Telegraph: Prince William ‘is working out for himself how & where to spread his energy’

I’m pleasantly surprised to see that there’s some kind of reaction to Prince William and Kate’s BS yesterday. They made a point of skipping the Windsors’ pre-Christmas lunch in London, they briefed about their absence to the press, and then they dropped their Christmas card at the same time King Charles was hosting the family lunch. While few people are coming out and saying “something profoundly weird is happening with this family,” there are hints of that in the reporting, they just have to mask it in faux-concern. “Poor William, he can’t sit through a family lunch, he’s had such a tough year!” That kind of thing. Watch how the Telegraph managed to criticize William in a backhanded way.
There was the King and Queen, princes and princesses, a sprinkling of dukes and duchesses, and lords and ladies galore. As the Royal family gathered for their annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, there was one thing missing. Not the Duke of York – who had bowed out at the last minute amid the “Chinese spy” scandal, to the relief of some – but the Wales family, who chose instead to spend the day at their home in Norfolk, kicking off their festive break in the countryside early.
The decision says everything about the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the shape of the modern monarchy – the children come first. After a tough year – “brutal”, as the Prince described it – they have swapped the tick-box traditions of the royal calendar for time as a five at home. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have broken up from school, they have nothing official on their plates until the Christmas Day walk to Sandringham and, it appears, decided – why not?
The decision to skip the Buckingham Palace lunch was made quite some time ago, a source said, with the King told in advance. The family “look forward” to seeing the Windsor clan in Sandringham over Christmas instead.
The decision speaks volumes on two fronts. First, the Princess of Wales’ renewed priorities after her major surgery and chemotherapy this year. Being out in nature, cuddling her children, making memories. The lure of dressing up to brave the cameras and sit for formal lunch with her in-laws is not so strong in the wake of all the Princess has been through.
Second, sadly, is the steady march of time. If William had once expected to have decades ahead of him as the Prince of Wales, his father’s cancer, and the ongoing treatment to keep it at bay, will have been an awakening the likes of which no child wants to experience.
With a lifetime of duty ahead, he is working out for himself how and where to spread his energy. There are plenty of signs that he is committed to the role of heir to the throne, abandoning domestic plans in order to fly to Paris two weekends ago for the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral and a meeting with Donald Trump, the US president-elect. But when and where he has a choice, his priority is clear.
Just as the school run tends to come first on week days, so a peaceful childhood for his sons and daughter will always prevail where possible.
A palace lunch, on the face of it, is a small concession to make. It is not what his father or grandmother would have chosen, but there is no one more aware of that than William. A source said “it’s been an incredibly tough year”, whle the prince himself said: “It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.” Last week, he told a member of the public he had “a lot of things going on”.
“…Will have been an awakening the likes of which no child wants to experience” – William turned 42 years old this year. He’s not a child. “With a lifetime of duty ahead, he is working out for himself how and where to spread his energy.” Again, he’s 42. He’s had half his life to work out his priorities, and he’s made these choices. “A palace lunch, on the face of it, is a small concession to make. It is not what his father or grandmother would have chosen…” Exactly. If William is regularly in the habit of throwing tantrums about “going to a family lunch,” imagine how awful he is whenever they try to get him to do something important or job-related.
I also think it’s interesting that William and Kate have likely gotten away with not attending the lunch in 2022 and 2023. No one saw them at those Windsor Castle lunches, there was no reporting of their presence, and they got away with just keeping silent about all of it. But once Charles shifted the lunch back to Buckingham Palace, their absence couldn’t be hidden, which is why they made a point of briefing their non-attendance and releasing their Christmas card.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Monarchy is fading fast despite throwing all their weight behind Will/Kate as opposed to the uncharming OTHER duo that is Charles and Camilla The reason the powers that be/ media defend the Royals: its a shining example of white supremacy. Harry/Meghan leaving was a HUGE blow to the idea that the lily white Monarchy was unassailable. That said, William isnt smart enough to know how high are the stakes. Sooner or later, the Media and the establishment will turn on him, and place their bets on George. Still, it will be too late. Many ppl are over the idea of royalty, an idea that was greatly supported by the presence of the adorable Queen Elizabeth.
