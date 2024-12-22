Justin Baldoni was dropped by WME hours after Blake Lively sued him

Back in August and September, the drama of It Ends With Us’s promotional tour was dominating blogs and entertainment sites. Blake Lively was being widely criticized for promoting a film about domestic violence while barely referencing the topic, and while simultaneously promoting her booze line. People were also circulating video clips of Blake’s older interviews in which she came across as rude and unpleasant. It was a real thing, where social media people (especially TikTokers) really turned their ire on Blake. We knew at the time that Justin Baldoni hired a crisis management team – the same team used by Johnny Depp, Drake and Brad Pitt – and that he was “fighting back” against what seemed like Blake’s attempts to turn public perception against him. Well, Blake is now suing Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and “social manipulation.” From what I can see, Blake has good documentation and evidence of Baldoni’s harassment and Baldoni’s toxicity. But it turns out that she also has extensive documentation on the social manipulation part of her claims too – she subpoenaed records from Baldoni’s production company and his crisis management team and it’s BAD. Magically, the NY Times had a big exclusive about it.
Last summer, as the release of “It Ends With Us” approached, Justin Baldoni, the director and a star of the film, and Jamey Heath, the lead producer, hired a crisis public relations expert. During shooting, Blake Lively, the co-star, had complained that the men had repeatedly violated physical boundaries and made sexual and other inappropriate comments to her. Their studio, Wayfarer, agreed to provide a full-time intimacy coordinator, bring in an outside producer and put other safeguards on set. In a side letter to Ms. Lively’s contract, signed by Mr. Heath, the studio also agreed not to retaliate against the actress.
But by August, the two men, who had positioned themselves as feminist allies in the #MeToo era, expressed fears that her allegations would become public and taint them, according to a legal complaint that she filed Friday. It claims that their P.R. effort had an explicit goal: to harm Ms. Lively’s reputation instead. Her filing includes excerpts from thousands of pages of text messages and emails that she obtained through a subpoena. These and other documents were reviewed by The New York Times.
“He wants to feel like she can be buried,” a publicist working with the studio and Mr. Baldoni wrote in an Aug. 2 message to the crisis management expert, Melissa Nathan. “You know we can bury anyone,” Ms. Nathan wrote.
In the following weeks, Ms. Nathan, whose clients have included Johnny Depp and the rappers Drake and Travis Scott, went hard at the press, pushing to prevent stories about Mr. Baldoni’s behavior and reinforce negative ones about Ms. Lively, the text messages show. Jed Wallace, a self-described “hired gun,” led a digital strategy that included boosting social media posts that could help their cause.
An attorney for Wayfarer said in a statement to The Times that the studio, its executives and public relations representatives “did nothing proactive nor retaliated” against Ms. Lively, and accused the actress of “another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation.”
Mr. Freedman did not address her allegations about misconduct during the filming by Mr. Baldoni and Mr. Heath. He alleged that Ms. Lively planted “negative and completely fabricated and false stories with media” about Mr. Baldoni, which he said “was another reason why Wayfarer Studios made the decision to hire a crisis professional.”
The effort to tarnish Ms. Lively appears to have paid off. Within days of the film’s release, the negative media coverage and commentary became an unusually high percentage of her online presence, according to a forensic review she sought from a brand marketing consultant. Ms. Lively — who is married to the actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds of “Deadpool” fame, and is close with Taylor Swift — experienced the biggest reputational hit of her career. She was branded tone-deaf, difficult to work with, a bully. Sales of her new hair-care line plummeted.
Mr. Baldoni, by contrast, emerged largely unscathed. This month, he was honored at a star-studded event celebrating men who “elevate women, combat gender-based violence and promote gender equality worldwide.” On Saturday, however, after this article was published, the talent agency William Morris Endeavor stopped representing Mr. Baldoni, said Ari Emanuel, chief executive of Endeavor, the agency’s parent company.
In a statement, Ms. Lively said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.” She also denied that she or any of her representatives planted or spread negative information about Mr. Baldoni or Wayfarer.
