diamond earrings.

[From Page Six]

Yeah. It looks like Brittany and Taylor’s friendship is back to regularly scheduled programming. Obviously, people are examining these photos for any hint of an engagement ring for Taylor. She seems to be making a point of playing some games with hiding her ring finger. I think that’s all it is – games and gossip. If Taylor was engaged, she would either remove the ring for photos or she would just announce it.

Photos courtesy of Brittany’s IG.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes posed together at an Eras-themed party”

  1. FYI says:
    December 19, 2024 at 9:04 am

    Is it just me or is Brittany Mahomes super-duper thirsty?

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      December 19, 2024 at 9:08 am

      MTE. No, but literally every time I see her in a pic with Swift, she looks overly clingy and try-hard. TBF, Swift looks like she’s not really into it but she’s just gonna power through and get the pics over with.

      Reply
      • Miranda says:
        December 19, 2024 at 9:35 am

        I don’t think I’ve ever seen a “happy” or “affectionate” photo of Taylor and Brittany where Taylor looks sober.

        People can side-eye a lot of Taylor’s relationships or friendships, but I honestly don’t think Brittany even qualifies as that to her.

    • Sue says:
      December 19, 2024 at 9:11 am

      Yes. BM was thirsty and try-hard well before she met Taylor.

      Reply
    • Maddy says:
      December 19, 2024 at 9:23 am

      She’s always been in dire need of some Gatorade…

      Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      December 19, 2024 at 9:27 am

      I definitely get that impression too.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    December 19, 2024 at 9:16 am

    Yes!! It’s like look at me I’m with Taylor Swift!! Not happy Birthday Taylor I’m happy for you.

    Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    December 19, 2024 at 9:28 am

    This is Travis’s world, and Tay wants to be part of it. I guess I don’t really know how much of an ally she’s ever been. It’s sort of absurd really that her endorsement was considered so important. However successful, she’s a pop star. Who mostly sings about being wronged. I don’t anticipate her being part of the resistance.

    Reply
  4. wendy says:
    December 19, 2024 at 9:37 am

    They look like they are in one of those tragic photo booths with paper glasses on sticks and hats hamming it up for a photo strip. Would have liked to see the ‘takes’ on different eras though, the theme sounds like a lot of fun.

    I think BM is struggling with no longer being the most waggiest of WAGs in the Chief stable but she can’t do anything about it but try to stay in the frame.

    Reply
  5. K says:
    December 19, 2024 at 10:30 am

    I think Travis made it clear Patrick was his bestie and team mate and Patrick made it clear that his brass trophy was here to stay. So Taylor is playing nice. I hope. I find it difficult to look at Brittany. She’s like a Five Below version of Barbie. I feel like even expensive fragrances would smell like Jean Nate and Aqua Net on her.

    Reply
  6. Youmustbejoking says:
    December 19, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Is she ever sober?

    Reply
    • Kateeee says:
      December 19, 2024 at 11:20 am

      MTE. Maybe the difference is just that she is everywhere so I can’t help but see her every social moment. She seems to always have a drink in her hand and a glazed eye. But as she is a billion dollar property, I’m sure it’s well in hand…?

      Also this is peak sorority posing. Frenemies forever!

      Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      December 19, 2024 at 11:22 am

      I am skeptical AF about Tay, but we’ve watched her tour for two years while releasing new albums. She is high functioning at a level most people aren’t capable of. The fact that she drinks on her free time doesn’t seem problematic to me.

      Reply
  7. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 19, 2024 at 10:39 am

    Lol…Brittney trying to figure a way to climb into Taylor’s a$$. Thirsty ass the desert.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment