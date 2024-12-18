“Mikey Madison declined the use of an intimacy coordinator on ‘Anora'” links

Mikey Madison declined the offer of an intimacy coordinator on Anora, which is really bonkers if you’ve seen the movie. [Just Jared]
Mikey Madison reveals why she decided not to have an intimacy coordinator while shooting #Anora. #ActorsOnActors https://t.co/0VAXCVmN3R pic.twitter.com/Bi3Z9JQq12
I know Hugh doesn’t seem to like a lot of people, but he definitely has a soft spot for Nick. It was lovely to see them together again.
Hello, Celebitchy friends! I’m so excited to report that my adoption of my little boy became official yesterday! I began fostering him when he was 6 weeks old and now, 2 years later, he’s officially and legally my son. I’m so excited to be able to finally plan for the future and know that I am truly his “forever home.”
Congratulations new Mom!!
Mazel tov Ianne! So very happy for you and your little one! ❤️
Congrats !!!
Congratulations!!! 🙂
Congratulations, that’s wonderful news.
Congratulations to you! You and your little guy are lucky to have each other. Many blessings to you 🥳💕
Thank you for sharing this wonderful, joyful news. Congratulations on your family’s legal status matching what’s in your hearts
Congratulations lanne!🎉 What joyful news💕. Best holiday wishes to you and your son❤️
@lanne, what a happy news! Congratulations to you and your baby boy!
Congrats on becoming a mom, and all the best for you and your son.
🍼💐🎁
As you had shared something about being in the middle of the adoption process some time ago, I wondered whether you were successful, or if I had missed anything.
Great news!
YAY!!! I am so happy for you!! I have the biggest smile on my face for someone I’ve never met, lol. Congratulations Mom!
And just in time for the holidays!
Thank you 🙏🏾 for sharing this WONDERFUL BLESSING❣️⭐️❣️ The PERFECT Holiday 🎁 💝
What wonderful news – Congratulations!!
Congratulations! How very wonderful!!
Wonderful wonderful news! Congrats to you!
Lanne, Awesome news❣️ Congratulations on officially becoming a family with your son and child of your heart💝
This made my day!!! congrats to you!
Great holiday gift! 🎅🏼 Congratulations!!!
Congratulations! 🎉 How exciting! 💗
@Lanne – how exciting! Congratulations. So happy for you both.
Lanne congrats! Hero!
Mazel tov, Lanne!
One of my friends adopted a young boy after years of trying to conceive and it was the best thing that happened to her and her husband.
Wishing you all the best on this new journey.
Congrats to you both!!! And thank you for sharing your lovely news with us.
@lanne, Congratulations! That’s such a lovely Christmas gift.
Merry everything and happy always!
Nothing on Justin Timberlake and his wardrobe malfunction?
I saw Anora last night; I wanted an intimacy coordinator in the theater. Yikes!
@LightPurple….I…HOLLERED READING THAT🤪😁🤣
“Anora” gives me the vibe of so many “Fine Art/Independent Films” I saw back in the day whose makers weren’t trying to curry favor with the MPAA…so they had you sitting in those small theaters watching hard-core stuff 😱 with MAGNIFICENT scripts/actors/directing…it was….A LOT🤣 and I ❤️ & miss it!
I have read someone likening the intimacy coordinators to fighting coordinators on action movies. Now, imagine actors/directors saying they didn’t need to use fighting coordinators because they trust their coworkers, they want it to be more authentic. I don’t even see the fault in the actors, it is the director / producer who has the power. I don’t think, a new actress can push back against a director who doesn’t see the need for it. Considering the theme of the movie Anora, all I got from that, the director wanted to do whatever he wants and didn’t want to share control with anybody else.
It screams woman who is pretending to be cool with the boys so she doesn’t get blackballed from the industry.
This actress is also basically unknown so the power difference with the director is huge. If someone like Nicole Kidman said she didn’t want one, I might buy that as a decision made with some level of power on the project.
Definitely. And someone like Nicole Kidman may share these scenes with an unknown actor, who would feel uncomfortable about what to do, not to offend the powerful actress. So, I love the actors who praised the intimacy coordinators, because they also worry in those scenes, they wouldn’t want to come off as a creep at the end of the day.
Mikey is actually an up and coming gen z actress. She’s very talented and my prediction you’ll get to see her more in the next few years. Shes young and The director should have had an intimacy coordinator there, even on standby. If she and the other cast member feels comfortable fine, but at least have that option .
I love Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning so much. Both were perfect in The Great and should have won all the prizes.
Anora was good! But it definitely needed an intimacy coordinator. I read that the director and his wife (who was a producer on the film) would model the positions and movements that they wanted the actors to do, and that the lead actress thought that was a fine process for understanding how to get through the sex scenes. But that doesn’t sound…super profesh.
Elle Fanning looks fabulous in that suit!
LOVE Nicole’s suit!
Congratulations on making it legal! I love Elle’s suit, but don’t like the tie or shoes. There is usually something off with her outfits. This is still one of the better ones.