It’s true that WME has now dropped Baldoni, they did so hours after Blake filed her complaint on Friday with the California Civil Rights Department. WME also represents Blake. According to Deadline, WME’s leadership decided to dump Baldoni on Saturday morning due in part to Blake’s complaint. As I said, it looks like Blake has ample evidence of what Baldoni’s crisis management team did to her, and how they boosted certain negative stories about her. To be fair… um, there was a lot of material for Baldoni’s crisis management team to work with and I genuinely believe that some (but not all) of the backlash against Blake was organic. Anyway, I’m glad Blake is fighting back against Baldoni, his production company and those crisis managers. It feels like this could have larger repercussions for a lot of other toxic men who use crisis managers to attack women.
The PR stuff is insidious. Brad Pitt does the same to AJ. I hope that gets an investigation. But my gawd, the campaign against Blake was successful eh. Shameful.
It helped their case that Blake was not the “perfect” victim. They just followed the Amber Heard playbook and tons of people followed.
Yup, a lot of people on this site sure as heck did.
Would love to hear the Inside Baseball version of this beyond the idea that comments could have been planted to manipulate the conversation on social and presumably sites like this. Does a site like this get pressure from publicists? There’s so much talk about how it was an invisible campaign—other than social media and comments, how’s it done?
Because a lot of people are just now realizing how manipulated they are by what they see online.
Just reminding everyone that there are no “perfect” victims. Maybe we should remember that when we’re in the middle of some misogynistic hate fest.
Both things can be true, she came across like a teenage mean girl those videos clips. They arent deep fakes or made up. Feminism doesn’t mean women can’t take any constructive criticism. Blake is responsible for her behavior and I doubt she’ll grow from this and will put her foot in her mouth in the future again, that still doesn’t mean she deserves this work environment.
@Mrs Robinson His crisis PR people hired somebody called Jed Wallace out of Austin to handle the social media aspect. I’m guessing on a site like Reddit they’ve got people posting and commenting to amplify negative Blake Lively content.
So somebody posts on major subreddits about Blake meangirling the reporter and then has a bunch of people commenting and upvoting negative things about Blake. Other people agree and also upvote it. Then the online backlash is picked up by the DM and Page Six and there are headlines about how Blake is being cancelled.
They’re not creating something out of nothing. They’re taking something old and irrelevant to the feud and blowing it up into a massive story (when it wouldn’t have blown up that way organically.) Now people are more inclined to side with Justin because she was a jerk to someone 8 years ago.
@Mrs. Robinson, I recommend Molly McPherson, the PR Lady, on TikTok as a good follow for the “inside baseball” take on all big PR crises.
Sycamore, I looked up her initial reaction, and I didn’t like Molly McPherson’s take. She seemed to think Blake’s timing is mainly due to reutational damage, and if you read about the working conditions on IEWU in the NYT article, I don’t understand her take at all. I think the sexual harrassment is a huge issue, and it’s not just Blake.
I knew something was sinister the minute he hired Depp’s PR team and another interview from that weird reporter resurfaced. Also, what’s really bothering is if someone like Blake, an established actress and wife of Ryan Reynolds can be subjected to alleged SA and PR burial, what protection do smaller artists even have? Hollywood is evil.
I don’t think there was all that much material to work with. A few interviews where she didn’t smile and engage enough? Cilian Murphy tends to look like someone is pulling out his toenails one by one when giving Interviews but because he’s one of the internet’s many boyfriends, he gets a pass, whereas a woman would never.
Having read the NYT article, I’ve got to say that matters look very clear go me here.
In one of their exchanges, the PR rep commented that it was quite sad that a lot of women turned against her. It’s just good ol misogyny. They even name dropped Taylor Swift as an example.
Hmm no? She was plain rude to a journalist in one interview. In another, instead of talking about DV, which is the movie’s theme, she answered the question very nonchalantly, like why the DV survivors even talk to me, are they stalking me. This is certainly not the same as what this guy did, but we didn’t know what he did at the time.
@Sevenblue: hence my point about Cilian Murphy. I don’t know him, he may be the sweetest person when outside the PR machine he very clearly abhors, but if you’re looking at the press tour for Oppenheimer, he wasn’t always polite because he too let his disdain show. And I think Lively’s response too fell into that camp. Ideal? No. Really bad? Don’t think so. But expectations are different for women and for a bubbly blonde especially because she has to be on and she has to play nice and she has to engage because otherwise watchers feel tricked because the reality does not meet the expectation.
