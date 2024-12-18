Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie is ‘stalling’ their divorce so he won’t marry Ines de Ramon

In 2019, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was bifurcated, meaning that they became legally single/divorced while the divorce negotiations were ongoing with regards to the settlement and child custody. It’s been over five years since the divorce was bifurcated, and they still have not come to any kind of financial settlement or custodial arrangement. While Team Pitt has always been eager to blame this eight-year divorce drama on Angelina, I think there’s more nuance to the situation. While Angelina is, by all appearances, dragging her feet on custodial issues (likely trying to slow-walk proceedings until Knox and Vivienne are 18 years old), I think Pitt has been dragging his feet on the financial situation this whole time. He’s the one who sued her the moment she took her equity out of Chateau Miraval (which Pitt was mismanaging). Angelina had to drag him to court to get child support. He’s spent the past four years bizarrely liquidating his assets, selling Plan B and a sh-tload of real estate. But to hear “sources close to Brad Pitt” describe the situation, Angelina is desperately clinging to the remnants of the marriage because she wants to stop Brad from marrying Ines de Ramon. Lmao.
Brad Pitt believes Angelina Jolie is ‘stalling’ on their divorce being finalized to stop his hopes of a third marriage, according to sources who claim that the actress is using the situation as ‘another tactic’ to control her ex-husband. ‘Brangelina’ became a couple in 2006 and tied the knot in 2014 before their shock split in 2016, which triggered a bitter feud in the courts over child custody and their property. Brad, 60, has since moved on with 31-year-old jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, who has become his live-in girlfriend as their romance continues to flourish.
Now insiders have revealed that the Fight Club star is keen to get ‘married again’ but that his acrimonious legal battle with Angelina is stopping him from being to able to ‘move forward,’ as he wants to be fully divorced before he remarries.
‘Brad does want to be married again but Angie is still standing in the way, and he just wants it to be over,’ an insider close to Brad exclusively told DailyMail.com. ‘She’s been dragging this out for almost a decade. Now she is stalling on their divorce being finalized.’
The insider claimed that Brad’s estranged relationship with his children could be a key reason for the actress’ actions, as they suggested she is waiting for the twins to turn 18 before finalizing the divorce.
The insider added: ‘She’s using this as another tactic to maintain control over him and Brad knows she is seething that he is happy.’
The insider then explained that Brad is determined to resolve all his legal issues with his ex-wife, and that Ines is ready to support him during the continued battle.
‘This is going on eight years now and although he would like to move forward with Ines, they both know it isn’t possible, and this is infuriating to Brad,’ the insider noted. ‘He is so ready to tackle Miraval. Ines will wait as long as it takes.’
It must be Opposite Day: “She’s using this as another tactic to maintain control over him and Brad knows she is seething that he is happy.” More like Brad is still f–ked up over the fact that Angelina left him and their six kids hate him for what he did. Again, Brad is the one who decided to sue Angelina the second she escaped from him financially, the moment he no longer had financial control over her. He’s the one wasting the court’s time and everyone’s money on this ego-trip lawsuit designed to punish Angelina for leaving him. But sure, Angelina just wants “control” over this loser.
Also: it’s important to note that Brad actually could marry Ines de Ramon? As I said, the divorce has been bifurcated, Brad and Angelina are both single in the eyes of the law, regardless of the sorry state of their divorce settlement negotiations. Brad could marry Ines today if he wanted to. I wonder if this is what he’s telling Ines – “we can’t get married yet, my divorce isn’t finalized.” Poor Ines, I guess.
He could get visitation with the children without the finalizing of the divorce. He is the one stalling and it has to do with assets, not the children. The money and property mean more to him than Ines or his children do.
Looks like its relationship contract renegotiation time at Chez Pitt.
He’s getting desperate because he’s going to the she’s jealous tactic during awards season no less.
He’s such a loser.
The twins are actually old enough in the state of CA to be with whoever they want to be with. No doubt they both have cell phones as well. I think they’ve both shown where their alliance is which is why I feel Knox chose to be publicly seen and photographed with his mom and Viv has already done the same . This is all an image ploy
Angelina is all over the place looking better, than she has in years, the children seem to be thriving.
So kudos to Angie for taking Brad’s nasty underhand dealings, and getting on with her life, he just can’t seem to let go.
He is embarrassed that none of the children want him in their lives. I can understand a few of the children, but all of them.
It had to burn his Arse, when his darling Shiloh filed to drop his name.
Another waity. Ines is gonna wait as long as it takes, ok?
Yeah, tell Ines to come get her “prize”.
So what is the status of him having to turn over emails and other correspondence? This is just a diversion. This tells me he’s spiraling. The twins are 17. Aren’t they old enough to let the courts know whether they want to see their dad? AJ would be more than happy if he married dollar store AJ and leave her alone.
Yes, this: “Also: it’s important to note that Brad actually could marry Ines de Ramon?”!!!
Angelina Jolie has no, absolutely no power to stop Brad Pitt from legally marrying anyone he wants. If Brad Pitt is unable to “move forward” because he wants everything finished and tied with a bow, then that is in his head. Plus, want to bet that Brad Pitt’s very own behavior has led to the divorce not being completely behind him?