Spot on. People who love “what the monarchy symbolizes” are saying write supremacy without saying it. Sons of them are conscious of it, some aren’t. Impact matters more than intent, and the impact is very visible.
Interesting as well, how they’re not photoshopping Willie’s head scar anymore. Wonder if that will be the next “thing”, as in: “Poor William’s frightening trauma as a child, getting smashed in the head, and ending up with brain surgery, has finally taken its toll on him with the “added” stresses of his father’s and wife’s cancers” .
They will *never* stop making (up) excuses for this man-child.
But what about the importance of the children getting to spend time with their cousins? And the importance of attending because elderly relatives who might not have another Christmas? Oh, right, that only applies to another couple.
It’s funny that the bots chide harry and Meghan because the children can’t be with the cousins. And then the keens don’t go to events where cousins are.
And oh those school runs
What energy dies huevo have except for hunting weekend and fun activities. And he acts like he has a 40 hour work week. He has lots of time to stay home. And kates making memories is that awful shampoo commercial.
Just imagine if Harry and Meghan had done this. Heck, we don’t have to imagine it, we saw in 2019 when the press lost their effing minds after it was announced that Harry and Meghan was skipping Christmas in the UK. I do think the photo was a token given to the press in exchange for skipping the luncheon. The whole reason from returning the event to BP was so that the press could get better photos of the family going to the luncheon. The press had to be pissed that William and Kate skipped it but they locked themselves into an agreement with KP which says they can’t criticise the Wales.
His father is still sick though right? Should he try to soak up all the time he can with his father, as well? Just saying, the spin isn’t spinning, lol.
What will be huevo excuse when the kids get too old for those school runs and they might want to spend time with their friends.
Ah. So they had to brief that they weren’t there this year bc it was at BP rather than WC. This family is funny. If I was one of those extended cousins I’d be talking so much😂. But I guess you just keep it as in-house gossip. I could see the Wales possibly feeling uncomfortable in a room of people who are likely talking about them behind their backs. I’m not saying they are in a bad way but a lot of them are probably just as bewildered as anyone. I just don’t think they’re close to the extended family and as has been said before the Wales keep their circle small.
Oh, it’s definitely in a bad way
I think the family know a LOT about what went down last Christmas and have circled the wagons against W&K. Of course nobody’s spilling any beans about it but their deliberate distancing speaks volumes to their antipathy and disrespect towards the Wails. At this point any excuses for their non-attendance are simply risible.
So glad he gets a couple of years to decide where to put his energy.
Seriously, what is he using his energy on? I know he’s not doing actual labor and I have pretty strong doubts about how much emotional labor is happening. I guess, “has to figure out how to work around his sl*t schedule” doesn’t have the same ring to it.
There are plenty of signs that he is committed to the role of heir to the throne” Why are signs of his commitment an issue? Shouldn’t it be a given? They are nervous. Lol! Another thing, yes the BM are mildly critical of Peg, but once he’s on the throne it’ll stop. They’re getting their criticisms in while they can.
This commentary continues to speak so many volumes about WanK and their issues.
Focussing on her for a minute and the bit about it being such a hardship to sit through this lunch, sure I joke about the trips we make to do family meals with my in-laws for various events thought the year (it’s always a lot) but in the 14+ years we’ve been together I’ve built relationships with his family and genuinely enjoy seeing them too. There’s no one Kate would enjoy seeing? Really?
Are they saying that Kate isn’t anxious to see her “older sister” Sophie?? I think that the wider royal family don’t like WandK and the feeling appears to be mutual.
“Second, sadly, is the steady march of time. If William had once expected to have decades ahead of him as the Prince of Wales, his father’s cancer, and the ongoing treatment to keep it at bay, will have been an awakening the likes of which no child wants to experience.”
