Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie is ‘stalling’ their divorce so he won’t marry Ines de Ramon

In 2019, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was bifurcated, meaning that they became legally single/divorced while the divorce negotiations were ongoing with regards to the settlement and child custody. It’s been over five years since the divorce was bifurcated, and they still have not come to any kind of financial settlement or custodial arrangement. While Team Pitt has always been eager to blame this eight-year divorce drama on Angelina, I think there’s more nuance to the situation. While Angelina is, by all appearances, dragging her feet on custodial issues (likely trying to slow-walk proceedings until Knox and Vivienne are 18 years old), I think Pitt has been dragging his feet on the financial situation this whole time. He’s the one who sued her the moment she took her equity out of Chateau Miraval (which Pitt was mismanaging). Angelina had to drag him to court to get child support. He’s spent the past four years bizarrely liquidating his assets, selling Plan B and a sh-tload of real estate. But to hear “sources close to Brad Pitt” describe the situation, Angelina is desperately clinging to the remnants of the marriage because she wants to stop Brad from marrying Ines de Ramon. Lmao.

Brad Pitt believes Angelina Jolie is ‘stalling’ on their divorce being finalized to stop his hopes of a third marriage, according to sources who claim that the actress is using the situation as ‘another tactic’ to control her ex-husband. ‘Brangelina’ became a couple in 2006 and tied the knot in 2014 before their shock split in 2016, which triggered a bitter feud in the courts over child custody and their property. Brad, 60, has since moved on with 31-year-old jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, who has become his live-in girlfriend as their romance continues to flourish. Now insiders have revealed that the Fight Club star is keen to get ‘married again’ but that his acrimonious legal battle with Angelina is stopping him from being to able to ‘move forward,’ as he wants to be fully divorced before he remarries. ‘Brad does want to be married again but Angie is still standing in the way, and he just wants it to be over,’ an insider close to Brad exclusively told DailyMail.com. ‘She’s been dragging this out for almost a decade. Now she is stalling on their divorce being finalized.’ The insider claimed that Brad’s estranged relationship with his children could be a key reason for the actress’ actions, as they suggested she is waiting for the twins to turn 18 before finalizing the divorce. The insider added: ‘She’s using this as another tactic to maintain control over him and Brad knows she is seething that he is happy.’ The insider then explained that Brad is determined to resolve all his legal issues with his ex-wife, and that Ines is ready to support him during the continued battle. ‘This is going on eight years now and although he would like to move forward with Ines, they both know it isn’t possible, and this is infuriating to Brad,’ the insider noted. ‘He is so ready to tackle Miraval. Ines will wait as long as it takes.’

It must be Opposite Day: “She’s using this as another tactic to maintain control over him and Brad knows she is seething that he is happy.” More like Brad is still f–ked up over the fact that Angelina left him and their six kids hate him for what he did. Again, Brad is the one who decided to sue Angelina the second she escaped from him financially, the moment he no longer had financial control over her. He’s the one wasting the court’s time and everyone’s money on this ego-trip lawsuit designed to punish Angelina for leaving him. But sure, Angelina just wants “control” over this loser.

Also: it’s important to note that Brad actually could marry Ines de Ramon? As I said, the divorce has been bifurcated, Brad and Angelina are both single in the eyes of the law, regardless of the sorry state of their divorce settlement negotiations. Brad could marry Ines today if he wanted to. I wonder if this is what he’s telling Ines – “we can’t get married yet, my divorce isn’t finalized.” Poor Ines, I guess.