Wow, no wonder this guy is in movies, he’s so good at projection.
Whatever, Brad.
He is not aging well at all. Angelina looks as stunningly beautiful as ever and Brad looks like an old man. His personality is reflecting on his sagging face.
I was just going to say I read “his live -in girlfriend ” and my mind instantly jumped to live in nurse, I wonder why..
It’s also the alcoholism. I don’t believe he’s sober at all.
That’s the most revisionist history BS I have ever read. So there’s that.
He’s really showing his age in those pictures. They really did some photoshopping on him while he was plugging that movie he did with Clooney. And those cheap looking outfits are not doing him any favours. Best he get himself a good stylist.
There are some great looking and distinguished men his age. He is mutton dressed as lamb right now (if the mutton lived in the 70’s). He desperately needs a stylist to revamp his wardrobe. There’s nothing that can be done about his malignant narcissism, though.
Is he really that stupid or is his PR that bad? Ugh.
Right? This is so bad. Fire your team Brad. His PR is terrible. Here’s what I would advise:
Drop every lawsuit, pay her attorney fees. Legally capitulate.
Break up with Ines. Don’t date for 3 years. Work on you. Release a statement while you love her, you have to work on you. Go away for a while. When you return, write, direct.
Publicly apologize for attacking your ex wife and children on a plane and putting your children’s mother through hell. Say you are heading to rehab to work on yourself. Apologize for being an absent, bad parent. Take ownership and responsibility. Say your door is open but you understand if your children never want to speak to you again. Be genuine and remorseful.
Make it right with Make it right – yes you will be poorer but it’s the right thing to do. Fix it FFS.
Go to rehab quite drinking and whatever you’re doing. Sell your half of Miraval.
The reality is he is still a privileged, good looking, relatively rich White dude. The public is forgiving. He has probably blown it with his children because of how he has behaved AFTER the plane. The plane was bad enough. But if he had gone to rehab afterwards, expressed remorse, and not engaged in this financial abuse, he would have had a chance with his kids. Angelina has been done with him but there was a point where his relationship with his kids was salvageable and he probably blew that now.
Angelina isn’t dragging her feets over the custody because she won, there isn’t any custody battle happening anymore, he tried to appeal and it was rejected and that was the end of the story.
I can’t unsee how much Ines looks like Heidi Fleiss. Someone mentioned it here and I can’t look at her picture without thinking it.
He is really trying to sabotage her Oscar with these negative stories in the press. Say what you want about Tom Cruise, he was at least pretending to root for Nicole publicly. Maybe someone should remind him she already has 2 Oscars. He can’t stand to see her thriving, smiling again and enjoying life.
When I see pics of Harry’s brother, I think of him bad dad dancing on that ski trip. And now another thing I can’t unsee – Brad and George dancing for an agonizing amount of time at the film festival while the audience uncomfortably clapped along – the vibe was so strange like seeing someone cement that they are officially uncool. George lost all the cool with The NY Times shenanigans, and Angelina obviously got custody of all the cool in the divorce.
If I had a friend that treated their wife then ex-wife in this way I would totally distance myself from them and explain why I find it abusive. Instead George went ALL IN. He has Brad adjacent karma now. The Russians, the French, someone is taking Brad down. It’s almost as if George said this year you know what? I’m bored with happy. I’m gonna stir thing sup a little bit and go all in with that friend who attacked his wife and children on a plane!
‘she is seething that he is happy’ LMAO who?? He keeps coming off as bitter and pathetic, everybody as seen thru him by now. I bet Angelina would be happy if he married whoever and stopped obsessing over her.
Exactly.
Ahhh the Daily Fail. It wouldn’t be Christmas without another hateful misogynistic hit piece on a woman. Brad can marry Ines, George Clooney, or whoever he wants anytime. They are legally divorced. Angie’s happy, having fun this award season and he can’t stand it. She’s moved on from him. She’s healing from his abuse. She’s doesn’t need him. She doesn’t want him. That must make his ego rage. Never underestimate the lengths of a spiteful, vengeful, and bitter abusive Brad will go to hurt her.
I think this calls for a: Sure, Jan.
You said it. Opposite world.
Holy projection, Batman.
Ines, really? You really want to marry that dude? Really?
He pulls crap like this, blaming Angelina for everything, and then cries that his kids won’t talk to him.
I am tired of this and both of them. And of all of the reasons on both sides that this carries on.
Brad is the one bringing lawsuits against Angelina on issues. What is it that she has done that you are tired of?
I have no pity for Ines.
There might be a deal somewhere.
I am not condoning any possible kind of violence towards her.
But he has proved over and over who he is so I hope she gets tons of money from this. That’s all I have.
God, he’s such a vile prick. I re-watched Maria last night. Angelina was so forking incredible and was so vulnerable. I felt like she fully embodied that role with her whole heart and spirit, and it was beautiful to see. Leave her alone!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL. She wants Brad the same way she wants an old stinky opossum pelt.