As an adult child immersed in elder care for both my quite ill parents, I find this statement to be genuinely shocking. Not even about William so much, as I don’t believe the RR about Diana or H&M and apply the same standard to them in all their reporting- liars, fabulists and, to me, what the royal rota write is telling of who they are as people, much more so than about the people they write about.
The fact that not a single one of these royal “experts” has ever thought to comment on how illness serves as a wake-up call to spend quality time with your ELDERLY relations, particularly parents, makes them sound like psychopaths tbh. I truly believe that they write as they think, that in their deluded heads these explanations are reasonable and even sympathetic. With the holidays approaching, my time is filled with conversations with extended family about scheduling time for them to be with my parents. I find it deeply healing and emotional in a good way to have these discussions. Knowing my cousins have fond memories of my parents, that they want my parents to see their kids while they still recognize them, that family coming together as a sort of final big show of love to my parents is something that everyone wants to do.
I’ve yet to see a single royal rota talk about this in regards to themselves reflecting on KC or in terms of the Royal family more generally. So damning of them, yuck
What a pompous a** he is. Just that.
Maybe a white entitled pompous a**
to be more direct.
Those are not backhanded compliments, but just compliments and sycophancy. There’s nothing negative in the way the British press talks about William unless you want to watch it through an hopeful but slightly conspiracist lense that they secretly want to expose him or something. They just like that he’s a racist cu*t and to them, that’s all they ask from a future monarch, and they’ll just keep writing things like this for decades…
He’s really going to do the bare minimum as King and totally get away with it.
He keeps announcing exactly that.. he will be King lazy who makes his own traditions.. I expect extended family members will be cut off and evicted before his coronation. Hope they are preparing.
Once again Will proves that he is not going to put himself out for anyone else. Doing things his way means consulting his own feelings and not bothering to do anything he doesn’t want to for either family or country.
These articles are so odd.
They make all these weird excuses for William and Kate to explain away their lack of effort and their lack of substantive achievements.
For all Charles’s issues, he was actually working throughout his adult life, engaging in charitable activities and working in areas that interested him. Even Camilla has charities that fit with her enthusiasms.
But William and Kate don’t have anything. They don’t seem to have any interests or passions so they’ve got nothing to do. They don’t seem to care enough about anything to make an effort.
If I were rich like them and was supposed to be serving the community, I’ve got causes I could pursue. I’d partner with experts to fund conservation initiatives and emissions reduction programs. I’d fund free school lunches and charities working with women leaving abusive relationships.
But they do nothing and there’s a whole industry built around defending and excusing it. I very much wonder why they get such a free pass.
The Mail has an article today about how Charles’ cancer therapy is continuing into 2025. How much more time will William have with his father (who btw soldiers on with the “boring” engagements William wants no part of). We’re also told William and Kate will show up for Christmas Day lunch at Sandringham but otherwise they’ll be at Anmer with the Middletons. So, not much time with Charles this holiday season. Issuing their Christmas Card in the middle of Charles’ luncheon is just cold-blooded.
I think Kate and the kids will be at Anmer but I don’t know about Tinpot Billy other than a brief visit with presents. He may very well make off for parts unknown — Africa to see Jecca? Mustique with a mistress? Skiing and clubbing at some private resort with the lads? Then come back for the Sandringham perp walk.
My money says he puts his energy into arranging time with ‘friends’.
Perhaps spread a bit of that energy to those tenants of yours who are living in houses falling well below proper rentable standards. We had years of Kate “maturing” into her role. Now we’ll have years of William working out which way to spread his energy. “Energy” you have to laugh!
Is there ANYBODY within the Firm capable of reading the heir the riot act act? I am not sure Daily Fail will continue covering for Will if he doesn’t “cover” the basics. Sarah Vine and Amanda Platell are bitter about their divorces so will dump a bucket load on Will if he dumps Kate and starts openly squiring younger beauties. Junior has been emboldened by fawning press but I doubt that will continue if he doesn’t buck his ideas up!
“How and where to spread his energy” What energy? He has none.