Mail: The Sussexes better send photos of their children to King Charles!

In March, Kensington Palace published a “Mother’s Day photo” of the Princess of Wales and her three kids. The photo was obviously manipulated, a frankenphoto pieced together from at least two separate pics, and edited in the most ham-fisted way. Over the course of Oscar Night, the outrage brewed over as several photo agencies issued kill orders on the Mother’s Day pic. It was one of the biggest debacles of the year, and the Wales-fans have been desperately trying to push the scandal onto other people, mostly Prince Harry and Meghan. They tried claiming that Misan Harriman manipulated his photos of Harry and Meghan. Harriman whipped out his original pics to show that he only changed a color photo to black-and-white.
Well, now that the Sussexes have released their Christmas card, those same Wales-fans are trying desperately to claim that the small, blurry photo of Archie, Lili and the dogs is somehow manipulated or edited. Nevermind that the Christmas card is nowhere near the same kind of thing as Kensington Palace releasing a heavily manipulated frankenphoto AS PROOF OF LIFE FOR A MISSING PRINCESS. The dregs of the internet were called upon to provide conspiracies, and the Daily Mail obviously published as many as they could. Perhaps the Mail knew they were playing with fire, because they describe the conspiracies in their headline as “baseless” and they even noted in their story: “One leading Photoshop expert told MailOnline today that it looked genuine, although the size and resolution of the picture makes it hard to know with complete certainty.” That’s all I’m going to cover about that mess. But I did enjoy this Mail column, written by Amanda Platell, about how the Christmas card is bad because something something California!
How utterly adorable is Harry and Meghan’s ‘Happy Holidays’ greeting card? The devoted parents’ arms are outstretched towards their joyful children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, while their three dogs frolic around them.
It was a rare sighting indeed of the Sussex family. Even so, due to their concerns about privacy, we don’t see the faces of their children.
The card – which offers recipients ‘a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year’ from the couple’s private office, the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions – reveals only the backs of Archie and Lilibet’s heads. But how lovely that both seem to have inherited their dad’s striking ginger hair.
Let’s just hope the personal Christmas cards they send to the children’s grandfather, King Charles – who has privately revealed he longs to meet them – actually shows their faces.
This intimate picture only reminds us of the terrible chasm that now exists between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, who will be celebrating Christmas oceans apart. It does nothing to disguise the fact that 2024 has been the Sussexes’s annus horribilis – the year in which the world rumbled Meghan.
The rest of the piece is just the latest drivel about how everyone in America hates Meghan and why did she even bother marrying Prince Harry, they should get a divorce, blah blah blah. I just found it funny that a Mail columnist was like “oh, a Sussex Christmas card, they better send photos of the ginger children to KING CHARLES!” The same King Charles who has made zero effort to see his Sussex grandchildren in over two and a half years? The same Charles who evicted his grandchildren from their home in the UK? The same Charles who won’t even extend invitations to the Sussexes for any holiday? This is supposed to be a guilt trip – how dare Harry and Meghan keep the children away! No one can admit that Charles is a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather who doesn’t want to know his grandkids.
But Charles “isn’t close enough to” Harry to get photos of his children.
I was about to write same 🤣🤣
😂😂😂
Yup. Not close enough for a holiday invite, not close enough for a personal Christmas card that you or your lackeys or your erstwhile firstborn can send to the British rags so fast it will make heads spin, right Chuck?
LOL! It’s funny and true
Excellent thought, ROFL
LMAO!
Amanda Platell is as bad as Jeremy Clarkson with her attacks on Meghan. I’m sure she’ll write her own sh*t throwing column any day now.
BP and KP would leak that card to the rota in a heartbeat.
That is exactly why the british press is saying they must send it. If the queen was still alive i have no doubt she would have received a personal Christmas card. But Charles has made 0 effort to see his grandkids and william even less to see his niece and nephew. Those kids don’t know those people so why should charles and william see their faces?
William, who infamously said he already had a nephew (via Pippa Middleton) when Archie was born, should never ever receive a photo of the cute little gingers. Who was one of the leakers when Harry was in Afghanistan, who had Jason Knauf leak the whole Sussexit story, Vancouver Island included, and let JK cooperate with the Fail against Meghan.
I’m sure he’s been incandescent with rage-hating ever since this card came out.
Horribly dismissive of Archie by William, and he claims they aren’t racist.
The same Charles who told Harry to write down his plans for stepping back from working royal then leaked it to the tabloids…
Correction Kaiser , if I may , he doesn’t want to know his grand children with black blood in them . The other all white 3 he is happy to pretend he gives a shit about .Also , I think a picture of Archie and lili back is the perfect picture for chucky and the rest of the left behinds. As you pointed out , if he gave a f , he would not need a christmas card, he would know what they looked like on a daily basis because he would have been a great grandfather who checked in on them daily and let them keep their home they paid for and let them come over to visit whenever they wanted with full security but since he doesn’t care, the backs of those two beautiful children is all he deserves
I don’t know why I’m stewing about the Fail’s blatant Meghan erasure in talking about how ” wonderful it is that both seem to have inherited their dad’s striking ginger hair!” Like, it takes two parents with red hair genes to get a ginger, love!
