Princess Michael of Kent broke both of her wrists this month, she’s wearing splints

Princess Michael of Kent has been seen out and about twice this month. First, she made an appearance at the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol event at Westminster Abbey. Then she appeared, along with her husband Prince Michael of Kent, at the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles. It was apparently at the palace lunch where Princess Michael revealed that both of her wrists are in splints after a fall inside her Kensington Palace apartment.

Princess Michael of Kent is on the mend after breaking both of her wrists in a fall down the stairs of her home at Kensington Palace.

Princess Michael, 79, hurt herself after falling down the stairs of the royal residence in London, where she lives with her husband, Prince Michael of Kent. The news was reported by the Daily Mail on Dec. 19, and the outlet said that she attended King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace that day with both of her wrists in splints.

“So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible,” Princess Michael said, according to the outlet. “I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can’t use a laptop.”

“I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started,” she said.

The Daily Mail reported that the royal had her arms full with overcoats when the accident happened, and broke multiple small bones when she outstretched her hands to break the fall.

Princess Michael was born Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnit, and goes by the style and title of her husband, who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth. She seemed to be in good spirits as she continues to heal, and smiled while driving the King’s traditional lunch before Christmas with her husband.

One of my big fears is not something happening to my hands or wrists, but rather, something happening to one of my legs. I don’t know what it is, but I have recurring nightmares of a broken leg or broken kneecap. But this is awful, especially since it’s both wrists/hands. I wouldn’t be able to function in any way. Think about how much you move your hands around in any given day. I doubt she can drive or write or even answer the phone. Granted, Princess Michael is a pretty awful person, and this Christmas lunch was the seven-year anniversary of Princess Michael rolling up to the 2017 Christmas lunch with her blackamoor brooch.

  1. Amy Bee says:
    December 22, 2024 at 8:10 am

    Thoughts and prayers.

    Reply
  2. PC says:
    December 22, 2024 at 8:15 am

    Oh well… that’s all i got.

    Reply
  3. PunkyMomma says:
    December 22, 2024 at 8:16 am

    No sympathy for this woman—that brooch is and was meant to be a very pointed slur.

    Reply
  4. TN Democrat says:
    December 22, 2024 at 8:19 am

    Be careful carrying things. Try not to carry multiple loose items (stick items in a bag), make sure your shoes are properly fitted and the bottoms are not worn, make sure rugs are properly secured, make sure areas aren’t cluttered and make sure areas are well lit. Be safe out there and Happy Holidays!

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      December 22, 2024 at 11:13 am

      As someone who has had multiple ankle breaks and acl issues, legs are the worst to injure as you need them for everything. Crutches and braces only do so much.
      The advice above is spot on. But also be careful of uneven ground/pavers.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        December 22, 2024 at 11:57 am

        Multiple?

      • Meghan says:
        December 22, 2024 at 4:55 pm

        I broke my leg in September and it has been a JOURNEY. Broke my tibia in 3 places and my fibula in 2 places. My doctor says it is healing well but we are in a “hurry up and wait” period. I start PT this week.

        ETA- I have absolutely no idea how I would have made it through this without my mom. She had to wheel me to the bathroom, help me in the shower, everything. And my poor son is basically traumatized because he saw it happening and while waiting on the ambulance I guess I was saying “i can’t breathe, I can’t breathe” as a trauma response and he thought I was dying. He has also been an EXCELLENT helper for me even though he’s basically over it by now.

    • BeanieBean says:
      December 22, 2024 at 1:16 pm

      And I would suggest, if you’re nearing 80 & have the financial means, look for a home without stairs.

      Reply
    • ArtFossil says:
      December 22, 2024 at 3:58 pm

      Good advice!

      Last week I was walking from the kitchen to my bedroom with my phone tucked into my left armpit and carrying a plate in my left hand and balancing two things in my right hand. When I sat down I got an alert from my Apple Watch that my gait was unsteady and I was likely to fall!

      I laughed but also took it seriously. (I’m in my 70’s.)

      Reply
  5. 809Matriarch says:
    December 22, 2024 at 8:23 am

    She won’t be pinning any blackamoor brooches on anytime soon 😉

    Reply
  6. Tennyson says:
    December 22, 2024 at 8:35 am

    My mum at 78 had something similar coming back from market & carrying 2 plastic bags full of fruit and veg when she tripped. She had 17 fractures between her 2 wrists.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      December 22, 2024 at 9:48 am

      I’m a little younger than this racist pos, but I absolutely never go up or down stairs without holding onto the railing. Carrying stuff without holding the railing? She is stupid as well as racist. Wishing your mum the best! Tripping happens to everyone.

