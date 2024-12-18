Mail: The Sussexes have a ‘second, private’ Xmas card which may include the kids’ faces!

There have been many moments in the past five years which I know will be “controversial” within the British media. Like, you can set your watch to it – Prince Harry and Meghan will confirm something or do something or say something, and we all brace ourselves for the howling tantrum from the Mail, Mirror, Sun and Telegraph. But can I just say? There are so many moments where the tantrum actually surprises me and amuses me. For example, I was not expecting the weeks-long “controversy” over Meghan wearing a red dress to a children’s hospital gala. And while I knew that the Sussexes’ Christmas card would make news, I did not expect the Mail to turn into Deranger Forensic Files. Anyway, as everyone can read on the card, it says “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” As in, this is the Christmas card from their office, which they’ve sent to their business associates and which they’re happy to release publicly. This has shocked the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused a storm with the release of their ‘holiday’ card this week – but it appears the couple have a second, private card too. The season’s greetings from the Archewell Foundation featured a photograph of the couple’s rarely seen children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, for the first time in years. It also showcased the highlights of the Sussexes’ year, including pictures from their four-day visit to Colombia in August. Despite the intimate pictures, the card struck a formal tone, simply reading: ‘On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy Holiday Season and a Happy New Year.’ This is because the card is only intended for professional use, and the Sussexes in fact have a second, private card which they have sent only to close friends and family, and members of their inner circle, according to People Magazine. The card will not be shared publicly, but will likely share more sweet insights into family life – more similar to the personal cards Meghan and Harry shared in previous years. Despite stepping down as working royals in 2020, the couple have continued the tradition of releasing a Christmas card each year. This year’s version confirmed Harry and Meghan’s desire to keep their children out of the spotlight, with both Archie and Lili facing away from the camera at a distance.

[From The Daily Mail]

Imagine being this upset that the Sussexes have a second, private card they send to close friends and family. And can I just say? I actually doubt that Harry and Meghan’s second card is some kind of family photo with Lili and Archie’s faces. I just don’t see H&M sending out anything like that, even to the people they care about the most. It’s not a matter of trust, but all it takes is one card accidentally falling into the wrong hands, and suddenly the Mail or the Sun has paid seven-figures for the exclusive, you know? This Mail piece is actually a bounty on the card. Which is why their second card is probably just some artsy pic of a Christmas tree.