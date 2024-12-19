Kieran Culkin: Astrology ‘doesn’t matter, there’s no such thing as signs’

I’ve watched Kieran Culkin’s appearances on actors’ round-table discussions and actors-on-actors one-on-ones before this. He’s actually a “good guest” in that he always makes news and he’s popular with other actors. Personally, I loved his one-on-one with Claire Danes last year, they had so much chemistry and he listened to her intensely (it was sexy). This year, Variety paired Kieran with Colman Domingo for the Actors on Actors series. Both men are likely to be Oscar-nominated next year – Colman for Sing Sing, Kieran for A Real Pain. While the conversation was mostly funny and charming, I feel like Kieran came across as sort of disrespectful to Colman at times, talking over Colman and even sort of making fun of Colman a couple of times. They got into it early in the conversation when they talked about astrology.

Colman Domingo and Kieran Culkin had a hilarious chat about the relevance of horoscopes during their first Actors on Actors sit-down. Early in the conversation, the Emmy winners were discussing age. After Culkin revealed that he was 42, Domingo inquired about his zodiac sign (it’s Libra). “Because it doesn’t matter; there’s no such thing as signs,” Culkin told The Madness star. “You believe in this hocus pocus stuff?” “You just called me out for being a Sagittarius,” Domingo replied, and the Succession star said it’s a “funny word.” “If I said ‘Aries,’ it’s just not going to hit the same,” Culkin said. Domingo was jokingly offended by Culkin when he said “nobody likes” Sagittarians, then brought up the late Anna Nicole Smith, who was of the same star sign. “She wasn’t,” Culkin said. “She was a person who had a birthday.” When Culkin guessed whether Domingo reads strangers’ signs on a serious level, the Euphoria actor denied it but said that astrology is “specific when it comes to attributes.”

While it’s all “friendly banter,” I do think Kieran takes his “fast-talking wise-ass” persona too far. He wasn’t trying to offend Colman, but jeez. Colman is right that signs are specific when it comes to attributes. While there are some aspects of astrology which are bullsh-t, there are other aspects which are very real. I’m also surprised Colman didn’t mention his Sagittarius sister, Taylor Swift. Anyway, now people are debating astrology just because Kieran and Colman were talking about their ages. There was another moment when Colman revealed his age and that he’s Black, so obviously he moisturizes.