On a side note: personally, I am not a fan of celebrities/actors doing the deep soulful exploration of a film’s most haunted moments in what are clearly timed short junket interviews that rarely last longer than five minutes. I think it’s impossible to do difficult subjects right in that interview situations. Junkets are a bane (agreeing with aforementioned Cilian Murphy there).
@LM, Cillian Murphy is really really bad example here, unless you know an interview where he was commenting on the interviewer’s body or talking weirdly about DV. He doesn’t enjoy the interviews, no one commented on Blake’s interviews as she should smile more. It was her words that annoyed people. When Cillian is giving interviews about his latest movie, he criticized the Catholic Church and its legacy of abuse. He doesn’t act like he can’t talk about serious subject of the movie he starred in.
I don’t like Blake Lively–I don’t think she’s a good actress and she seems smug etc–but if you read the full complaint (or the NY TImes’ coverage), you’ll see that she was instructed to promote the movie this way by the studio. She was under contract to play down the domestic violence and highlight the movie’s message of hope.
@KNB, I remember her saying that in one interview, that we should focus on the survivor’s power and not DV, which is a good message imo. But, the one I mentioned, she didn’t talk like that. It seems to me, she is just a bad interviewee especially in serious subjects, which gave the material to the PR team to amplify, while the a*hole talked about DV in a very serious manner (because his team was following socials and saw that is what people wanted). It is a little scary how the predators know how to act in public perfectly to get our approval.
Friendly reminder that the video in which BL was “plain rude to a journalist” was from like, a decade ago.
It came into the zeitgeist this summer bc the journalist chose to post this old interview to her YouTube channel in the midst of the anti-Blake backlash this summer, which then fueled more “Blake sucks, she’s to blame” commentary.
But we should bear in mind that BL has probably done literally hundreds of interviews in her lifetime, and while we can all call to mind immediately the handful of terrible ones (the two you mentioned, the plantation wedding one, etc) , she probably gives perfectly fine or at least adequate interviews most of the time. I’m sure none of us would like to be known professionally for our worst mistakes at work, rather than the majority of our work.
Someone mentioned wanting to know the logistics of this campaign and I agree!
Like, was the journalist who made this super old interview public approached by Justin’s team? Certainly they boosted it.
Or did she just seize the moment wisely? She certainly benefited from posting that video then; she ended up adding tons of other old interviews and got a huge boost in viewership at the time.
@DK, I wouldn’t be surprised if the PR team contacted the journalist to post the video if they found out somehow it existed somewhere in the internet. But, doesn’t this happen all the time organically? Someone shares some bad interaction with a celebrity, when it gets viral, everyone with similar stories also talks about their own experience with that celebrity. So, it might be just she saw amplified bad press about Blake and wanted to share hers to get engagement or just to pile on.
I don’t like Blake Lively at all but this is not her fault. Read the complaint she filed, and look at the supporting documents. What’s super offed about this was Blake was following the media talking points they told her to say! There’s documents and receipts, she wasn’t supposed to talk about DV, it was deemed too depressing, she was supposed to focus on it being a positive uplifting story about women. Then Baldoni flipped the script, focused on dv angle and made her look shallow and like she didn’t care, it was part of the crisis management smear campaign.
One of the news stories said everyone but Justin was to talk up the lightheartedness of the film so he was the only one talking DV. This guy is insidious. Blake has always felt a bit too precious for my taste but now I’m incredibly impressed & respect her. Frankly no one is perfect & taking a stand when it matters takes courage, knowing all that will roll back – has happened to me, and many others out here IRL too. She really could make a difference & that’s truly important.
@ahully He was supposed to be promoting it the same way as her. The complaint shows that he changed tactics to intentionally make it look like he was the only one taking domestic violence seriously.
It was all about muddying the waters and going on the offense so he could claim their issues were purely based on the film, the cut of the film, the promotion of the film, etc (as opposed to his blatant sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.)
