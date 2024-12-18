“Mikey Madison declined the use of an intimacy coordinator on ‘Anora'” links

Mikey Madison declined the offer of an intimacy coordinator on Anora, which is really bonkers if you’ve seen the movie. [Just Jared]

Keanu Reeves has some comedies coming out next year! [LaineyGossip]

Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl tour continues (now with t-shirts). [Go Fug Yourself]

Bill Skarsgard in a puffer jacket! [Socialite Life]

I watched most of this VF video with Hugh Grant & Nicholas Hoult and they are both so charming and weird/lovely. It’s a rizz-off. [Pajiba]

Harris Dickinson & Drew Starkey on Variety’s Actors on Actors. [OMG Blog]

I love & support Elle Fanning’s fashion choices. [RCFA]

Will you guys try Taco Bell’s chicken nuggets? [Seriously OMG]

A Love During Lockup woman stabbed her husband. [Starcasm]

Happy birthday, Billie Eilish! [Hollywood Life]

A Jewish woman tried to navigate her boyfriend’s Greek Orthodox family. [Buzzfeed]

Mikey Madison reveals why she decided not to have an intimacy coordinator while shooting #Anora. #ActorsOnActors https://t.co/0VAXCVmN3R pic.twitter.com/Bi3Z9JQq12 — Variety (@Variety) December 17, 2024