      Reply
  7. Andromeda says:
    December 22, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Well…um…I’m baking Christmas cookies today,

    Reply
  8. StellainNH says:
    December 22, 2024 at 8:49 am

    A coworker of mine had broken her wrists when she fell ice skating (she was in her 60s). It was a tough time for her because she couldn’t even go to the bathroom by herself.

    I don’t have any sympathy for that vile racist.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      December 22, 2024 at 10:51 am

      I just added a comment below that I did much the same in my 20’s (elbows not wrists) and while I can look back now and laugh (as do my friends) it was a lot less fun at the time! The day I did it we got home and I ended up cutting my underwear off to go to the bathroom as only my male housemate was home right then and there were limits to our relationship.

      Reply
  9. Beverley says:
    December 22, 2024 at 9:07 am

    Too bad, so sad…what’s everyone having for lunch?

    Reply
  10. Roo says:
    December 22, 2024 at 9:12 am

    Looking for my human decency and sympathy…I just can’t find them. I think I last saw them in the same drawer she put her racist brooch and her racist sheep names. Oh, well.

    Reply
    • GHope says:
      December 22, 2024 at 2:50 pm

      Well…I’m just going to call her left wrist *Venus and her right wrist *Serena. As you were.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      December 22, 2024 at 11:02 pm

      Can you imagine someone trying so hard to get a racist dig in? This woman is a piece of work! I just can’t find any sympathy for this walking piece of filth.

      Reply
  11. Me at hoime says:
    December 22, 2024 at 9:23 am

    The Daily Fail has an article about the brooch this morning. Predictably, commenters are ignoring the racist brooch and blaming Meghan.

    Reply
  12. incognito says:
    December 22, 2024 at 10:25 am

    Tots and pears

    Reply
  13. SarahCS says:
    December 22, 2024 at 10:49 am

    Zero sympathy for this person.

    As for people sharing their personal experiences, I broke both elbows when I was at uni (ice skating + poor balance anyway) and while I was in fabric slings not splints I had no use of my fingers/hands for several days at the start and it was a NIGHTMARE. After 2-3 days I really needed to wash so got my housemate to run me a bath and it was bliss until I wanted to get out and realised I’d never got out of the bath without using my arms/hands before… Ah good times.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 22, 2024 at 1:30 pm

      Ouch! Both elbows! I broke off the tip of my left elbow over 20 years ago & that was a bit to manage, but both elbows at once! Lucky you were young, I’m thinking.

      Reply
  14. Chrissy says:
    December 22, 2024 at 11:03 am

    I choose to look at this “accident” as “delayed karma” for her wearing that disgusting broach. At the very least, should have apologized to Meghan for this so-called Royal for wearing this obviously racist symbol.

    Reply
  15. Jay says:
    December 22, 2024 at 12:00 pm

    Well, uh…hmm…lucky I guess that she lives a life of the utmost privilege where people will wait on her, I guess. She’ll need that.

    And yet my first thought was that 78-year-old Princess Michael went to this luncheon with TWO broken wrists, and yet she still made the effort to be there at the King’s family luncheon. It was too important to miss. Ahem.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 22, 2024 at 1:33 pm

      As to your first point, I thought that at first, too, but then why didn’t she get someone else to carry those overcoats downstairs? Was the staff on their half-day off? (Isn’t how this stuff works? Household staff work 24/7 except for a half day on Saturday, or maybe Sunday.)

      And your second point is excellent! I’m thinking W&K don’t like the rest of the fam & the fam doesn’t like them, and nobody bothers to hide it! That is wild to me!

      Reply
  16. Whyforthelove says:
    December 22, 2024 at 12:02 pm

    When you are a vile racist public figure you should realize it’s even easier for Karma to find your address. Thoughts and prayers….

    Reply
  17. Lady D says:
    December 22, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer person. No sympathy for the woman who named her black sheep, Venus and Serena.

    Reply
  18. Tanisha says:
    December 22, 2024 at 12:46 pm

    Came here for the comments

    Reply
  19. Izzy says:
    December 22, 2024 at 2:55 pm

    The Karma Bus may take a while when she has so many stops along the route, but eventually she will find you…

    Reply
  20. Anon @ Work says:
    December 22, 2024 at 4:56 pm

    Wow…sucks for her. Anyways, what’s everyone doing for Christmas?

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      December 22, 2024 at 5:05 pm

      Having Xmas dinner with a dear friend down the hall who recently lost her husband to pulmonary fibrosis. Mr. Jaded and I decided no gifts (expect for his granddaughter) this year and we’re spending the money getting our antique buffet refinished.

      Reply