I do think there is plenty to criticise about Blake Lively in that she is obviously incredibly privileged and oblivious (in the manner only someone who got married on a plantation could be), but you’re absolutely right in that the social media campaign Justin Baldoni paid for relied not on emphasising her privileges but on exploiting her minor disadvantages compared to someone like him (with the framing of her old interviews having been a particularly obvious example of how her simply turning back a comment about her body on an interviewer, even very casually and smilingly, was always going to be ripe for being perceived as ‘rude’ rather than, say, ‘amusingly asserting professional boundaries’ simply because, unlike, Baldoni, Lively is expected to regularly uncritically receive and respond to comments that emphasise the way her body looks, regardless of context — in fact, even from a literal journalist, someone who is paid to use language accurately, subtly and appropriately to context, and who ought to know very well just how absurd it is to congratulate anyone on having grown a gut, pregnant or not).
“She was plain rude to a journalist in one interview.”
She made ONE sharp comment to a woman who commented on her pregnancy.
“instead of talking about DV, which is the movie’s theme, she answered the question very nonchalantly”
Do you not realise interviews are scripted? Celebs don’t choose what they’re going to say in interviews. Blake was ordered to promote the movie in a certain way.
The comment that one interviewer made asking how people who watched the movie could get in touch with Blake personally was 100% creepy, especially considering Blake has stalkers. No one should be trying to make personal contact with celebs, it’s stalkerish and weird. Really bad, weird question.
I am feeling ashamed because I suppose I have felt that Blake was problematic…
There is a bigger story that needs to be addressed, though.
The power of social media and the way it can manipulate people.
This tactic was used against Amber Heard and I hate to bring this up…but the BRF and the RR have used these tactics against Meghan Markle for years.
I feel like if I had not been suspicious of the speed and volume of the negative stories about Meghan I would also think badly of Meghan.
Something must be done about this
I feel like it was easy to believe some of it, and that interview video was so damning. But then it turns out the interviewer was team Johnny Depp and part of the smear campaign against Amber, so what to believe? One thing that’s very true is that women are culturally trained to feel smug about other women being dethroned. And we need to be better about fighting that.
Honestly surprised it took solong to mention Meghan in this. The British media works with the palace to do the exact same thing to Meghan. They’ve just done it for a longer period of time. I wish there was a way for Meghan to get the evidence but we know they have WhatsApp groups working to craft narratives against H&M. So vile and toxic. May Meghan get her day of justice soon. I hope Blake’s lawsuit changes things in the industry.
The rota is essentially crisis PR for the royals without them having to pay for it. Notice the Daily Mail is involved in both these cases?
Blake is problematic.
Not only did she and Ryan get married on a plantation, which is… a choice, and shows at least tonedeafness, if not outright racism — but she also praised the allure of antebellum in her Preserve blog. Which is, again, a very problematic choice. And it’s entirely on her.
Thank you for remembering and pointing this out. ✊🏾
None of this justifies sexual harassment, strategic manipulation resulting in huge personal economic damage, all when she QUIETLY tried to make said harassment . Racist, and in need of calling out? Yes. Two things can be true.
And your point is? That problematic women deserve to be sexually harassed and smeared? Do you also think that rape victims who wear short skirts had it coming to them? give me a break.
Hi @ambel! It seems like you’d benefit from reading Louise’s reply, and then spending some time learning about logical fallacies instead of, well, this.
so obviously any criminal sexual harassment she suffers is completely justified – is that your point? it might be worth gazing in the mirror, pondering your mistakes in life (like perhaps this post) and then ask yourself when you would like the sexual harassment you have earned to commence? I mean – under this logic – we all have it coming, right?
This has nothing to do with being deliberately sexually harassed, bullied and publicly lied about on a movie shoot as the result of her co-star’s unconscionable behaviour. Get your priorities straight.
Don’t forget the makeup ad where she claimed she was native American
@athyrmose, my response was to Nanea. I agree with Louise.
I feel bad about believing the PR campaign bc I bought so easily into the idea that he was being victimized by a more powerful star and he was the only one who wanted to talk about DV issues. (And her advertisement of her booze lines and hair care lines really fed into his story line). But damn, he is gross and awful if any of the allegations are true. I think I’m team Everyone is an Asshole, including me.
