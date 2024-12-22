Princess Michael of Kent broke both of her wrists this month, she’s wearing splints

Princess Michael of Kent has been seen out and about twice this month. First, she made an appearance at the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol event at Westminster Abbey. Then she appeared, along with her husband Prince Michael of Kent, at the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles. It was apparently at the palace lunch where Princess Michael revealed that both of her wrists are in splints after a fall inside her Kensington Palace apartment.
Princess Michael of Kent is on the mend after breaking both of her wrists in a fall down the stairs of her home at Kensington Palace.
Princess Michael, 79, hurt herself after falling down the stairs of the royal residence in London, where she lives with her husband, Prince Michael of Kent. The news was reported by the Daily Mail on Dec. 19, and the outlet said that she attended King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace that day with both of her wrists in splints.
“So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible,” Princess Michael said, according to the outlet. “I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can’t use a laptop.”
“I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started,” she said.
The Daily Mail reported that the royal had her arms full with overcoats when the accident happened, and broke multiple small bones when she outstretched her hands to break the fall.
Princess Michael was born Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnit, and goes by the style and title of her husband, who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth. She seemed to be in good spirits as she continues to heal, and smiled while driving the King’s traditional lunch before Christmas with her husband.
One of my big fears is not something happening to my hands or wrists, but rather, something happening to one of my legs. I don’t know what it is, but I have recurring nightmares of a broken leg or broken kneecap. But this is awful, especially since it’s both wrists/hands. I wouldn’t be able to function in any way. Think about how much you move your hands around in any given day. I doubt she can drive or write or even answer the phone. Granted, Princess Michael is a pretty awful person, and this Christmas lunch was the seven-year anniversary of Princess Michael rolling up to the 2017 Christmas lunch with her blackamoor brooch.
Thoughts and prayers.
Ditto😒
So sorry for Princess Pushy.
Oh well… that’s all i got.
No sympathy for this woman—that brooch is and was meant to be a very pointed slur.
Just got a closer look at it…Yikes.
Be careful carrying things. Try not to carry multiple loose items (stick items in a bag), make sure your shoes are properly fitted and the bottoms are not worn, make sure rugs are properly secured, make sure areas aren’t cluttered and make sure areas are well lit. Be safe out there and Happy Holidays!
As someone who has had multiple ankle breaks and acl issues, legs are the worst to injure as you need them for everything. Crutches and braces only do so much.
The advice above is spot on. But also be careful of uneven ground/pavers.
Multiple?
I broke my leg in September and it has been a JOURNEY. Broke my tibia in 3 places and my fibula in 2 places. My doctor says it is healing well but we are in a “hurry up and wait” period. I start PT this week.
ETA- I have absolutely no idea how I would have made it through this without my mom. She had to wheel me to the bathroom, help me in the shower, everything. And my poor son is basically traumatized because he saw it happening and while waiting on the ambulance I guess I was saying “i can’t breathe, I can’t breathe” as a trauma response and he thought I was dying. He has also been an EXCELLENT helper for me even though he’s basically over it by now.
And I would suggest, if you’re nearing 80 & have the financial means, look for a home without stairs.
Good advice!
Last week I was walking from the kitchen to my bedroom with my phone tucked into my left armpit and carrying a plate in my left hand and balancing two things in my right hand. When I sat down I got an alert from my Apple Watch that my gait was unsteady and I was likely to fall!
I laughed but also took it seriously. (I’m in my 70’s.)
She won’t be pinning any blackamoor brooches on anytime soon 😉
😂😆!
@809MATRIARCH 🏆
🤭
Sadly, she will probably have a servant do it for her.
Off topic…Update. Speaking of racist pos’s in this country, will be closing on selling my house by end of January. Sold for below market value, but, was worth it to expedite my plans. Have appt with my attorney January 8, 2025 to complete Will giving my son Power of Attorney. Only thing that will be bought is new luggage, underwear, a good raincoat and waterproof boots.
Should be nervous, but, surprisingly kind of even keeled and looking forward to this new chapter of my life.
Peace and Blessings to everyone out there.
Yes and she’s just evil enough that it will be a servant of color.
lol!
lol 😂 exactly what I was thinking…I just can’t seem to drum up any concern or sympathies for this vile racist women.
I feel the same way!! Karma got her and she should be glad it wasn’t much worse (( She’s a EVIL NASTY VILE Woman!!!