I’m am getting tired of people saying the Spencer’s red hair, when Toxic Tom was a redhead along with Jr.
And TT is also tall.
I noticed Doria has freckles also, so there is some redhead ancestor on her side Also.
Nice one.
The BM is saying 2024 was a horrible year for Meghan, who am I to believe?
Meghan said she is entering her ERA of JOY, I mean it’s her life, she should know,
as appose to known liars that have no access.
I mean i am not close and personal with her but from outside this year seemed amazing for her. It’s always opposite day with the brits so
So King Charles “longs to meet” Harry’s children? What effort did he make when the Sussexes were in London for the Jubilee, never mind when they’re in California? If he was a decent man, Charles wouldn’t have evict them from Frogmore and he would have done the bare minimum to make it easy for them to visit England.
Charles can go on distant retreats but can’t travel to longed for grandchildren
California is halfway to Australia.
My parents, my sister, brother, niece, mil, bil and various friends all flew across the country to meet my son. If Charles gave a damn he could visit. Don’t they have a plane? No one would bitch if they used a private plane to see the grandkids. How many trips could have been funded with his stupid Coronation wagon.
This! There are weeks at a time when he’s away from public view and could easily take a very comfortable private jet to California to visit his son, DIL and grandchildren. Longing to meet them my ass. And the fact that he *had to go to California to see them is his own damn fault.
They only want Harry and Meghan to send a card to Charles because they know the card would be leaked to the press by someone in the Palace.
Oh and comment about Charles not displaying the photos
@Tessa that is 100% what they want it for. They want to be able to say that he got the card but refused to display it like they used to make a point about the Queen’s displays even when Archie was just a baby. Disgusting people.
Lol, “the year the world rumbled Meghan” she says, as the card shows Colombia and Nigeria loving Meghan.
The delusion.
Rumbled her for what? She hasn’t committed any crimes. The only Meghan story I can recall from this year is the Hollywood Reporter story about her being a bully. That was only covered by tabloids (and a couple of right wing publications in the UK) as far as I’m aware. I don’t feel that the story had massive worldwide impact as it was all based on anonymous sources with no real accusations just name calling. Even in the UK the story died down pretty quickly because there were no on the record statements from real people. I feel only the trolls and tabloids are still talking about this. I don’t think it changed anyone’s opinion of Meghan, who seems to be absolutely fine.
Maybe Amanda wants the derangers to flatter her.
“2024 has been the Sussexes’s annus horribilis – the year in which the world rumbled Meghan.”
Amanda must have been sleeping. The horrid year 2024 belongs to Kate and William.
Another deranger type comment when she says she speaks for the world
Yes I was really surprised to read that line, Meghan seems to have had a very good year apart from the fuss about the name ARO.
Harry and Meghan had a great year by my standards – three successful international trips (is that right? Was nigeria this year or last year?), Harry getting the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award, a winter Invictus coming up in the new year, Polo premiered, they were involved in their community, I mean….I can’t even list all the things they did over the past year. I’m trying and I know I’m forgetting a ton so I’m just going to stop, LOL.
The annus horriblis was for the Waleses.
If charles wants to meet them, he can jump on a plane and go see them. Or, you know, provide security for them and a home for them to stay in on secured property…..oh wait……
as for the nonsense about the picture – they’re all just being deliberately obtuse at this point. I have no idea if that picture was altered in any way, but if the photographer did adjust the light or something it is not the same thing as cobbling together a picture for “proof of life” from multiple other photos.
That’s something that the British press and the derangers just deliberately misunderstand. the kill notice wasn’t issued because Kate’s face had some face-tuning or whatever (is that app still a thing?) it was issued because the picture could not be verified and was not what it said it was – a picture of Kate with her children.
Harry gave out the Walter Peyton award. He got the Pat Tillman award.
I knew someone was going to correct me for something I said 🤣
Was Meghan speaking at SXSW with Brooke Shields and Katie Couric also this year? Was Harry’s Legends of Aviatipn Award this year as well? It felt like the Sussexes weren’t in the news as much this year (outside of the 3 joint tours and Harry’s tour) but they also did a lot this year that was well publicized now that I think about it more.
Exactly. So, whatever nebulous and unnamed thing Meghan has or hasn’t done is worse than Charles and Kate both getting cancer? Worse than Kate’s Cancer Clown Car? Worse than having the King with one foot in the grave and the Future Queen out of commission for what looks like forever? Worse than Andrew peeing on the carpet yet again?
Nigeria was this year because it was right after the bench video, and the BM acted like they were horrible for not spending their entire trip talking about Kate. And I feel like they say that every single year, I mentioned this a few weeks ago but at this time of year someone always write an article about how something that occurred that year was the worst thing ever, and is evidence that they must apologize and immediately come back. In 2021 it was the Oprah interview, in 2022 it was the docu series, in 2023 it was Spotify and Spare, and South Park, and this year it’s Pat Tillman, ARO, and next year it will be Netflix. 6 years from now it’ll be because it’s time for Archie to go to Eton and they’ve been away long enough.