It is so, so easy to smear and shame women in this culture. So easy. And social media has elevated the misogyny to even more toxic levels. We have just come off of a presidential election in which the female candidate of a major party, a brilliant and accomplished woman with a remarkable resume, was repeatedly and vilely slut shamed by her opponent, publicly and proudly. The media generally shrugged it off. The toxicity in this society is off the charts.
Slut shamed and accused of being stupid, a “word salad” speaker and having a sparse resume. Which was mind boggling.
Supposedly a DEI hire! Now look at Trump’s proposed cabinet. Not a single qualified nominee. Democrats (certainly female Democrats) are supposed to be highly qualified which MVP is, but Republicans are supposed to be anti- establishment so don’t need to possess the most basic qualifications. Qualified by virtue of their White identity. Talk about Identity Politics! White lefty bros helped bring us here. But that’s a topic for another day.
I agree with both your comments @Brassy, this is a slippery slope or maybe an avalanche of the continuous campaign against woman, it is astonishing to me that SOOOO many other woman are lining up in the front row to add to the pile on, truly eye opening. I feel so naive, but the white lefty bros are insidious with their contribution to this as well.
At the end, Blake talks about how her and her team never said anything negative about Justin. Honestly, I did think Blake and Ryan had initially gone to People mag. That’s what bothered me. There was a lot of vagueness. And I wasn’t going to believe something one way or another based on sources. And a lot of commenters here did say well if he did something and it comes out then Blake is a victim. And it sure seems like he did something. Blake can have made some real missteps and still be a victim. But a lot of this I feel bad for not having believed her seems odd only bc until now there wasn’t anything concrete to point to except sources in various outlets. Whether she was viscously rude to a woman in an interview doesn’t change Justin’s actions on set. Looking back, Blake’s reticence to talk about abuse during the press tour considering she just went through some abuse on set doesn’t look like as much of a misstep.
I think it’s a good lesson to not engage in the pile-on.
But to be fair to most of us at the time, we didn’t have an opportunity to believe or not believe her because no solid allegations were being made. Everything was so vague. I remember being so eager to know what he did and irritated that we weren’t getting any details.
She played it right though, because she’s got a great case. I think dropping vague leaks like “she was uncomfortable” led to a lot of the communications between his PR people that she was then able to subpoena and use for her case.
I read the complaint and wow. That crisis team is vile and it’s hilarious that they were stupid enough to send texts that outlined their plans. It would be interesting to cross-reference who at the DM, TMZ and other outlets that Melissa Nathan/Jennifer Abel contacted to plant those stories. I believe Ms. Nathan’s sister is a reporter at NY Post, for example.
Someone above asked how this kind of campaign happens. Crisis PR people (who charge a LOT of money—I believe this team charged $175k for a 3 month smear campaign) will call up their contacts to seed those negative stories or ask them to write a positive/sympathetic story as needed. Those same reporters then can call on the PR people if they need a tip or an ‘unnamed source’ on a different story. It’s all very slimy.
My jaw hit the ground when I was reading the text exchanges. They were GLEEFUL about how easy it was to steer the conversation into anti-Blake sentiments. They were enjoying themselves, and it’s unbelievable to me that these women delighted in how effective they were in smearing another woman. I would like to believe this drawing back of the curtain means this crisis management firm is forced out of business, but I don’t have that kind of faith anymore.
@christine A normal day in PR. Been in that business too long to know it’s ruthless. We use disappearing messages for the nastiest stuff. 🙁
What does getting married at a plantation have to do with Justin sexually harassing Blake? Nothing.
What does her being rude in an interview have to do with Justin showing Blake pictures and videos of naked women at work?
Nothing
So why in an article where Justin is quoted as saying ‘I want to bury her’ to his PR crisis management team do people care more about plantations than a man destroying a woman’s reputation because she stood up for herself?
Misogyny
You said it perfectly. Misoginy, loud and clear. I’m so sad for all of us.
