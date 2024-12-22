Princess Michael of Kent broke both of her wrists this month, she’s wearing splints

Princess Michael of Kent has been seen out and about twice this month. First, she made an appearance at the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol event at Westminster Abbey. Then she appeared, along with her husband Prince Michael of Kent, at the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles. It was apparently at the palace lunch where Princess Michael revealed that both of her wrists are in splints after a fall inside her Kensington Palace apartment.

Princess Michael, 79, hurt herself after falling down the stairs of the royal residence in London, where she lives with her husband, Prince Michael of Kent. The news was reported by the Daily Mail on Dec. 19, and the outlet said that she attended King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace that day with both of her wrists in splints.

“So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible,” Princess Michael said, according to the outlet. “I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can’t use a laptop.”

“I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started,” she said.

The Daily Mail reported that the royal had her arms full with overcoats when the accident happened, and broke multiple small bones when she outstretched her hands to break the fall.

Princess Michael was born Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnit, and goes by the style and title of her husband, who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth. She seemed to be in good spirits as she continues to heal, and smiled while driving the King’s traditional lunch before Christmas with her husband.