Do they really that the world cares about the Pat Tillman Award fake controversy, ARO trademarked etc…I feel these things are barely blips on most people’s radars? I also think most Americans are either neutral or like Meghan. Sure there are haters among the rabid tabloid readers and MAGA crowd but I’m pretty sure she hasn’t done anything to offend the majority of Americans. There is generally a lot of pushback to hateful comments about her on more neutral sites (not Twitter which is a lost cause).
Who is she kidding Charles could have seen those children any time if he had not evicted them . He is such a phony. And I am waiting for a story about tom markle wanting to see the
If I were H&M, I would not trust Charles with a picture of the kids. He would leave it somewhere, like in a frame on his desk, that someone from the press would be able to photograph it and spread it. I agree with the person above that said if Charles wants to see them he can see them in person.
And what is this fiction about the Sussexes having an ‘annus horribilis? There they go projecting the Wales’ woes onto H&M again…….To me (and other sane people in the world) it appears that H&M had a pretty great year……
The derangers want imo for Charles to not display any photographs of the sussexes
And Andrew got caught out but Amanda keeps quiet about his so called bad yesr
King Charles, a cancer patient, is capable of traveling to Oceania and Australia for his job. He’s planning on going to India, as well. Potentially Italy (is this definite?). The incoming presidential disaster is in thrall with British royalty. California has great weather, spas, and accommodation for VIPs. He has the ability to take far more time off than the average person. And yet…. supposedly this man longs for his lost family in private and has done absolutely, completely, and distinctly nothing to facilitate a reunion? Eff off.
This witch is crying because they can’t make money off the Sussex kids because BOTH rotten grandfathers have no access to them and they can’t get photos of them to pass/sell to the BM. The BM is also mad some US outlets had the card sent to them directly. US media doesn’t trash the Susexes everyday and it certainly doesn’t give the Markle losers a platform. That’s how the American press gets interviews with Sussexes, bit the BM is too stupid to figure it out.
Well now, that seems awfully unfair to witches.
Didn’t they tell us that 2023 was the worst year ever for H&M and after South Park and the end of the Spotify deal and everything was over for them? Here we are at the end of 2024 and the world has not ended for them. Harry is invited to be interviewed by the New York Times Dealbook and Meghan is hanging out with Oprah and Tyler Perry. The Sussexes have also had many international trips and according to the latest polling it’s Andrew and Camilla who are very unpopular in the US not Meghan.
Seemed like a joyful year from what I can tell. It’s disturbing how Platell and others want to claim suffering for Meghan. Like they want her to be seen as suffering some sort of penance or something. Even if they have to make it up in the columns when there’s is heaps of evidence to the contrary.
The good thing is they haven’t got any actual evidence to back up what they are saying. Every time we see Meghan out and about or in photos she appears to be brimming with joy. So the message isn’t landing, except with deranged trolls.
It is creepy scary how Meghan is constantly derided.
No worries, Charles has no time (or love) for his American grandchildren. He doesn’t care about a Sussex family photo. He’s spending Christmas and the holidays with his horse wife’s children and grandchildren this year – in a publicly show, already widely advertised by Camilla’s son – for the first time.
Camilla has managed to devide and eliminate many of the blood royals and their families from the family gatherings, so that she can fill the void with her own; no Yorks parent, kids and grandkids; no Sussexes (for 5 years already), and maybe some of the old guard will stay away too. The Waleses attendance is reportedly limited to the church visit and walkabout.
So from now on it’s the Parker Bowls show. Next we will hear what titles each of them have received from Charles, and on what royal grounds or in which Crown Estate property they now live.
Then the finall prize follows … more (titled) Parker Bowls family members on the balcony.
Tom PB keeps on talking about how “close” he is to stepfather. I hope this really bothers William. Serves him right for driving out his brother and family
It is opposite day everyday in salty island. W&K had a terrible year with getting caught photoshopping official photos, conspiracies about Kate, Will. Even Will said it was one of the hardest times for him. So, they need to project all that negativity to H&M. From what is public, H&M had an amazing year, lots of international visits, speaking engagements for them both, Harry getting awards for his work.
Harry and Meghan left 5 years ago and are providing their kids a 1% lifestyle without exploiting their kids the way Keener and Willy exploit their own kids. The Wails children look miserable in public, especially around their mother. (This could be because workshy narcissist Willy is an absent parent and the kids are excited to see him and that is reflected in pics and/or Keener the racist snob isn’t the hands on stay at-home mommy she claims to be to avoid work). Willy must seethe that Harry married a good woman and is able to keep his kids completely away from the media that terrorized the brothers during their youth. Lort. The rota is going broke during era that would be The Crown Seasons 7 and 8. Is the public really going to buy this drivel for the next 40 years?
If I were them, I’d send Charles and the royal rota a card with a picture of the dogs, signed with a pawprint and a note that a female dog had been spayed in their name. But I’m petty like that.
What a fabulous idea! I love it!