Thank you, BumbleBee. Blake Lively was harrassed by Jason Baldoni and Jamey Heath. Unwanted porn. Unwanted sharing of sex addictions. Unwanted viewing of a nake woman giving birth. Expectations that extra and more explicit kissing/ sex/ orgasm scenes could be improvised and added. Breaking the rules of the contract she signed and the manner of promotion. Walking in on her feeding her baby—it’s led to JB being offloaded by his agent, and some people here are stuck in “she’s awful.” You don’t need to like someone who’s treated unfairly to realize they’re being bullied or abused and that the abuser is misbehaving, right?
Yes, this list and more. Blake was criticized that she didn’t watch enough porn. Baldoni wanted to know if Blake and Ryan climaxed at the same time, “like he and his wife do.” Wtf. Barging into her trailer repeatedly when she was topless. They didn’t isolate and contain a covid infection – Blake found out about it later when she AND her baby caught covid. Baldoni kept commenting about Lively and other cast members being hot or sexy regardless of the story line. Baldoni claimed he could speak to the dead and he had had conversations with her dead father.
This, well said. This is so insidious, and if Blake Lively hadn’t had the means to pay for what must have been a very expensive forensic accounting of Justin Baldoni and his crisis team’s actions, he would have gotten away with it. It is very clear that less successful actresses would never stand a chance, and it’s deeply disturbing.
Yes, nothing. And I don’t think they do, per se. But as we’ve seen, especially with Amber Heard, unrelated things will be applied to the victim to taint them with a jury pool. To an extent, I’d rather people be like yeah she can be annoying and had a plantation wedding but that doesn’t mean she’s not a victim. I don’t know if I’m making sense in what I’m saying. Only that some of the people bringing up these things are also saying that it has nothing to do with what Justin did on set. Pretending last behaviors didn’t happen feel a little bit like trying to create an image of a perfect victim which feels ick. There’s vid of her being rude in an interview. And? So what? Acknowledge and move on to the SA. And yeah, if this can happen to Blake, then yeah I can see this happening with actresses without support and it’s chilling af.
Yes. Most of the comments on these two stories spend more time on debating BL’s personal flaws and less about what Baldoni did to her, and how this kind of smear campaign is so insidious and damaging because, as one of the operators wrote in a text: “People just LOVE to hate on women”.
A rich, famous and influential woman was sexually harassed in her work place and then subjected to an malicious and insidious smear campaign – and yet everyone seems to feel that they have to enumerate her personal flaws before even saying that what was done to her was wrong.
She is not a perfect victim – because there are no perfect victims, that idea is just another misogynist myth. And yet so many people, many of those liberal women who self-identifies as feminists jumped on the hate train because they simply don’t like this particular woman. She was the victim of an especially insidious sexual predator, yet the way people feel the need to comment on her likeability or lack thereof in relation to such a serious subject is just so dejecting to see.
I bet this guy has form when it comes to sexual harassment but has gotten away with it until now, and the way he’s been positioning himself as a male feminist and champion of women is especially insidious.
No it all happened. Blake did all those things and yet she still didn’t deserve to be treated like this. Women are not progressing if we can only be the perfect victims
It’s still happening. People here are talking about HER past issues, as if thats what needs litigating. HE and his cohorts did a horrific thing here. Why are we not discussing that, rather than ‘shes problematic’? Read the damn article.
So Baldoni hired Drake’s PR firm. How’s that working out for him?
I suspect this will drag on and on because, as people keep pointing out, Blake has a bit of trail of messiness herself. These lawsuits always end up getting everyone dirty and drained. Look at Meghan Markle and the Daily Mail – yes, she won, but in the end, people forget the win and focus on all that came out.
It was always clear to me that these old clips of Blake resurfacing were out of a campaign from Justin’s camp. What wasn’t clear until now was why. Now we know why Blake and others unfollowed him on social media, and why they didn’t want to do promotion alongside him.
Don’t be sad – be angry and don’t fall for it next time. Believe women and hold abusers accountable.
Look inward and ask yourself why you might be ok justifying crime against women because they might not be “the perfect victim” — are you the perfect victim? If not – even with your faults and minor petty personality crimes – would you still want to be believed? Would you still want/deserve to be safe in your workplace?
