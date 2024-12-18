“Mikey Madison declined the use of an intimacy coordinator on ‘Anora'” links
Mikey Madison declined the offer of an intimacy coordinator on Anora, which is really bonkers if you’ve seen the movie. [Just Jared]
Keanu Reeves has some comedies coming out next year! [LaineyGossip]
Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl tour continues (now with t-shirts). [Go Fug Yourself]
Bill Skarsgard in a puffer jacket! [Socialite Life]
I watched most of this VF video with Hugh Grant & Nicholas Hoult and they are both so charming and weird/lovely. It’s a rizz-off. [Pajiba]
Harris Dickinson & Drew Starkey on Variety’s Actors on Actors. [OMG Blog]
I love & support Elle Fanning’s fashion choices. [RCFA]
Will you guys try Taco Bell’s chicken nuggets? [Seriously OMG]
A Love During Lockup woman stabbed her husband. [Starcasm]
Happy birthday, Billie Eilish! [Hollywood Life]
A Jewish woman tried to navigate her boyfriend’s Greek Orthodox family. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Lucía says:
    December 18, 2024 at 11:04 am

    I know Hugh doesn’t seem to like a lot of people, but he definitely has a soft spot for Nick. It was lovely to see them together again.

  2. lanne says:
    December 18, 2024 at 11:10 am

    Hello, Celebitchy friends! I’m so excited to report that my adoption of my little boy became official yesterday! I began fostering him when he was 6 weeks old and now, 2 years later, he’s officially and legally my son. I’m so excited to be able to finally plan for the future and know that I am truly his “forever home.”

  3. Libra says:
    December 18, 2024 at 11:14 am

    Nothing on Justin Timberlake and his wardrobe malfunction?

  4. Lightpurple says:
    December 18, 2024 at 11:24 am

    I saw Anora last night; I wanted an intimacy coordinator in the theater. Yikes!

    • Lala11_7 says:
      December 18, 2024 at 12:39 pm

      @LightPurple….I…HOLLERED READING THAT🤪😁🤣

      “Anora” gives me the vibe of so many “Fine Art/Independent Films” I saw back in the day whose makers weren’t trying to curry favor with the MPAA…so they had you sitting in those small theaters watching hard-core stuff 😱 with MAGNIFICENT scripts/actors/directing…it was….A LOT🤣 and I ❤️ & miss it!

  5. sevenblue says:
    December 18, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    I have read someone likening the intimacy coordinators to fighting coordinators on action movies. Now, imagine actors/directors saying they didn’t need to use fighting coordinators because they trust their coworkers, they want it to be more authentic. I don’t even see the fault in the actors, it is the director / producer who has the power. I don’t think, a new actress can push back against a director who doesn’t see the need for it. Considering the theme of the movie Anora, all I got from that, the director wanted to do whatever he wants and didn’t want to share control with anybody else.

    • Nic919 says:
      December 18, 2024 at 12:56 pm

      It screams woman who is pretending to be cool with the boys so she doesn’t get blackballed from the industry.

      This actress is also basically unknown so the power difference with the director is huge. If someone like Nicole Kidman said she didn’t want one, I might buy that as a decision made with some level of power on the project.

      • sevenblue says:
        December 18, 2024 at 1:28 pm

        Definitely. And someone like Nicole Kidman may share these scenes with an unknown actor, who would feel uncomfortable about what to do, not to offend the powerful actress. So, I love the actors who praised the intimacy coordinators, because they also worry in those scenes, they wouldn’t want to come off as a creep at the end of the day.

      • AC says:
        December 18, 2024 at 10:03 pm

        Mikey is actually an up and coming gen z actress. She’s very talented and my prediction you’ll get to see her more in the next few years. Shes young and The director should have had an intimacy coordinator there, even on standby. If she and the other cast member feels comfortable fine, but at least have that option .

  6. Constance says:
    December 18, 2024 at 12:12 pm

    I love Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning so much. Both were perfect in The Great and should have won all the prizes.

  7. Aidee Kay says:
    December 18, 2024 at 12:24 pm

    Anora was good! But it definitely needed an intimacy coordinator. I read that the director and his wife (who was a producer on the film) would model the positions and movements that they wanted the actors to do, and that the lead actress thought that was a fine process for understanding how to get through the sex scenes. But that doesn’t sound…super profesh.

  8. NJGR says:
    December 18, 2024 at 1:41 pm

    Elle Fanning looks fabulous in that suit!

  9. laurie says:
    December 18, 2024 at 3:54 pm

    LOVE Nicole’s suit!

  10. Sarah says:
    December 18, 2024 at 6:20 pm

    Congratulations on making it legal! I love Elle’s suit, but don’t like the tie or shoes. There is usually something off with her outfits. This is still one of the better ones.

