Angelina Jolie: ‘Sensitive people feel a lot, and they worry a lot. They also create a lot.’

Angelina Jolie covers the LA Times’ Envelope Magazine (their in-house entertainment mag), all to promote Pablo Larrain’s Maria. The Maria team was included in the profile, and they adore Jolie and she loves them right back. There’s not a lot of new information here – Jolie has given herself talking points and she’s been good at adhering to them – but I just love how much she’s been hustling this fall and winter. She’s already gotten a Critics Choice and Golden Globe nomination, and she’s picked up several special recognition awards at the Gotham Awards and various film festivals. Some highlights:

Whether she harbors any desires to perform opera on stage: “My God,” she answers, as if she’d been asked to sample a cup of sour milk. “That would be my nightmare. That would be terrifying.”

Her kinship with Maria Callas: “We’re both very emotional women who probably are seen as quite strong but are quite vulnerable, emotional artists who are alone a lot.”

A big swing: “I admire people that take a big swing, even if they fall. When I see people who are careful — too careful — I’m more uncomfortable for them.” But “if I see somebody being emotionally brave or creatively brave, I root for them. I don’t judge them.”

Callas’ line, “I took liberties all my life, and the world took liberties with me.” Did the actor, herself a constant target of media scrutiny and speculation, feel any connection to Callas in that way? Jolie simply turns the question back at me: “I think journalists of the world watch this film a little differently. When they see the film, they’re very conscious of maybe how their work affected both of us.”

Jolie does not share Callas’ professional angst as an aging woman: “My motherhood is the only thing that I couldn’t live without. Truly, you could take everything else. I’d be fine.”

She loves telling stories with “slightly broken” and “sensitive” people. “I’ve been one my whole life. Sensitive people feel a lot, and they worry a lot. They also create a lot, and they connect in beautiful ways. One of the most beautiful things about being on a film set is you’re with hundreds of others. You’ve all found each other. You’re all sensitive, you’re all creative, and you’re all a little — you know, unusual. And not necessarily the most stable.”