Blake is doing every woman a favor – let’s not let misogyny blind us to what we are learning – because “she seems stuck up” or got married in a questionable venue.
Preach!!
Thank you!
You can be the victim and still be unlikeable as is the case here. Lively is still obnoxious, but it doesn’t mean she wasn’t delivered a pretty savvy attack or revenge considering how you view it.
I would love a deep dive on the Scooter Braun of it all. Blake is Taylor adjacent. Taylor masterfully beat Scooter badly in the chess game over her master recordings – and cost him *a lot* of money and did real reputational damage to him. And here he is again – in the shadows of this latest very meaningful attack against a female artist.
All this drama for a crappy movie in which his name is…..Ryle🤣 I mean it’s not that hard to dig up dirt on Blake NotSoLively, her and Ryan say and do dumb s**t on the regular, but Justin comes off as a bigger a-hole…..so does that mean no sequel.
Can’t imagine how a sequel could get made at this point. I wonder if she is already contractually obligated to filming a sequel. Dealing with that may be part of this suit.
Ryan Reynolds throwing his weight around. No reason he should have been dropped before a hearing.
Yeah, I hate to say it, but you may be right. A complaint is a persuasive document, not an objective one. It’s also immune from libel claims, so it’s a common PR tactic to get a story out with little risk (I’m a lawyer, just an FYI). No response has been filed, but almost immediately, JB was dropped by his agent and the NYT published an article that treats the complaint like a vetted a third party report of the relevant facts.
It’s like JB’s PR team was playing checkers while BL’s PR team was playing chess. Which, good for her. Let the woman take a “W” for once.
It wasn’t lost on me that the Daily Mail played a role in smearing Blake.
It’s depressing reading some of the comments here focusing on BL’s behavior when all the wrath should be directed at Baldoni and company.
Blake has always been snotty I didn’t need a PR campaign to realize that.
What does that have to do with her being sexually harassed?
You came here to further slur the victim? That’s your takeaway?
God, this comment.
I’ll leave this here and get on with my day. As a person impacted by racism and anti-Blackness, I will ALWAYS be wary of people who uplift antebellum charm and plantations. This is NOT misogyny, and to suggest otherwise is “problematic.”
Two things can be true at once, and for those refusing to acknowledge that, intersectionality has been chasing you your whole adult life, but you are always faster.
As you say, both things can be true. It is fine to point that out. But, if you can only see women as a valid victim IF they are the perfect victim, then women are going to keep getting thrown under the same bus over and over again.
I think its equally important to say that there was a lot of overlap between the energy applied to Amber Heard to Blake and to Megan thee Stallion after the shooting. If the only way we get to have a discussion about the online victimization of women is if there is no way for the internet to identify them as problematic, then we’re just going to go through endless cycles of this over and over again.
Or we could start actually recognizing these patterns and refusing to be used as weapons by the men who are paying to weaponize the internet against the women they are seeking to destroy.
@athyrmose I agree. Why when someone has consistently showed us their character are we not allowed to reserve our belief?
As unpopular as it is to say, I still think they’re both awful people and something else was going on. I also think she and Reynolds want to push him to sell the rights to the rest of the films. As for the crisis manager communications, that’s literally what goes on every day in the not-so-pretty world of PR. I bet if he demanded documents from Blake’s team it would be the same kind of conversations going on. It’s awful but, unfortunately, that’s how it works in PR. Most publicists know each other, have worked as colleagues and then rivals, and they know each other’s playbooks. Nothing about this is shocking. Everything doesn’t have to be Jolie and Heard levels. Unlike them, Lively actually has a powerful husband for protection, not working against her. I don’t understand why we cannot question both side’s intentions. Let’s say Lively pulls out of this lawsuit or loses, her team still got the words “sexual harassment” attached to Baldoni. There’s huge longterm damage in that as seen with the WME firing. Lively has yet to prove anything, and we’re already deciding that, of course, he is guilty. Based on the texts with his publicist in May, Baldoni foresaw this and wanted them to begin documenting everything. Couldn’t it be that they both contributed toxicity to the work environment? They both suck and feminism keeps losing.