She won’t be doing anything for herself anytime soon. Whomever is hired to wipe her evil racist backside better be getting paid a LOT. And they don’t need to be gentle either.
Nitrile gloves and that arse-ripping one ply institutional TP.
May none of her bidets function.
lmao
Nice! It’s perfect karma !
My mum at 78 had something similar coming back from market & carrying 2 plastic bags full of fruit and veg when she tripped. She had 17 fractures between her 2 wrists.
I’m a little younger than this racist pos, but I absolutely never go up or down stairs without holding onto the railing. Carrying stuff without holding the railing? She is stupid as well as racist. Wishing your mum the best! Tripping happens to everyone.
Well…um…I’m baking Christmas cookies today,
Lol
I just made homemade caramels
I know someone who just broke both her wrists and she said it was humiliating because her husband had to do everything ….hoping PM feels the same way
A coworker of mine had broken her wrists when she fell ice skating (she was in her 60s). It was a tough time for her because she couldn’t even go to the bathroom by herself.
I don’t have any sympathy for that vile racist.
I just added a comment below that I did much the same in my 20’s (elbows not wrists) and while I can look back now and laugh (as do my friends) it was a lot less fun at the time! The day I did it we got home and I ended up cutting my underwear off to go to the bathroom as only my male housemate was home right then and there were limits to our relationship.
Too bad, so sad…what’s everyone having for lunch?
I’m thinking of walking down to one of the food trucks I’ve got in the neighborhood. I do like a garlic shrimp plate. 😋
Leftover shrimp quesadillas from last night’s dinner, guacamole and salad.
Looking for my human decency and sympathy…I just can’t find them. I think I last saw them in the same drawer she put her racist brooch and her racist sheep names. Oh, well.
Well…I’m just going to call her left wrist *Venus and her right wrist *Serena. As you were.
Can you imagine someone trying so hard to get a racist dig in? This woman is a piece of work! I just can’t find any sympathy for this walking piece of filth.
The Daily Fail has an article about the brooch this morning. Predictably, commenters are ignoring the racist brooch and blaming Meghan.
Sounds typical.
Tots and pears
Zero sympathy for this person.
As for people sharing their personal experiences, I broke both elbows when I was at uni (ice skating + poor balance anyway) and while I was in fabric slings not splints I had no use of my fingers/hands for several days at the start and it was a NIGHTMARE. After 2-3 days I really needed to wash so got my housemate to run me a bath and it was bliss until I wanted to get out and realised I’d never got out of the bath without using my arms/hands before… Ah good times.
Ouch! Both elbows! I broke off the tip of my left elbow over 20 years ago & that was a bit to manage, but both elbows at once! Lucky you were young, I’m thinking.
I choose to look at this “accident” as “delayed karma” for her wearing that disgusting broach. At the very least, should have apologized to Meghan for this so-called Royal for wearing this obviously racist symbol.
Well, uh…hmm…lucky I guess that she lives a life of the utmost privilege where people will wait on her, I guess. She’ll need that.
And yet my first thought was that 78-year-old Princess Michael went to this luncheon with TWO broken wrists, and yet she still made the effort to be there at the King’s family luncheon. It was too important to miss. Ahem.
As to your first point, I thought that at first, too, but then why didn’t she get someone else to carry those overcoats downstairs? Was the staff on their half-day off? (Isn’t how this stuff works? Household staff work 24/7 except for a half day on Saturday, or maybe Sunday.)
And your second point is excellent! I’m thinking W&K don’t like the rest of the fam & the fam doesn’t like them, and nobody bothers to hide it! That is wild to me!
When you are a vile racist public figure you should realize it’s even easier for Karma to find your address. Thoughts and prayers….
Couldn’t happen to a nicer person. No sympathy for the woman who named her black sheep, Venus and Serena.
Came here for the comments
The Karma Bus may take a while when she has so many stops along the route, but eventually she will find you…
Wow…sucks for her. Anyways, what’s everyone doing for Christmas?
Having Xmas dinner with a dear friend down the hall who recently lost her husband to pulmonary fibrosis. Mr. Jaded and I decided no gifts (expect for his granddaughter) this year and we’re spending the money getting our antique buffet refinished.
We mainly buy for the grandchildren as well.
That’s very sweet. I hope spending time with her makes both your and her holiday very special!