This was all orchestrated against her in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment and demanding a safe workplace. That’s illegal.
Baldoni “foresaw this”?? What exactly? Repercussions for his behavior?
Did you read the complaint? The New York Times has it in full.
You are not refuting either the harassment or the smear campaign, indeed you are furthering the smear campaign. Sasha, you realize that, right? You are marginalizing the complaint, “hey, it’s not sexual harassment if we’re presented with an imperfect woman.” NOBODY on set said Lively was toxic – the cast openly sided with Blake during ALL the promotion.
The tragedy is that every woman can’t fight against abusive situations with the same resources.
@kebbie and @truthiness I understand the situation and read the NYT article fully. I also understand your points. I am not taking any sides actually but saying that the way the crisis manager expresses herself and their discussion is not atypical for the industry. The cast siding with Lively proves nothing for now because we don’t know what potential agenda is behind that. I think we’re repeating the same behavior from August/September and immediately deciding who is guilty without any hard evidence and that’s what’s dangerous about the court of internet jurors. I had no real opinion in September but it was clear that someone was out to hurt Lively the way it played out so fast, but she did most of her own grave digging by not taking advice to pivot her film promo. Most of Lively’s allegations are serious, some confuse me a bit because they sound like normal actor character analysis/discussions but who knows. This could just as easily be Lively’s own smear campaign which her team held back in deploying until people had started to move on from the drama. I think they’re both still awful people and artists. I hope the truth, which I suspect is somewhere in the middle, comes out, and they both go away. Cancel culture cannot work if we don’t think of all agendas involved and demand hard facts beforehand. I’m going to wait it out.
Sasha, you haven’t seen the lawsuit. There’s extensive evidence, it’s out. I had no dog in this fight until this lawsuit, the evidence speaks loudly and it bears reading. No woman should have been subjected to Baldoni’s, Heath’s, and Sarowitz’s actions.
Agreed on all counts. To me, this reads as PR very much in the same way JB’s efforts as outlined in the complaint were PR. From my perspective as an attorney, the facts as stated in the complaint (which is meant to be a persuasive document, not an objective one, so those were the best facts available) probably do not support a claim that JB was retaliating on BL for reporting SH. But the complaint seems to be working as intended.
The responsible course of action would be to read the response before coming to any definitive conclusions. I find it odd that the NYT failed to do that. As a lawyer, all I’ve seen is (1) a filed complaint, which is persuasive legal writing that tends to cherry pick the best facts for their client (fully within the scope of the lawyer’s job, btw), and (2) a NYT article that took the complaint and treated it as fact without due investigation (note: the “baby bump” journalist from the old clip of BL being snotty was referenced in the NYT article, along with an implied Depp connection; the journalist released a statement saying she had nothing to do with either Depp or Baldoni’s PR teams … NYT issued a footnote “clarification” in response). It’s all a bit weird. I hope that we all keep an open mind in the coming weeks. No one wants an Amber Heard 2.0, obviously, but awareness of how media is harnessed to dictate public perception is relevant from every direction here.
Blake is SJP 2.0
Dull , boring and entitled
Dull, boring and entitled people can still be victims. Sup that Kool-Aid.
male feminists are the biggest red flags
The timeline here is interesting. They were in contact with this crisis team as early as August 2nd yet the stories about Justin and Blake being in conflict didn’t start until a week later. The idea that he hired them to combat “lies” from Blake’s camp doesn’t make sense with that timeline. What’s also noteworthy is that the first story to allege an explanation for the issue claimed that the issue was that Blake and Ryan overstepped creatively and it wasnt sent to a tabloid; it was sent to the Hollywood Reporter(curious to see if HR’s editor is willing to publicly defend this smear like he did the obvious and disproven smear against a certain Montecito based duchess). It wasn’t until after that HR story that sources started vaguely leaking that there was more going on and that the rest of the cast were on Blake’s side.
My guess for what happened is that after Sony smartly decided that Justin and Blake shouldn’t do press together he panicked and hired this firm to smear her because he knew people would notice his absence at events and they waited until sources pushed back on their narrative to reveal the hire so it would seem like they only did it in self defense.